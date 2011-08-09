NFL CELEBRATES USA FOOTBALL MONTH





The national campaign takes place throughout the NFL preseason and incorporates youth football scrimmages in NFL venues, USA Football messages during network preseason telecasts and in-stadium banners and field stencils.

USA Football is the official youth football development partner of the NFL, the NFL Players Association and the league's 32 teams. USA Football is the only organization in the NFL's 91-year history to be recognized as the league's official youth football development partner.

USA Football Month includes the following throughout August:

· NFL team-donated preseason game tickets will be distributed to youth football players across the league.

· USA Football commemorative coins will be used during preseason game coin flips.

· Youth football scrimmages in NFL stadiums on preseason game days.

· USA Football messages promoting the sport's fundamentals will be read on-air during national game telecasts.

· On-field promotions through USA Football field stencils and end zone banners.

· In-stadium USA Football Month scoreboard video messages.

Approximately 3 million children age 6-14 play organized football in the United States, placing the game among the country's most popular youth sports. More than 400,000 American adults volunteer their time to teach and coach youth football each year.

The Indianapolis-based non-profit hosts more than 80 football training events annually, offering education and training for coaches and game officials, skill development for players and resources for youth football league commissioners. By the start of this football season, USA Football will have educated more than 70,000 youth football coaches across the country through its online coaching courses and 32 full-day coaching schools, 25 of which are conducted with NFL teams.

USA Football and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have worked together since 2007 to deliver concussion awareness and management information to America's youth sports community. Player health resources, including videos about concussion education, hydration and proper equipment fitting, are available at www.usafootball.com at no cost.

"We are pleased to join USA Football once again to celebrate the beginning of another football season for millions of young players and their families," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "Through USA Football Month, NFL teams recognize youth football and its important role in our communities."

"From youth leagues to the NFL, football captures the imagination of all fans, regardless of age, and instills discipline, responsibility and physical fitness in our young people," USA Football Executive Director SCOTT HALLENBECK said. "USA Football is proud to work alongside the NFL, its teams and the NFLPA to further strengthen the future of America's favorite sport."