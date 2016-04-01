Next Stop For Pat McAfee Comedy Tour: Fort Wayne

INDIANAPOLIS – It's the offseason, so Colts.com takes a look at some tweets from Colts players to get an idea of what they are up to during their down time.
Yes, McAfee's tickets for his May 20th Comedy Show in Fort Wayne went on sale Friday. But this above is McAfee's true impact on the community and the families of troops. McAfee has always had a strong affinity for his philanthropic efforts towards the military. Earlier this week was another such instance in raising more than $20,000.
Of all the players on the Colts' roster, Vontae Davis might be the guy most influenced by Chuck Pagano. Davis has lived up to the first-round pick he was in 2009 and has made a couple of Pro Bowls the last two seasons. Davis now has a new running mate in 2016 with Patrick Robinson joining the defensive backfield.
Away from the working out life of Art Jones, he's a happy Syracuse product right now. Jones is the only Colts' player to have his college still playing in March Madness. How the Colts view their defensive line depth will be something to keep an eye on when the draft rolls around in April. This year's class is especially deep in the defensive trenches.