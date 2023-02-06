Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 6, Post-Senior Bowl

——————
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: The 33rd Team Staff
Date of mock draft: February 6 (link)
Analysis: "C.J. Stroud does not have to drive far from Columbus to lead the Colts. He will immediately step in as a starter for an offense that already features Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce and Jelani Woods."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: February 5 (link)
Analysis: "Since Andrew Luck's retirement, the Colts have had little success turning to QBs nearing the end of their careers, and it's safe to assume that owner Jim Irsay will be looking for the team's next face of the franchise. Stroud has flown under the national-media radar all season but some NFL teams will tell you he'll be in the running for QB1, and his performance in the semifinal game vs. Georgia showed that he can beat you with his arm and his legs."
——————
Selection (No. 2 overall, trade with Chicago Bears via Houston Texans): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: February 4 (link)
Analysis: "The Colts need a franchise quarterback in the worst way, and they'll fall in love with Will Levis' traits. Despite a frustrating season due to a porous offensive line, lackluster skill players and him being banged up, Levis has the skill set to to become a really good NFL quarterback."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Joe Broback, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "At worst, Anthony Richardson is the football version of an And1 mixtape. You'll get plenty of oohs and ah's from the crowd based on his natural abilities, and at best, he's the franchise's savior. Sounds like a win-win to me."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Eric Edholm, NFL.com
Analysis: "It's easy to see how Indianapolis GM Chris Ballard would appreciate Levis, who oozes toughness, even if he's coming off a challenging 2022 season. If the Colts really want him, though, they might have to move up -- Levis will go high."
——————
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports
Analysis: "The Colts have been aggressive at quarterback of late, but the last two veteran quarterback acquisitions have flopped. It's time to get a youthful passer in Indianapolis, and Levis, while far from perfect, has No. 1 overall pick traits."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports
Analysis: "Jim Irsay hasn't made a public decision on the Colts' head coaching search, but whoever the Colts hire is going to need a quarterback. Young has concerns about his size, but he checks off just about every other box a quarterback needs."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Luke Easterling, Draft Wire
Analysis: "The Colts still make the most sense as a trade partner for the Bears, as they could fall in love with one of this year's top quarterback prospects, and want to jump the division-rival Texans (with at least an additional first-round pick and second-round pick going to the Bears, and likely more) to make sure they get their man. While that should be Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud, it won't surprise me if the become enamored with Levis' physical tools, looking past his flaws and inconsistencies in favor of the upside."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Danny Kelly, The Ringer
Analysis: "The Colts have messed around over the last few years with veteran stopgaps at quarterback, and the results have not been good. They decide to go the rookie route here and grab a big-armed passer in Levis. The former Kentucky star has incredibly intriguing tools but hasn't been consistently effective as a passer."
——————
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: Arif Hasan, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "When the Bears traded up one spot from No. 2 to No. 3, they not only gave up the third overall pick but a third-round pick, a third-round pick the next year, and a fourth-round pick.
The Colts would have to pay even more to go from No. 4 to No. 1, but it would be worth it for a quarterback of the future. The defense is likely going to rebound, and they have a pair of receivers they like in Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce.
There are size concerns with Bryce Young, but he's one of the most creative quarterbacks to come out of college football and is the rare Alabama signal-caller that truly carried his team."
——————
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Analysis: "Indianapolis trades up from No. 4 overall to select C.J. Stroud from Ohio State. Stroud has shown a complete skillset following the playoff loss to Georgia. He is young and has great size to lead Indianapolis forward with a new head coach."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: James Fragoza, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "Will Levis just feels destined to be the Colts' quarterback. GM Chris Ballard has banked on physical tools in drafts, and Levis fits the mold. His tape is a bit chaotic, mostly due to his footwork and decision-making. Still, there is no denying the Kentucky passer's arm strength. If the draft is a crapshoot, Levis is the dice you bet on."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News
Analysis: "The Colts' reward for an absolute QB mess between Matt Ryan, Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger in the final abbreviated season under Frank Reich is being bad enough to get in position to stop recycling veteran QBs. They can land Stroud, a smart pocket passer with the right accuracy and intangibles to thrive as their true franchise replacement for Andrew Luck."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
Expert: Bryan Fischer, Athlon Sports
Analysis: "The selection of a head coach will play a big role in what direction the Colts go with their top draft pick, but in the event they opt for QB help by way of free agency or trade, Johnson could end up as a Day 1 starter plugging the gaping hole up front they've had for several years."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic
Analysis: "The Colts don't necessarily have to trade up to No. 1 to get a quarterback in this draft. They'd have to make that move to guarantee their choice of the QBs, however. Young is the most game-ready prospect on the board, but Stroud or Will Levis could make noise with that Indianapolis roster in the right system. Bonus: No picks given up here."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus
Analysis: "There is no telling what the Colts could do in this draft. You'll read plenty of scenarios of them selling the farm to get to No. 1 overall and draft a quarterback, and that is certainly plausible. But will Chicago want to move that far down when a lesser move is available? In this scenario, let's say they don't and Indianapolis has to stay put. I still think they can get a young quarterback to invest in, whether that is the QB2 or QB3 in this class. That debate will likely come down to Kentucky's Will Levis or Ohio State's C.J. Stroud.
