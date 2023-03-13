Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 13, After Carolina Panthers Trade Up To No. 1 With Chicago Bears

Analysis: "It's time to break the wheel in Indianapolis. The Colts have had six different Week 1 starting quarterbacks since the 2017 season, so it's time to find a young, long-term guy the team can build around for years to come. They haven't had that since Andrew Luck. Stroud has the potential to end up being this draft's best quarterback when it's all said and done given his physical tools and room to grow. One of his knocks in college was his lack of desire to use his legs to create plays by either throwing on the run or scrambling ahead for a few yards on the ground. He heard the doubters after a second consecutive loss to Michigan, but his showing in the College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Georgia Bulldogs displayed that he can control a game with either his arm or his legs."