TUNE IN: Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen at the 2024 NFL Combine, Wednesday, February 28

UPDATE: Head coach Shane Steichen's press conference scheduled for Wednesday, February 28 at 3:30 has been postponed.
Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard and Head Coach Shane Steichen will be available to the media during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, February 28. Ballard will take the podium at 1:30 p.m. followed by Steichen at 3:30 p.m.
The press conferences will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app (available in the App Store and Google Play), @Colts on X and Colts Facebook page.
Following the live streams the full press conferences will be available on-demand on Colts.com and the Colts mobile app.
