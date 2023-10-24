Colts players of African descent explain why they are playing for something much bigger than themselves

The NFL oftentimes has been called a fraternity by past and present players. However, there is another alliance developing within its confines.

"Even if you've never met or talked before, it kind of feels like you already know them," defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo said. "You kind of automatically go talk to the other African guys on other teams just because like, I may not know you, but we kind of know each other. So, it's kind of like a family you know, just across the league. It's a little brotherhood."

In the league today, there are over 125 players of African descent (born in Africa or children born to African immigrants), per the NFL.

The Colts currently have six on their 53-man roster: defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (child of Nigeria immigrants), tight end Mo Alie-Cox (child of Sierra Leone immigrants), linebacker Segun Olubi (child of Nigerian immigrants) and defensive ends Samson Ebukam (Nigerian), Odeyingbo (child of Nigerian immigrants) and Kwity Paye (Liberian). Defensive tackle McTelvin Agim, who is of Nigerian descent, is on their practice squad.

That's the most of any team in the league, creating an environment where players are able to share different experiences that many of their other teammates can't relate to.

"For me, I think it's really cool to be in the same kind of environment with people who are similar to me," Adebawore said. "Obviously, coming from an African household and just kind of growing up, maybe not necessarily around people who are similar to you. Then just having that similar background, we're able to connect a lot easier because we kind of know how it was growing up. Obviously, we're all talented athletes, so this is kind of cool seeing someone else kind of have the same type of story as me."

While the players are able to enjoy their shared experience, there is also an inherent pride that comes with representing Africa.

"You're definitely an ambassador in everything you do," Olubi said. "I'm an ambassador with my last name. Everybody knows where my last name comes from. My first name, my family, gotta make them proud and make the people around them proud."