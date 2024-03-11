Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 11, before NFL free agency

——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Expert: Dalton Wasserman, Pro Football Focus
Date of mock draft: March 11 (link)
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: March 10 (link)
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Expert: Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: March 10 (link)
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Expert: Ian Valentino, The 33rd Team
Date of mock draft: March 8 (link)
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Expert: Ian Valentino, The 33rd Team
Date of mock draft: March 7 (link)
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: March 7 (link)
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Experts: Charles McDonald & Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports
Date of mock draft: March 6 (link)
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Expert: Charles Davis, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: March 6 (link)
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
Expert: Will Brinson, CBS Sports
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Expert: Rob Maaddi, Associated Press
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Expert: Bleacher Report Scouting Department
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Second Mock Draft Monday update: Post-NFL Combine picks
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Expert: Gordon McGuinness, Pro Football Focus
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Expert: Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Expert: Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
Expert: Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: March 3 (link)
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
Expert: Doug Farrar, TouchdownWire
Date of mock draft: March 3 (link)
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Selection (No. 46 overall): Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Selection (No. 46 overall): Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Expert: Garrett Podell, CBS Sports
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Expert: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Expert: Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Selection (No. 46 overall): T'Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas
Expert: Ryan Wilson & Rick Spielman, CBS Sports
First Mock Draft Monday update: Pre-NFL Combine picks
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
Experts: Max Chadwick & Dalton Wasserman, Pro Football Focus
Date of mock draft: Feb. 26 (link)
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Laiatu Latu, DE, UCLA
Expert: Doug Farrar, TouchdownWire
Date of mock draft: Feb. 24 (link)
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Expert: Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: Feb. 23 (link)
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Laiatu Latu, DE, UCLA
Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Expert: Charles McDonald & Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Expert: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: Feb. 20 (link)
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Expert: Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Expert: Pro Football Focus Staff
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Dallas Turner, DE, Alabama
Selection (No. 46 overall): Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
Expert: Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Expert: Dan Parr, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: Feb. 16 (link)
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Expert: Field Yates, ESPN
Date of mock draft: Feb. 14 (link)
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Laiatu Latu, DE, UCLA
Expert: Ben Solak, The Ringer
Date of mock draft: Feb. 14 (link)
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
Selection (No. 46 overall): Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
Selection (No. 82 overall): Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: Feb. 12 (link)
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Expert: Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: Feb. 9 (link)
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Jared Verse, DE, Florida State
Selection (No. 46 overall): Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
Expert: Matt Miller, ESPN
Date of mock draft: Feb. 5 (link)
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Expert: Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: Feb. 5 (link)
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
Expert: Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN
Date of mock draft: Jan. 23 (link)
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
Expert: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: Jan. 22 (link)
——————
Selection (No. 15 overall): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Selection (No. 46 overall): Chris Braswell, DE, Alabama
Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Date of mock draft: January 16 (link)
