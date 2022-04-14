Mock Draft Roundup

Colts 2022 Mock NFL Draft Roundup: Two Weeks To Go

The Colts have seven picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Nos. 42 and 73 on Day 2. Who are some players NFL Draft experts think the team could consider with those picks? Get acquainted with a few names in the latest installment of our Mock Draft Roundup, which comes with just two weeks until the NFL Draft kicks off in Las Vegas. 

Apr 14, 2022 at 03:25 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Selections: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan (2nd round), Tariq Woolen, CB, UCLA (3rd round), Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo (4th round)

Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Date of mock draft: April 14 (link)

---

Selection: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Expert: Mel Kiper, ESPN

Date of mock draft: April 13 (link)

---

Selection: Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State

Expert: Joe Broback, Pro Football Network

Date of mock draft: April 13 (link)

---

Selections: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn (2nd round); De'Marvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M (3rd round)

Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: April 11 (link)

---

Selections: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

Expert: Zach Patraw, NFL Draft Fan Nation

Date of mock draft: April 11 (link)

---

Selections: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (2nd round); Nicolas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State (3rd round), Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers (4th round)

Expert: Bo Bosarge, Draft Countdown

Date of mock draft: April 11 (link)

---

Selection: George Pickens, WR, Georgia (2nd round), Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State (3rd round)

Expert: Tankathon.com Staff

Date of mock draft: April 10 (link)

---

Selections: Nick Cross, S, Maryland (2nd round); Erik Ezukanna, WR, Texas Tech (3rd round), Dare Rosenthal, OT, Kentucky (4th round)

Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network

Date of mock draft: April 9 (link)

---

Selection: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

Expert: Kyle Edmond, NFL Mocks

Date of mock draft: April 9 (link)

---

Selections: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State (2nd round); Drake Jackson, DE, USC (3rd round)

Expert: Mark Schofield, TouchdownWire

Date of mock draft: April 8 (link)

---

Selections: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (2nd round); David Bell, WR, Purdue (3rd round)

Expert: Luke Easterling, DraftWire

Date of mock draft: April 8 (link)

---

Selections: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (2nd round); Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (3rd round), Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati (4th round)

Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: April 8 (link)

---

Western Michigan's Skyy Moore plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Western Michigan's Skyy Moore plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UTSA's Tariq Woolen walks to the line during an NCAA football game against UIW on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in San Antonio. UTSA won 35-7. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
UTSA's Tariq Woolen walks to the line during an NCAA football game against UIW on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in San Antonio. UTSA won 35-7. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

Darren Abate/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Toledo defensive back Tycen Anderson (1) in action against the Brigham Young during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Toledo defensive back Tycen Anderson (1) in action against the Brigham Young during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) forces Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) to fumble during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) forces Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) to fumble during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary (23) stiff arms Alabama State quarterback Ryan Nettles (13) after an interception as he returns it for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA football game, Sept. 11, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary (23) stiff arms Alabama State quarterback Ryan Nettles (13) after an interception as he returns it for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA football game, Sept. 11, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team wide receiver Christian Watson of North Dakota State (1) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
National Team wide receiver Christian Watson of North Dakota State (1) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) passes against Pittsburgh during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 30-23 in overtime. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) passes against Pittsburgh during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 30-23 in overtime. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) blocks during an NCAA college football game against Penn State on Saturday, Oct 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 33-24. (Brandon Sloter via AP)
Ohio State offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) blocks during an NCAA college football game against Penn State on Saturday, Oct 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 33-24. (Brandon Sloter via AP)

