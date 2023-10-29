Colts lose their third straight game following failed comeback attempt against New Orleans Saints

Despite keeping things close in the first half of their Week 8 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, the Indianapolis Colts were unable to keep pace in the second half, leading to their 38-27 loss.

On just the Colts' second offensive drive, they found the end zone. Their seven-play, 81-yard drive was capped off by a 10-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Running back Jonathan Taylor was a catalyst for the successful drive, rushing the ball three times for 62 yards. His best run was a 42-yard scamper that set the offense up at the Saints' 19-yard line.

Though the Saints tied the game on the next drive, the 7-7 tie didn't last long. On the next Colts' drive, kicker Matt Gay made it a 10-7 game after making a 20-yard field goal.

Then the defense ensured the Saints would not be able to answer after defensive tackle DeForest Buckner strip-sacked Derek Carr, leading to a fumble recovery by defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo.

The offense took over at the Saints' 30-yard line and made their way back into the end zone after a one-yard touchdown run by Zack Moss, making it a 17-7 game early in the second quarter.

Despite the Saints scoring two touchdowns before halftime, the Colts got the final word of the first half after Gay hit a 42-yard field goal with 21 seconds to go.

Aided by two second-half touchdowns, the Colts found themselves in a 35-20 hole with 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.