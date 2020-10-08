Practice Squad Moves: Colts Bring Back LB Najee Goode; Release CB Christian Angulo

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed linebacker Najee Goode to the practice squad and released cornerback Christian Angulo from the practice squad.

Goode, 6-0, 244 pounds, has played in 90 career games (eight starts) in his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019), Colts (2018), Philadelphia Eagles (2013-17) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012) and has totaled 64 tackles (48 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, one interception, seven passes defensed, one fumble recovery and 43 special teams stops. He has appeared in six postseason contests (one start) and has registered two tackles (one solo) and four special teams stops. Goode was originally selected by the Buccaneers in the fifth round (140th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft.