 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

TUNE IN: Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen at the 2024 NFL Combine, Wednesday, February 28

General manager Chris Ballard's press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app, @Colts on X and the Colts Facebook page. Head coach Shane Steichen's press conference has been postponed.

Published: Feb 27, 2024 at 11:30 AM Updated: Feb 28, 2024 at 10:00 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

24-combine-ballard-steichen-presser-thumbnail

---

UPDATE: Head coach Shane Steichen's press conference scheduled for Wednesday, February 28 at 3:30 has been postponed.

---

Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard and Head Coach Shane Steichen will be available to the media during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, February 28. Ballard will take the podium at 1:30 p.m. followed by Steichen at 3:30 p.m. 

The press conferences will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app (available in the App Store and Google Play), @Colts on X and Colts Facebook page.

Following the live streams the full press conferences will be available on-demand on Colts.com and the Colts mobile app.

2024 Ticket Information

Season Tickets Available Now!

Don't miss a second of the action all season long! Learn more about 2024 Season Ticket membership benefits by clicking here!

Schedule Release Coming Soon!

The 2024 Schedule will be released this spring! Join the official Priority List to be notified when tickets go on sale and get exclusive presale access.

Related Content

news

NFL Combine notebook: 2024 quarterbacks in draft still matter to Colts, as NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah explains 

As the NFL descends on Indianapolis this week, we'll begin to answer a few questions that will indirectly impact the Colts – including with how many quarterbacks are taken ahead of the 15th overall pick. 
news

Everything you need to know about attending the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine: Schedule, free access and more!

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine presented by NOBULL comes to Indianapolis from Thursday, February 29th to Sunday, March 3rd. Be part of the excitement! Visit NFL.com/CombineAccess to register for free access today.
news

Indianapolis will host the 2025 NFL Combine

The Combine has been in Indianapolis since 1987.
news

Important NFL offseason dates: 2024 franchise tag window, free agency, Draft and more

Here's what you need to know about the next four months in the NFL calendar, during which plenty of work will be done to construct the Colts' 2024 roster. 
news

2023 NFL Combine Quarterback Recap: How Aidan O'Connell's Journey At Purdue Prepared Him For Shot In NFL

Aidan O'Connell walked on at Purdue and began his college career eighth on the Boilermakers' quarterback depth chart. 
news

2023 NFL Combine Quarterback Recap: Why Kentucky's Will Levis Is Studying Joe Burrow Leading Up To NFL Draft

Levis was sacked 36 times over 11 games as he fought through injuries in 2022 at Kentucky. 
news

2023 NFL Combine Quarterback Recap: Florida's Anthony Richardson Wants To 'Be A Legend'

Richardson started only 13 games at Florida and pushed back on being labeled a "project" during his NFL Combine press conference on Friday. 
news

2023 NFL Combine Quarterback Recap: Ohio State's C.J. Stroud Makes His Pitch

Stroud discusses the strengths of his game, and an area of improvement in it, last week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. 
news

2023 NFL Combine Quarterback Recap: Sizing Up Alabama's Bryce Young

Bryce Young's much-anticipated height and weight measurements landed over the weekend in Indianapolis. 
news

How Relationship With Reggie Wayne Is Helping South Alabama WR Jalen Wayne In NFL Draft Process

Jalen Wayne is Reggie Wayne's second cousin, but views the legendary Colts wide receiver and current wide receivers coach as a "father figure" who's helped him at every step of the NFL Draft process. 
news

NFL Combine Notebook: What We Heard From Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud And Bryce Young On Friday

This year's group of draft-eligible quarterbacks – including Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young – held press conferences on Friday morning at the Indianapolis Convention Center during the NFL Combine. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising