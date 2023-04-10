Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: April 10, 2.5 weeks to go

Analysis: "Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger remain from last season's team while Matt Ryan is now a free agent. The Colts also signed Gardner Minshew, which means the team now has ... three backup quarterbacks on the roster. Put another way: They're still targeting a QB in the draft and the question becomes, which one falls to them if they stay at No. 4, and if it comes down to, say, Anthony Richardson or Will Levis, who will get the nod? We're still sorting through who will be our QB3 and QB4, but given what new coach Shane Steichen and Jalen Hurts were able to do together in Philly, it's not hard to imagine the new staff falling in love with Richardson."