Levis gets a lot of flack from draft readers who point out his lack of production — just 22 big-time throws to 24 turnover-worthy plays — over the past two seasons. But it seems the NFL is much higher on Levis than his numbers might indicate due to their belief in his physical tools and how much better he can be with some improved passing weapons (none of his wide receivers in 2022 earned a 73.0-plus receiving grade). Plus, if play under pressure is a point of emphasis for Colts general manager Chris Ballard, Levis' 58.1 passing grade under pressure beats out Stroud's 46.2. Levis' 72.9% adjusted completion percentage was also significantly higher than Stroud's 50.0%."
——————
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Mark Schofield, SB Nation
Analysis: "Chris Ballard has made no secret of the need to get the quarterback position right this year, in the way of failed experiments involving Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan. Stroud's performance against Georgia in the College Football Playoff, and in particular his ability to play off-structure and outside the pocket, was the kind of game that scouts will remember throughout draft season."
——————
Previous mock draft predictions:
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: January 28 (link)
Analysis: "Picking fourth in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft, the Indianapolis Colts simply have to pull the trigger on a quarterback. A cycle of stop-gap veterans isn't taking the franchise anywhere.
While there have been well-voiced concerns about Bryce Young's size, his poise, professionalism, and leadership scream "face of the franchise." And his arm talent, particularly in terms of short and intermediate velocity and accuracy, is as good as anyone in this class.
A diet of St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail might help get him to a reported 210-pound goal weight before the start of his rookie campaign."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Selection (No. 35 overall): Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
Selection (No. 80 overall): Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
Expert: Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com
Date of mock draft: January 27 (link)
Analysis: "In 2022, Stroud completed 66 percent of his passes for 3,688 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder is a highly talented dual-threat quarterback who could end up as a first-round pick - and perhaps at the top of Round 1. He won Ohio State's starting quarterback position following Justin Fields' departure to the NFL. In 2021, Stroud completed 72 percent of his passes for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was a dominant passer, showing good accuracy and the ability to push the ball vertically."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Analysis: "Will Levis is in line with the prototypical quarterback that Indianapolis has coveted under the direction of general manager Chris Ballard."
——————
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Luke Easterling, Draft Wire
Analysis: "If the Bears are going to move down, the Colts make the most sense as a trade partner. Chicago would stay high enough in the draft order to grab one of the elite defenders in this class, and Indy would be able to jump a division rival that also needs a QB (with at least an additional first-round pick and second-round pick going to the Bears, and likely more). If the Colts have any concerns about Bryce Young's size, it wouldn't be shocking if Stroud was their target here."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: James Broback, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "Even if teams are concerned about Bryce Young's size, he won't fall far. Indianapolis needs a QB to lead their offense, and drafting the Alabama star makes sense.
