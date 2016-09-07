NFL Network Reveals 'Top 10 Peyton Manning Games'

Manning's Monday Night Miracle**

Oct. 6, 2003; Week 5

Raymond James Stadium — Tampa

There have been other games labeled as the "Monday Night Miracle," but none were as stunning as what Manning and the Colts did to the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 6, 2003.

Tampa Bay took a 21-0 lead into halftime, and eventually saw its lead grow back to 21 with 5:22 left in the fourth quarter, when Ronde Barber intercepted a Manning pass and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown to make it 35-14 Bucs.

In fact, head coach Tony Dungy seriously considered pulling his starters at that point.

"So much for the great Peyton Manning. I mean, I know it ain't over, but …" Buccaneers wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson was heard saying on the sidelines. "So much for 'Big Money Peyton.'"

I suppose "Big Money Peyton" wasn't too thrilled by those comments.

The Colts' offense and defense shined in the final five minutes, combining to stuff the Tampa Bay offense and then take advantage of every little opportunity when they had the ball.

"I literally started calling people at home: 'Hey are you still awake? Hey, did you turn the TV off?'" Rakestraw said.

With 3:43 left, James Mungro scored from three yards out to cut the score to 35-21; with 2:29 left, Manning found Harrison for 28-yards to cut the score to 35-28; and with just 35 seconds left, Ricky Williams ran it in from one yard out to tie the game and send it to overtime.

In that overtime period, Indianapolis officially sent Tampa Bay to the locker room shocked when Mike Vanderjagt hit a game-winning, 29-yard field goal.

Colts 38, Buccaneers 35.

How about "Big Money Peyton" now, Keyshawn?

"Remember, this is also a time when the Buccaneers' defense was one of the best in the NFL. They were defending Super Bowl champions. They were in Tampa," Amendolara said.

"I've got a lot of Colts game on DVDs, and every so often I'll put that game in," Chappell said. "You know how that game ends, but you also know that it's virtually impossible to win a game like that. … When you have Peyton Manning, nothing's impossible, and no game is unwinnable."