Colts lose their third straight game following failed comeback attempt against New Orleans Saints

Despite keeping things close in the first half of their Week 8 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, the Indianapolis Colts were unable to keep pace in the second half, leading to their 38-27 loss.
On just the Colts' second offensive drive, they found the end zone. Their seven-play, 81-yard drive was capped off by a 10-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.
Running back Jonathan Taylor was a catalyst for the successful drive, rushing the ball three times for 62 yards. His best run was a 42-yard scamper that set the offense up at the Saints' 19-yard line.
Though the Saints tied the game on the next drive, the 7-7 tie didn't last long. On the next Colts' drive, kicker Matt Gay made it a 10-7 game after making a 20-yard field goal.
Then the defense ensured the Saints would not be able to answer after defensive tackle DeForest Buckner strip-sacked Derek Carr, leading to a fumble recovery by defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo.
The offense took over at the Saints' 30-yard line and made their way back into the end zone after a one-yard touchdown run by Zack Moss, making it a 17-7 game early in the second quarter.
Despite the Saints scoring two touchdowns before halftime, the Colts got the final word of the first half after Gay hit a 42-yard field goal with 21 seconds to go.
Aided by two second-half touchdowns, the Colts found themselves in a 35-20 hole with 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
Needing a score to keep themselves within striking distance, Minshew made a terrific play on second-and-8, scrambling to his right before finding tight end Drew Ogletree in the back of the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown.
Despite that play breathing life into the Colts, it was not enough to spark a comeback.
By the conclusion of the game, Minshew completed 23 of his 41 passing attempts for 213 yards. He had two passing touchdowns and an interception.
Taylor led the team in rushing, ending the game with 95 yards on 12 carries. Josh Downs led the team in receiving yards with 72 on seven receptions.
Next Sunday, the Colts will head to Carolina where they will play the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.