Yes, Young doesn't have an elite frame, but what he lacks in size, he makes up for in playmaking ability. Young is as creative as they get to complete passes to his receivers. His poise stands out above every quarterback in this class, and it gives him time to stay patient and let his routes develop."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Marcus Mosher, Pro Football Focus
Analysis: "The Colts are in desperate need of a franchise quarterback and can't afford to wait and see who's available at No. 4. Instead, they move up to No. 1 and take Will Levis. Bryce Young is the more polished (and probably better) quarterback, but general manager Chris Ballard loves traits, and that's what Levis has going for him. It's a risky pick, but the Colts must swing for the fences to compete in the AFC South moving forward."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire
Analysis: "Now onto Mr. Young, and his addition to a Colts team that has tried and failed to address the quarterback position ever since Andrew Luck's shocking retirement. I don't think there's any question that if Young was two inches taller and 20 pounds heavier, he'd be the first overall pick, or at least, the undisputed No. 1 player in the class at the position. Perhaps there still wouldn't be an argument if C.J. Stroud hadn't turned into a different player against Georgia. As I posited in a recent study of Georgia's Stetson Bennett, NFL teams simply don't draft players with Young's (or Bennett's) size profile and expect them to be immediate starters. Even Deshaun Watson (my comp for Young on an on-the-field basis, obviously) came out of Clemson at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds. So, it's on to Young's skill set. And in terms of everything else you want in a quarterback — arm talent, processing speed, field vision, and the ability to hold an offense together — he's as good as it gets. Bryce Young has what it takes to succeed in the NFL, and quickly. We'll just have to see how many teams clench their sphincters when it's time to turn in the card."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN
Analysis: "The trades for Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan in back-to-back offseasons didn't work out for general manager Chris Ballard, and now the Colts are starting over -- again -- at quarterback. Don't they have to draft a signal-caller here (if they don't trade up to get their preferred guy)? They have some intriguing talent on their roster, but as we've seen time and time in the NFL, nothing else matters if they don't have their quarterback.
There's a clear gap after the top three passers in this class, and the Colts don't necessarily have to trade up to get one of them. In this scenario, they could take Young, a quick processor with an elite feel for the pocket and how to move around and locate his target. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner doesn't have a big frame, which some NFL scouts will downgrade him for because there aren't many starting quarterbacks under 200 pounds. I love his tape, though, and I'd be willing to bet on his talent. Spread out the offense and watch him throw darts to Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports
Analysis: "The Colts are ecstatic to pick Levis, who's a big-armed, highly athletic quarterback ready to lead the team in its next chapter."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Selection (No. 35 overall): Anton Harrison, T, Oklahoma
Selection (No. 80 overall): Josh Proctor, S, Ohio State
Expert: Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football
Analysis: _"The Colts need to find a permanent solution at quarterback, rather than play musical chairs at the position. In this scenario, the Colts can trade up with the Bears to leapfrog the divisional rival Texans to obtain the quarterback they want in this class. _
Bryce Young has size issues - he's 5-11 - but he has drawn comparisons to Kyler Murray."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: January 24 (link)
Analysis: "The Colts have the feel of a team that will favor more traditional QB prospects over an undersized signal-caller like Bryce Young. Will Levis fits the prototypical mold at 6'3", 230 pounds, and has the athleticism, arm talent, and toughness to develop."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Analysis: "I wanted to put Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud here, because I think Stroud is just a much cleaner projection to the NFL. But I've seen Chris Ballard bet on traits and prototypes before, and I'd bet the Colts will love this kid's toughness. And if they go get themselves a young offensive coach, it'd make sense to put their trust in that coach to develop Levis, who, even after five years in college, is still a bit of a ball of clay developmentally (in large part because of the lack of year-to-year consistency in the coaches he's worked with)."
——————
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: 33rd Team Staff
Analysis: "The Colts' gambles on expensive veteran signal callers has not panned out the past few years, so they go all-in to get their pick of the lot this year. The 6-foot-3, 222-pound Levis might be a controversial choice, but he possesses the physical tools and intangibles to grow through the adversity that all young QBs must face."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
Analysis: "After cycling through a bevy of veteran signal-callers, it is time for the Colts to find a young quarterback to build around."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News
Analysis: "The Colts' reward for an absolute QB mess between Matt Ryan, Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger in the final abbreviated season under Frank Reich is being bad enough to get in position to stop recycling veteran QBs. They can land Stroud, a smart pocket passer with the right accuracy and intangibles to thrive as their true delayed franchise replacement for Andrew Luck."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Natalie Miller, Draft Wire
Date of mock draft: January 21 (link)
Analysis: "Another quarterback goes off the board in the top five with Stroud, who has been one of the most productive passers in the country over the last two seasons. He'll be be a perfect fit in Indianapolis for a team that has been playing musical chairs at the quarterback position since the retirement of Andrew Luck. Stroud could bring the steadiness this team needs to find success in the playoffs with a loaded roster, as his accuracy and experience make him ready to go from the start."
