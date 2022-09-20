Colts Sign TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart, G Arlington Hambright To Practice Squad; Release K Lucas Havrisik, TE Jared Scott From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday. 

Sep 20, 2022 at 11:46 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
1920x1080

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart and guard Arlington Hambright to the practice squad and released kicker Lucas Havrisik and tight end Jared Scott from the practice squad.

Griffin-Stewart, 6-5, 260 pounds, played in one game with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. He has spent time on the practice squads of the Chiefs (2021), New York Giants (2020-21) and Green Bay Packers (2020). Griffin-Stewart was originally signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020. Collegiately, he played at Pittsburgh (2019) and Rutgers (2017-18). In 2019, Griffin-Stewart appeared in 13 games (12 starts) and totaled 19 receptions for 185 yards and one touchdown. At Rutgers, he saw action in 24 games (five starts) and compiled 13 receptions for 97 yards and one touchdown. His first name is pronounced na-KEY-ah.

Hambright, 6-5, 300 pounds, re-joins the Colts practice squad after being released on September 13. He was originally signed to the team's practice squad on September 1, 2022. Hambright participated in the New England Patriots' 2022 offseason program and training camp before being waived on August 30. In 2021, he spent time on the Chicago Bears' active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. As a rookie in 2020, Hambright played in nine regular season games (one start) and one postseason contest with the Bears. He was originally selected by Chicago in the seventh round (226th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Havrisik, 6-2, 188 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on September 13, 2022. Collegiately, he played in 54 career games at Arizona (2017-21) and converted 34-of-53 field goals and 73 extra points for 175 points. Havrisik also handled kickoff duties and compiled 232 touchbacks.

Scott, 6-6, 240 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on August 31, 2022. He participated in the Carolina Panthers' 2022 offseason program and training camp before being waived on August 23. Scott originally signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent on May 16, 2022. Collegiately, he played in 45 career games at Idaho State (2021), Jacksonville State (2020), Prairie View A&M University (2019) and Wyoming (2017-18) and finished with 65 receptions for 785 yards and nine touchdowns.

Related Content

news

Colts Elevate WR Keke Coutee, K Chase McLaughlin To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves Saturday ahead of Sunday's Week 2 game at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Colts Sign CB Tony Brown To 53-Man Roster, Waive K Rodrigo Blankenship; Sign CB Darrell Baker Jr., S Henry Black, K Lucas Havrisik, K Chase McLaughlin To Practice Squad

The Colts also released cornerbacks Will Redmond and Chris Wilcox and offensive lineman Arlington Hambright from the practice squad on Tuesday.

news

Colts Sign All-Pro Guard Quenton Nelson To Contract Extension

The Colts signed three-time first-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl left guard Quenton Nelson to a contract extension on Saturday.

news

Colts Elevate CB Tony Brown To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move Saturday.

news

Colts Sign RB Phillip Lindsay To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday.

news

Colts Sign G Arlington Hambright, LB Segun Olubi To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves Thursday.

news

Colts Sign T Dennis Kelly, Place S Trevor Denbow On Injured Reserve, Sign CB Tony Brown To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Wednesday.

news

Colts Sign 13 Players To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Wednesday.

news

Colts Claim T Luke Tenuta Off Waivers From Buffalo Bills, Release CB Tony Brown

Tenuta was a sixth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Colts Announce Initial 53-Man Roster For 2022 Season

Here's how the roster breaks down.

news

Colts Announce Final 2022 Roster Cuts

The Colts made 28 roster moves to reach the NFL's mandated 53-man roster limit on Tuesday.

Limited Offer: Secure Your Super Hero Pack!

Limited Offer: Secure Your Super Hero Pack!

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead, starting at $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising