Colts 2022 Mock NFL Draft Roundup: Pre-Combine

The Colts do not have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and the first selection they own is the 47th overall pick. Who are some players experts think the Colts will target with that pick, plus in the third and fourth rounds? Get acquainted with a few names in the second installment of the Colts 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup, which comes on the eve of the NFL Scouting Combine. 

Feb 28, 2022 at 11:11 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Selection: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

Expert: Eddie Brown, San Diego Union-Tribune

Date of mock draft: Feb. 10 (link)

Analysis: "The Colts have an aging Jack Doyle at tight end with Mo Alie-Cox facing free agency. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound McBride had a highly-productive senior season — 1,121 yards on 90 receptions — and showcased significant blocking prowess along the way."

---

Selections: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington (2nd round); John Metchie III, WR, Alabama (3rd round)

Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 14 (link)

---

Selection: Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

Expert: James Fragoza, Pro Football Network

Date of mock draft: Feb. 19 (link)

---

Selection: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

Expert: Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus

Date of mock draft: Feb. 21 (link)

---

Selection: Berhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Expert: WalterFootball.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 24 (link)

Analysis: "A former tight end, Bernhard Raimann is an athletic left tackle."

---

Selections: John Metchie III, WR, Alabama (2nd); Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (3rd)

Expert: Luke Easterling, DraftWire

Date of mock draft: Feb. 25 (link)

---

Selections: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt (2nd); Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC (3rd); Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota (4th)

Expert: Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network

Date of mock draft: Feb. 26 (link)

---

Senior Bowl mocks:

Selection: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Date of mock draft: Jan. 19 (link)

---

Selection: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Expert: Walterfootball.com

Date of mock draft: Jan. 26 (link)

Analysis: "The Colts need a new left tackle, as Eric Fisher is just a temporary solution. A former tight end, Bernhard Raimann is an athletic left tackle."

---

Selection: Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

Expert: Luke Easterling, DraftWire

Date of mock draft: Jan. 27 (link)

---

Selection: Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State

Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network

Date of mock draft: Jan. 28 (link)

Analysis: "The Colts have bigger needs, but it's exciting to think about what a tandem of Martin Emerson and Rock Ya-Sin could do on the boundary. Throw in Pro Bowl slot defender Kenny Moore and Isaiah Rodgers, and this secondary could give offenses fits."

---

Selection: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Expert: Tankathon.com Staff

Date of mock draft: Feb. 2 (link)

---

Selection: Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia

Expert: Eddie Brown, San Diego Union-Tribune

Date of mock draft: Feb. 3 (link)

Analysis: "There are some questions about Kendrick's speed, but his wide receiver-like ball skills would shine in the Colts zone scheme."

---

Selection: Sean Rhyan, OT, UCLA

Expert: Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network

Date of mock draft: Feb. 5 (link)

