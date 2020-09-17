Colts To Host Up To 7,500 Fans For Second Home Game On Sept. 27

The Indianapolis Colts today announced that it will host a maximum of 7,500 attendees at Lucas Oil Stadium for the team’s second home game on Sun., Sept. 27 vs. the New York Jets. A limited number of single-game tickets for this game, starting at $46, will go on sale to the public at Colts.com/Tickets or Ticketmaster.com beginning tomorrow, Fri., Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. ET. 

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today announced that it will host a maximum of 7,500 attendees at Lucas Oil Stadium for the team's second home game on Sun., Sept. 27 vs. the New York Jets.

Because of the reduced capacity, Colts season ticket members – including individual ticket holders selected by seniority, suite holders, and team partners – were given the first opportunity to purchase four-game packs or single game tickets to home games this season. The team also is obliged to fulfill ticket commitments each game to players and coaches, the visiting team, broadcast partners, and the NFL.

However, a limited number of single-game tickets for this game, starting at $46, will go on sale to the public at Colts.com/Tickets or Ticketmaster.com beginning tomorrow, Fri., Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. ET.

Seating will be sold in "pods" to maintain physical distancing between unrelated groups. The other extensive health and safety procedures, which include gameday requirements for fans and stadium employees, can be found at Colts.com/gameday.

The Colts will host its home opener this Sunday vs. the Minnesota Vikings with up to 2,500 fans in attendance. The attendance numbers were determined following discussions with the Marion County Public Health Department and were set to meet local, NFL, and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