Brandon Sloter
Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton (18) rushes past Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. Michigan State won 27-0. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton (18) rushes past Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. Michigan State won 27-0. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia's George Pickens catches a pass in front of Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Georgia's George Pickens catches a pass in front of Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State offensive lineman Abraham Lucas prepares to block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State offensive lineman Abraham Lucas prepares to block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland defensive back Nick Cross watches a play develop against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Maryland defensive back Nick Cross watches a play develop against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky offensive lineman Dare Rosenthal (51) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov.13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Kentucky offensive lineman Dare Rosenthal (51) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov.13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team quarterback Carson Strong of Nevada (12) throws a pass during the third quarter of an NCAA Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
National Team quarterback Carson Strong of Nevada (12) throws a pass during the third quarter of an NCAA Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State returner Jahan Dotson (5) breaks away from Indiana's Jonathan Haynes (17) and Bryant Fitzgerald (31) on punt return during the fourth quarter of their NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Penn State defeated Indiana 24-0. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Penn State returner Jahan Dotson (5) breaks away from Indiana's Jonathan Haynes (17) and Bryant Fitzgerald (31) on punt return during the fourth quarter of their NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Penn State defeated Indiana 24-0. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Southern California linebacker Drake Jackson (99) tries to pass rush around the block from Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Southern California linebacker Drake Jackson (99) tries to pass rush around the block from Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder (9) looks to pass the ball against East Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder (9) looks to pass the ball against East Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) carries the ball against Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille (95) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) carries the ball against Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille (95) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Rebecca S. Gratz/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann plays during an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Mount Pleasant, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann plays during an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Mount Pleasant, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Previous mock draft selections are below:

Selections: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (2nd round); Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers (3rd round)

Expert: Shane Hallam, Draft Countdown

Date of mock draft: March 21 (link)

---

Selection: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt

Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 23 (link)

---

Selections: Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota (2nd round); Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama (3rd round)

Expert: Thor Nystrom, NBC Sports Edge

Date of mock draft: March 24 (link)

---

Selection: Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama

Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network

Date of mock draft: March 24 (link)

---

Selections: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (2nd round), Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (3rd round), Velus Jones, WR, Tennessee (4th round)

Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: March 25 (link)

---

Selections: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (2nd round); David Bell, WR, Purdue (3rd round); Dominique Robinson, DE, Miami Ohio (4th round)

Expert: Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network

Date of mock draft: March 26 (link)

---

Selections: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa (2nd round); Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama (3rd round)

Expert: Tankathon.com Staff

Date of mock draft: March 27 (link)

---

Selections: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (2nd round); Davie Bell, WR, Purdue (3rd round)

Expert: Luke Easterling, DraftWire

Date of mock draft: March 28 (link)

---

Selection: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News

Date of mock draft: March 7 (link)

---

Selections: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (2nd round); Nick Cross, S, Maryland (3rd round); Vincent Gray, CB, Michigan (4th round)

Expert: Ian Cumming, Pro Football Network

Date of mock draft: March 7 (link)

---

Selections: Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA (2nd round); Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky (3rd round)

Expert: Shane Hallam, Draft Countdown

Date of mock draft: March 7 (link)

---

Selection: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

Expert: Ric Serritella, NFL Draft Fan Nation

Date of mock draft: March 7 (link)

---

Selection: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Expert: Bleacher Report Staff

Date of mock draft: March 8 (link)

---

Selection: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Date of mock draft: March 8 (link)

---

Selection: Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

Expert: Jacob Schyvinck, NFL Mocks

Date of mock draft: March 8 (link)

---

Selection: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Expert: WalterFootball.com

Date of mock draft: March 9 (link)

---

Selection: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

Expert: Eddie Brown, San Diego Union-Tribune

Date of mock draft: Feb. 10 (link)

Analysis: "The Colts have an aging Jack Doyle at tight end with Mo Alie-Cox facing free agency. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound McBride had a highly-productive senior season — 1,121 yards on 90 receptions — and showcased significant blocking prowess along the way."

---

Selections: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington (2nd round); John Metchie III, WR, Alabama (3rd round)

Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 14 (link)

---

Selection: Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

Expert: James Fragoza, Pro Football Network

Date of mock draft: Feb. 19 (link)

---

Selection: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

Expert: Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus

Date of mock draft: Feb. 21 (link)

---

Selection: Berhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Expert: WalterFootball.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 24 (link)

Analysis: "A former tight end, Bernhard Raimann is an athletic left tackle."

