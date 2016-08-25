New Touchback Rule Could Lead To Different Kickoff Approach For Pat McAfee

"Field position is everything," McAfee says explaining the difference between drive starts leading to points from the 20 versus the 25-yard lines. "If you look at the stats, the percentages of teams that score inside their 10, inside their 20, inside their 25 are drastically different than if they start outside the 30.

"It's kind of a hidden stat, but we're trying to steal yards instead of just giving it to them at the 25. Trying to get them inside the 20. So far we have done pretty well."