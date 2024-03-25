 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 25, one month out

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back exactly one month from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit. 

Mar 25, 2024 at 10:00 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Mock Draft Monday 3

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Selection (No. 46 overall): Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
Selection (No. 82 overall): MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC

Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: March 22 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 22 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 20 overall, trade down with Pittsburgh Steelers): Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 21 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Experts: Charles McDonald & Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports

Date of mock draft: March 21 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 20 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Ian Valentino, The 33rd Team

Date of mock draft: March 20 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Will Brinson, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 20 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News

Date of mock draft: March 19 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Date of mock draft: March 19 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Joel Klatt, Fox Sports

Date of mock draft: March 19 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Expert: Nate Davis, USA Today

Date of mock draft: March 19 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: March 19 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Expert: Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team

Date of mock draft: March 18 (link)

Fourth Mock Draft Monday update: After first wave of NFL free agency

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Selection (No. 46 overall): Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
Selection (No. 82 overall): Brenden Rice, WR, USC

Expert: Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus

Date of mock draft: March 18 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 18 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 16 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Ben Solak, The Ringer

Date of mock draft: March 14 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Field Yates, ESPN

Date of mock draft: March 14 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Jared Verse, DE, Florida State

Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 14 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Doug Farrar, USA Today

Date of mock draft: March 14 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 14 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Garrett Podell, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 13 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today

Date of mock draft: March 12 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Laiatu Latu, DE, UCLA

Expert: Carmen Vitali, Fox Sports

Date of mock draft: March 12 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Connor Livesay, The 33rd Team

Date of mock draft: March 11 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 25 overall – trade down with Green Bay Packers): Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Expert: Diante Lee, The Athletic

Date of mock draft: March 11 (link)

Third Mock Draft Monday update: Pre-NFL free agency

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Expert: Dalton Wasserman, Pro Football Focus

Date of mock draft: March 11 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 10 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 10 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Ian Valentino, The 33rd Team

Date of mock draft: March 8 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Ian Valentino, The 33rd Team

Date of mock draft: March 7 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 7 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Experts: Charles McDonald & Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports

Date of mock draft: March 6 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Charles Davis, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: March 6 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Expert: Will Brinson, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 5 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Rob Maaddi, Associated Press

Date of mock draft: March 5 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Date of mock draft: March 5 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Bleacher Report Scouting Department

Date of mock draft: March 5 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 4 (link)

Second Mock Draft Monday update: Post-NFL Combine picks

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Expert: Gordon McGuinness, Pro Football Focus

Date of mock draft: March 4 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team

Date of mock draft: March 4 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Expert: Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times

Date of mock draft: March 4 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Expert: Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 3 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

Expert: Doug Farrar, TouchdownWire

Date of mock draft: March 3 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Selection (No. 46 overall): Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 29 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 29 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Selection (No. 46 overall): Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News

Date of mock draft: Feb. 29 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Garrett Podell, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 29 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 27 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Expert: Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Date of mock draft: Feb. 27 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Selection (No. 46 overall): T'Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas

Expert: Ryan Wilson & Rick Spielman, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 27 (link)

First Mock Draft Monday update: Pre-NFL Combine picks

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Experts: Max Chadwick & Dalton Wasserman, Pro Football Focus

Date of mock draft: Feb. 26 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Laiatu Latu, DE, UCLA

Expert: Doug Farrar, TouchdownWire

Date of mock draft: Feb. 24 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 23 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 22 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Laiatu Latu, DE, UCLA

Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 22 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Expert: Charles McDonald & Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 22 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Expert: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 20 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 19 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Pro Football Focus Staff

Date of mock draft: Feb. 19 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Dallas Turner, DE, Alabama
Selection (No. 46 overall): Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

Expert: Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team

Date of mock draft: Feb. 19 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Dan Parr, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 16 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Field Yates, ESPN

Date of mock draft: Feb. 14 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Laiatu Latu, DE, UCLA

Expert: Ben Solak, The Ringer

Date of mock draft: Feb. 14 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
Selection (No. 46 overall): Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
Selection (No. 82 overall): Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 12 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 9 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Jared Verse, DE, Florida State
Selection (No. 46 overall): Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

Expert: Matt Miller, ESPN

Date of mock draft: Feb. 5 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 5 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Expert: Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Date of mock draft: Jan. 23 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Expert: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Jan. 22 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Selection (No. 46 overall): Chris Braswell, DE, Alabama

Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Date of mock draft: January 16 (link)

Mock Draft Monday March 25

The Indianapolis Colts have the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Check out photos of the players the experts predict the Colts will draft in April.

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) caries on a touchdown reception past Army defensive back Cameron Jones (10) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) caries on a touchdown reception past Army defensive back Cameron Jones (10) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) defends in coverage during the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Michigan, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. Michigan defeated Alabama in overtime, 27-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) defends in coverage during the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Michigan, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. Michigan defeated Alabama in overtime, 27-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Toledo Rockets cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) in action during an NCAA football game against the Colorado State Rams on Sept. 18, 2021 in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Toledo Rockets cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) in action during an NCAA football game against the Colorado State Rams on Sept. 18, 2021 in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) warms up before the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game between Georgia and Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) warms up before the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game between Georgia and Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Southern California running back MarShawn Lloyd (0) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Southern California running back MarShawn Lloyd (0) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy, II sacks Rice quarterback JT Daniels during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy, II sacks Rice quarterback JT Daniels during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs with the ball during an NCAA college football game against Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 56-20. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs with the ball during an NCAA college football game against Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 56-20. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) awaits the snap during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)
Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) awaits the snap during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)

