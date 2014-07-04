News Week-In-Review: June 30-July 4

[
](http://www.indianacarey.com)
INDIANAPOLIS –The countdown to Anderson is one week closer.
The calendar has turned to July and the Colts will report Anderson in just 19 days to kickoff the 2014 training camp.
Here's a look back on all of the Colts News:
Monday, June 30
(Article)-What pre-game rituals do some Colts players practice each week?
(Article)-An inforgrahpic look at the key offensive numbers for the Colts in 2014.Tuesday, July 1
(Photos)-Our Tuesday Top 10 looks at some outtakes from the Colts marketing shoot.
A few fun outtakes from our player marketing photo shoot.
(Article)-An inforgrahpic look at key defensive numbers for the Colts in 2014.
Wednesday, July 2
(Article)-This week's #ColtsMailbag.
(Article)-How did Joe Reitz go from a high school hoops star to playing for his hometown NFL team?Thursday, July 3
(Video)-Robert Mathis cracked the rankings of the Top 100 players in the NFL. Where did he rank?
(Article)-In sticking with the Indy theme, a look at Jack Doyle's journey to playing in front of family and friends.Friday, July 4
(Article)-This week's Four-Down Friday focuses on the offensive skill groups and the depth along the defensive line.