---

Selections: John Metchie III, WR, Alabama (2nd); Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (3rd)

Expert: Luke Easterling, DraftWire

Date of mock draft: Feb. 25 (link)

---

Selections: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt (2nd); Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC (3rd); Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota (4th)

Expert: Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network

Date of mock draft: Feb. 26 (link)

---

Selection: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Date of mock draft: Jan. 19 (link)

---

Selection: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Expert: Walterfootball.com

Date of mock draft: Jan. 26 (link)

Analysis: "The Colts need a new left tackle, as Eric Fisher is just a temporary solution. A former tight end, Bernhard Raimann is an athletic left tackle."

---

Selection: Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

Expert: Luke Easterling, DraftWire

Date of mock draft: Jan. 27 (link)

---

Selection: Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State

Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network

Date of mock draft: Jan. 28 (link)

Analysis: "The Colts have bigger needs, but it's exciting to think about what a tandem of Martin Emerson and Rock Ya-Sin could do on the boundary. Throw in Pro Bowl slot defender Kenny Moore and Isaiah Rodgers, and this secondary could give offenses fits."

---

Selection: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Expert: Tankathon.com Staff

Date of mock draft: Feb. 2 (link)

---

Selection: Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia

Expert: Eddie Brown, San Diego Union-Tribune

Date of mock draft: Feb. 3 (link)

Analysis: "There are some questions about Kendrick's speed, but his wide receiver-like ball skills would shine in the Colts zone scheme."

---

Selection: Sean Rhyan, OT, UCLA

Expert: Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network

Date of mock draft: Feb. 5 (link)

Top 50 NFL Draft Prospects of 2022

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) compiled the following list of his top 50 draft-eligible prospects.

Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson runs during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson runs during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame defensive back Kyle Hamilton (51) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Notre Dame defensive back Kyle Hamilton (51) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati defensive back Sauce Gardner (14) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Cincinnati defensive back Sauce Gardner (14) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022
Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson catches a pass during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson catches a pass during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Oregon defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (11) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis.(Todd Rosenberg via AP)
Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (11) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis.(Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State linebacker Jermaine Johnson II runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Florida State linebacker Jermaine Johnson II runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie (26) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie (26) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
USC wide receiver Drake London poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
USC wide receiver Drake London poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022
Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (05) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (05) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive back Derek Stingley Jr poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
LSU defensive back Derek Stingley Jr poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022
Purdue defensive lineman George Karlaftis runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Purdue defensive lineman George Karlaftis runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive lineman David Ojabo runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Michigan defensive lineman David Ojabo runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive back Dax Hill (53) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Michigan defensive back Dax Hill (53) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington defensive back Kyler Gordon (16) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Washington defensive back Kyler Gordon (16) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (27) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (27) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022
Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (06) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (06) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022
Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (21) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (21) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022
Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (24) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (24) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith (48) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith (48) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson defensive back Andrew Booth speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Clemson defensive back Andrew Booth speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022
Minnesota linebacker Boye Mafe runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Minnesota linebacker Boye Mafe runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022
Iowa State running back Breece Hall runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Iowa State running back Breece Hall runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022
Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baylor defensive back Jalen Pitre (59) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Baylor defensive back Jalen Pitre (59) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Connecticut defensive lineman Travis Jones (14) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
Connecticut defensive lineman Travis Jones (14) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia linebacker Quay Walker (36) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Georgia linebacker Quay Walker (36) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Penn State defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M defensive lineman Demarvin Leal (15) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
Texas A&M defensive lineman Demarvin Leal (15) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022
Alabama linebacker Christian Harris runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Alabama linebacker Christian Harris runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich catches a pass at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich catches a pass at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022
Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota offensive lineman Daniel Faalele poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
Minnesota offensive lineman Daniel Faalele poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022
Florida defensive back Kaiir Elam (09) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Florida defensive back Kaiir Elam (09) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
