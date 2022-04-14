Colts 2022 Mock NFL Draft Roundup: Two Weeks To Go

Selections: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan (2nd round), Tariq Woolen, CB, UCLA (3rd round), Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo (4th round)
Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Date of mock draft: April 14 (link)
---
Selection: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
Expert: Mel Kiper, ESPN
Date of mock draft: April 13 (link)
---
Selection: Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State
Expert: Joe Broback, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: April 13 (link)
---
Selections: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn (2nd round); De'Marvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M (3rd round)
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
---
Selections: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
Expert: Zach Patraw, NFL Draft Fan Nation
---
Selections: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (2nd round); Nicolas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State (3rd round), Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers (4th round)
Expert: Bo Bosarge, Draft Countdown
---
Selection: George Pickens, WR, Georgia (2nd round), Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State (3rd round)
Expert: Tankathon.com Staff
Date of mock draft: April 10 (link)
---
Selections: Nick Cross, S, Maryland (2nd round); Erik Ezukanna, WR, Texas Tech (3rd round), Dare Rosenthal, OT, Kentucky (4th round)
Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: April 9 (link)
---
Selection: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
Expert: Kyle Edmond, NFL Mocks
Date of mock draft: April 9 (link)
---
Selections: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State (2nd round); Drake Jackson, DE, USC (3rd round)
Expert: Mark Schofield, TouchdownWire
---
Selections: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (2nd round); David Bell, WR, Purdue (3rd round)
Expert: Luke Easterling, DraftWire
---
Selections: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (2nd round); Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (3rd round), Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati (4th round)
Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com
---
The Colts have seven picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Nos. 42 and 73 on Day 2. Who are some players NFL Draft experts think the team could consider with those picks?
Previous mock draft selections are below:
Selections: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (2nd round); Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers (3rd round)
Expert: Shane Hallam, Draft Countdown
Date of mock draft: March 21 (link)
---
Selection: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: March 23 (link)
---
Selections: Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota (2nd round); Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama (3rd round)
Expert: Thor Nystrom, NBC Sports Edge
Date of mock draft: March 24 (link)
---
Selection: Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama
Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: March 24 (link)
---
Selections: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (2nd round), Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (3rd round), Velus Jones, WR, Tennessee (4th round)
Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: March 25 (link)
---
Selections: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (2nd round); David Bell, WR, Purdue (3rd round); Dominique Robinson, DE, Miami Ohio (4th round)
Expert: Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: March 26 (link)
---
Selections: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa (2nd round); Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama (3rd round)
Expert: Tankathon.com Staff
Date of mock draft: March 27 (link)
---
Selections: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (2nd round); Davie Bell, WR, Purdue (3rd round)
Expert: Luke Easterling, DraftWire
Date of mock draft: March 28 (link)
---
Selection: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News
---
Selections: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (2nd round); Nick Cross, S, Maryland (3rd round); Vincent Gray, CB, Michigan (4th round)
Expert: Ian Cumming, Pro Football Network
---
Selections: Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA (2nd round); Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky (3rd round)
Expert: Shane Hallam, Draft Countdown
---
Selection: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
Expert: Ric Serritella, NFL Draft Fan Nation
---
Selection: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
Expert: Bleacher Report Staff
---
Selection: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic
---
Selection: Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati
Expert: Jacob Schyvinck, NFL Mocks
---
Selection: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
Expert: WalterFootball.com
Date of mock draft: March 9 (link)
---
Selection: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
Expert: Eddie Brown, San Diego Union-Tribune
Date of mock draft: Feb. 10 (link)
Analysis: "The Colts have an aging Jack Doyle at tight end with Mo Alie-Cox facing free agency. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound McBride had a highly-productive senior season — 1,121 yards on 90 receptions — and showcased significant blocking prowess along the way."
---
Selections: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington (2nd round); John Metchie III, WR, Alabama (3rd round)
Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: Feb. 14 (link)
---
Selection: Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State
Expert: James Fragoza, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: Feb. 19 (link)
---
Selection: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
Expert: Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus
Date of mock draft: Feb. 21 (link)
---
Selection: Berhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
Expert: WalterFootball.com
Date of mock draft: Feb. 24 (link)
Analysis: "A former tight end, Bernhard Raimann is an athletic left tackle."
---
Selections: John Metchie III, WR, Alabama (2nd); Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (3rd)
Expert: Luke Easterling, DraftWire
Date of mock draft: Feb. 25 (link)
---
Selections: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt (2nd); Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC (3rd); Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota (4th)
Expert: Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: Feb. 26 (link)
---
Selection: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Date of mock draft: Jan. 19 (link)
---
Selection: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
Expert: Walterfootball.com
Date of mock draft: Jan. 26 (link)
Analysis: "The Colts need a new left tackle, as Eric Fisher is just a temporary solution. A former tight end, Bernhard Raimann is an athletic left tackle."
---
Selection: Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
Expert: Luke Easterling, DraftWire
Date of mock draft: Jan. 27 (link)
---
Selection: Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: Jan. 28 (link)
Analysis: "The Colts have bigger needs, but it's exciting to think about what a tandem of Martin Emerson and Rock Ya-Sin could do on the boundary. Throw in Pro Bowl slot defender Kenny Moore and Isaiah Rodgers, and this secondary could give offenses fits."
---
Selection: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
Expert: Tankathon.com Staff
Date of mock draft: Feb. 2 (link)
---
Selection: Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia
Expert: Eddie Brown, San Diego Union-Tribune
Date of mock draft: Feb. 3 (link)
Analysis: "There are some questions about Kendrick's speed, but his wide receiver-like ball skills would shine in the Colts zone scheme."
---
Selection: Sean Rhyan, OT, UCLA
Expert: Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: Feb. 5 (link)
