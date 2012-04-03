NEW UNIFORM, SAME TRADITIONAL LOOK

INDIANAPOLIS – The National Football League today unveiled the Nike uniforms that will be worn by its 32 Member Clubs in 2012.
The Colts maintain the blue and white color scheme and uniform design, with the only visible change being the Nike logo on the jersey and pants. The jersey stripe remains the one used in past seasons by the club.
The Nike uniforms are more resistant to moisture and have a mesh pattern that enhances "breathability." NFL teams in the past have worn uniforms produced by Reebok.