——————
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade with Chicago Bears): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: James Fragoza, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: January 21 (link)
Analysis: "I'm no betting man, but if I was, I'd lay a pretty penny on the Bears trading out of the No. 1 overall selection. Bryce Young is the only surefire QB prospect in the class, and there are a plethora of teams that would cough up whatever it takes to secure the rights to draft him.
In this mock draft, that happens to be the Colts, who are desperate for a new face of the franchise. If Young held the same physical stature as Trevor Lawrence, we'd be talking about them in the same light."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: January 20 (link)
Analysis: "The tape for Levis is a roller-coaster ride. The strong-armed passer showed flashes of brilliance and the ability to avoid pressure and create; he also showed a penchant for turning the ball over (23 picks over his last two seasons). Colts GM Chris Ballard has always valued traits and upside. This pick just feels like a good gamble for Indianapolis."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Selection (No. 35 overall): Mekhi Garner, CB, LSU
Selection (No. 80 overall): Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State
Expert: Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com
Date of mock draft: January 20 (link)
Analysis: "The Colts would be fortunate if Stroud makes it down to the No. 4 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, so they may have to move up if they want one of the top-two quarterbacks. Obviously, Indianapolis needs a franchise quarterback and long-term starter. The Bears and Cardinals are definite trade-down candidates for the Colts."
——————
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Luke Easterling, Draft Wire
Analysis: "Don't say it won't happen, because we've seen it way too many times before. I'm not sold on Levis, but it won't surprise me if a team like the Colts falls in love with his physical tools, toughness, and potential, looking past the flaws and inconsistencies in his play. Indy would have to give the Bears a massive haul to get up here, but to leapfrog a division rival that also needs a quarterback, they might just be willing."
——————
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Analysis: "Rather than stay put and hope that their quarterback of choice falls to them at No. 4 overall, the Colts become aggressive and trade up to secure Young at No. 1 overall." _
——————
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire
Analysis: "In this mock draft, Stroud doesn't just leapfrog Young — the Indianapolis Colts trade their fourth and 35th picks in the 2023 draft, as well as their first-round pick in the 2024 draft, to move up to first overall to take Stroud, moving the Chicago Bears to fourth."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: January 18 (link)
Analysis: "Young is not a prototypical quarterback prospect, but it's time for the Colts to try an unconventional quarterback. Young's improvisation and poise are his greatest strengths."
——————
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade with Chicago Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Analysis: "This trade makes sense for both sides. The Colts have a clear need at quarterback, with an owner and general manager who are motivated to get it right. Colts GM Chris Ballard, who was previously a scout in Chicago, is very familiar with Bears GM Ryan Poles — the two worked together for four years in the Chiefs' front office. This would mark the third time over the last 25 years that the Colts held the No. 1 pick. It worked out well the other two times: Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck.
Bryce Young is a complete outlier from a size perspective and would be somewhat off-type for Ballard, but Young's instincts, vision and accuracy as a passer are the traits worth betting on at the position. It won't be a driving reason behind a trade up, but sniping Young ahead of division foe Houston would be an added benefit."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: Bryan Fischer, Athlon Sports
Analysis: "The Texans' loss is the Colts' gain, as the franchise finally lands some quarterback stability in the Heisman trophy winner. Young's size will turn off plenty, but he could be a massive upgrade right away in Indy."
——————
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade with Chicago Bears): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "Every team will have their "favorite" at quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, and it just feels like Will Levis will be the Colts' guy — or at least near the top of their list. He's the prototype QB that Jim Irsay and Chris Ballard covet.
Whether they can correct his flaws is a different story, but Levis does have the high-level talent worth banking on. With the Texans sitting at second overall, however, the Colts will have to pay a hefty price."
——————
Selection (No. 2 overall, trade with Chicago Bears via Houston Texans): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: 33rd Team Staff
Analysis: "Chicago continues to build its stockpile of draft capital by moving down, and Indianapolis finally invests in a rookie quarterback after getting burned by the expensive Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan experiments over the past two years."
——————
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade with Chicago Bears): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: January 16 (link)
Analysis: "Levis, who definitely looks the part, was plagued by injuries and poor play all fall. That said, NFL teams love how he projects to the next level but he'll be a controversial talking point for the next six months. Either way, if owner Jim Irsay thinks Levis is the guy to turn things around in Indy, it's easy to imagine that he will spare no expense to go get him."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Selection (No. 35 overall): Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
Selection (No. 80 overall): Rashad Torrence, S, Florida
Expert: Tankathon.com Staff
Date of mock draft: January 16 (link)