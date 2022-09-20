Colts Sign TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart, G Arlington Hambright To Practice Squad; Release K Lucas Havrisik, TE Jared Scott From Practice Squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart and guard Arlington Hambright to the practice squad and released kicker Lucas Havrisik and tight end Jared Scott from the practice squad.

Griffin-Stewart, 6-5, 260 pounds, played in one game with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. He has spent time on the practice squads of the Chiefs (2021), New York Giants (2020-21) and Green Bay Packers (2020). Griffin-Stewart was originally signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020. Collegiately, he played at Pittsburgh (2019) and Rutgers (2017-18). In 2019, Griffin-Stewart appeared in 13 games (12 starts) and totaled 19 receptions for 185 yards and one touchdown. At Rutgers, he saw action in 24 games (five starts) and compiled 13 receptions for 97 yards and one touchdown. His first name is pronounced na-KEY-ah.

Hambright, 6-5, 300 pounds, re-joins the Colts practice squad after being released on September 13. He was originally signed to the team's practice squad on September 1, 2022. Hambright participated in the New England Patriots' 2022 offseason program and training camp before being waived on August 30. In 2021, he spent time on the Chicago Bears' active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. As a rookie in 2020, Hambright played in nine regular season games (one start) and one postseason contest with the Bears. He was originally selected by Chicago in the seventh round (226th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Havrisik, 6-2, 188 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on September 13, 2022. Collegiately, he played in 54 career games at Arizona (2017-21) and converted 34-of-53 field goals and 73 extra points for 175 points. Havrisik also handled kickoff duties and compiled 232 touchbacks.