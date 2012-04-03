NEW UNIFORM, SAME TRADITIONAL LOOK

National Football League teams will have uniforms made by Nike this season, a departure from past year when Reebok was the manufacturer. In the case of the Colts, the “new” retains the traditional look.

Apr 03, 2012 at 08:31 AM
nike-a.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – The National Football League today unveiled the Nike uniforms that will be worn by its 32 Member Clubs in 2012. 

The Colts maintain the blue and white color scheme and uniform design, with the only visible change being the Nike logo on the jersey and pants.  The jersey stripe remains the one used in past seasons by the club. 

The Nike uniforms are more resistant to moisture and have a mesh pattern that enhances "breathability."  NFL teams in the past have worn uniforms produced by Reebok.

