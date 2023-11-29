Colts, Irsays to highlight nonprofits, charitable causes with 'My Cause My Cleats'

More than 60 Indianapolis Colts players – as well as the Irsay family, General Manager Chris Ballard and Head Coach Shane Steichen – will wear customized cleats and shoes that highlight charitable organizations in Indiana and across the country during this season’s My Cause My Cleats game this coming Sunday at Tennessee.

Nov 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications

2023 My Cause My Cleats

My Cause My Cleats celebrates the positive impact that players make in their communities by providing them with a unique opportunity to highlight the charitable partners that they are passionate about on their cleats. On December 3 at the Tennessee Titans, more than 60 members of the Colts organization, including players, Head Coach Shane Steichen, General Manager Chris Ballard, and the Irsay family will sport custom-designed cleats and footwear.

2023-My-Cause-My-Cleats-cover
Jim Irsay Owner and CEO - Kicking The Stigma
Jim Irsay Owner and CEO - Kicking The Stigma

Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner - Kicking The Stigma
Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner - Kicking The Stigma

Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner - Kicking The Stigma
Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner - Kicking The Stigma

Chris Ballard General Manager - Graham Vollmer (Spinal Muscular Atrophy)
Chris Ballard General Manager - Graham Vollmer (Spinal Muscular Atrophy)

Kristin Ballard - Graham Vollmer (Spinal Muscular Atrophy)
Kristin Ballard - Graham Vollmer (Spinal Muscular Atrophy)

Head Coach Shane Steichen - Autism Society of Indiana
Head Coach Shane Steichen - Autism Society of Indiana

Nina Steichen - Autism Society of Indiana
Nina Steichen - Autism Society of Indiana

95 DT Adetomiwa Adebawore - Uriel E. Owens Sickle Cell Disease Association
95 DT Adetomiwa Adebawore - Uriel E. Owens Sickle Cell Disease Association

98 DT McTelvin Agim - Salvation Army
98 DT McTelvin Agim - Salvation Army

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox - Kicking the Stigma
81 TE Mo Alie-Cox - Kicking the Stigma

47 LB Liam Anderson - Boys and Girls Club
47 LB Liam Anderson - Boys and Girls Club

39 CB Darrell Baker Jr. - Autism Speaks
39 CB Darrell Baker Jr. - Autism Speaks

32 S Julian Blackmon - kNot Today
32 S Julian Blackmon - kNot Today

68 G Ike Boettger - Inspired Life
68 G Ike Boettger - Inspired Life

38 CB Tony Brown - Giving Care to the Caregivers
38 CB Tony Brown - Giving Care to the Caregivers

96 DT Taven Bryan - kNot Today
96 DT Taven Bryan - kNot Today

99 DT DeForest Buckner - kNot Today
99 DT DeForest Buckner - kNot Today

42 S Marcel Dabo - Kicking the Stigma
42 S Marcel Dabo - Kicking the Stigma

43 S Trevor Denbow - Kicking The Stigma
43 S Trevor Denbow - Kicking The Stigma

1 WR Josh Downs - Back on My Feet
1 WR Josh Downs - Back on My Feet

52 DE Samson Ebukam - T+S Foundation
52 DE Samson Ebukam - T+S Foundation

4 QB Sam Ehlinger - TXAF
4 QB Sam Ehlinger - TXAF

44 LB Zaire Franklin - National Breast Cancer Foundation
44 LB Zaire Franklin - National Breast Cancer Foundation

73 T Blake Freeland - Kicking the Stigma
73 T Blake Freeland - Kicking the Stigma

62 C Wesley French - Operation Gratitude
62 C Wesley French - Operation Gratitude

75 G Will Fries - Tunnels to Towers
75 G Will Fries - Tunnels to Towers

7 K Matt Gay - K'9's For Warriors
7 K Matt Gay - K'9's For Warriors

31 RB Tyler Goodson - Boys and Girls Club
31 RB Tyler Goodson - Boys and Girls Club

83 TE Kylen Granson - KG's Kids
83 TE Kylen Granson - KG's Kids

30 CB Darren Hall - Substance Abuse and Mental Heatlh Services
30 CB Darren Hall - Substance Abuse and Mental Heatlh Services

64 G Arlington Hambright - American Cancer Society
64 G Arlington Hambright - American Cancer Society

48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr. - Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis
48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr. - Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis

93 DT Eric Johnson II - The CJ Morgan Foundation
93 DT Eric Johnson II - The CJ Morgan Foundation

40 CB Jaylon Jones - Mental Health & Wealth
40 CB Jaylon Jones - Mental Health & Wealth

78 C Ryan Kelly - Count the Kicks
78 C Ryan Kelly - Count the Kicks

66 G Lewis Kidd - Kicking The Stigma
66 G Lewis Kidd - Kicking The Stigma

35 CB Chris Lammons - Lammons Loyalty Foundation
35 CB Chris Lammons - Lammons Loyalty Foundation

55 DE Isaiah Land - American Cancer Society
55 DE Isaiah Land - American Cancer Society

94 DE Tyquan Lewis - Alzheimers Association
94 DE Tyquan Lewis - Alzheimers Association

86 TE Will Mallory - Breast Cancer Foundation
86 TE Will Mallory - Breast Cancer Foundation

92 DE Jake Martin - Hamilton Human Society
92 DE Jake Martin - Hamilton Human Society

59 LB Cameron McGrone - Autism Speaks
59 LB Cameron McGrone - Autism Speaks

6 WR Isaiah McKenzie - Got her Back
6 WR Isaiah McKenzie - Got her Back

2 WR D.J. Montgomery - Boys and Girls Club
2 WR D.J. Montgomery - Boys and Girls Club

97 DT Al-Quadin Muhammad - Boys and Girls Club
97 DT Al-Quadin Muhammad - Boys and Girls Club

56 G Quenton Nelson - Weish4Ever
56 G Quenton Nelson - Weish4Ever

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo - Turners Heroes
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo - Turners Heroes

85 TE Andrew Ogletree - Just a Pair of Shoes
85 TE Andrew Ogletree - Just a Pair of Shoes

50 LB Segun Olubi - Inclusive Sports Foundation
50 LB Segun Olubi - Inclusive Sports Foundation

51 DE Kwity Paye - She's the First
51 DE Kwity Paye - She's the First

14 WR Alec Pierce - Riley's Children Foundation
14 WR Alec Pierce - Riley's Children Foundation

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr. - National Stuttering Association
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr. - National Stuttering Association

79 T Bernhard Raimann - Kicking The Stigma
79 T Bernhard Raimann - Kicking The Stigma

46 LS Luke Rhodes - Global Christian Relief
46 LS Luke Rhodes - Global Christian Relief

3 WR Amari Rodgers - Kicking The Stigma
3 WR Amari Rodgers - Kicking The Stigma

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez - American Cancer Society
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez - American Cancer Society

34 RB Zavier Scott - Tim Tebow Foundation
34 RB Zavier Scott - Tim Tebow Foundation

27 RB Trey Sermon - Kicking The Stigma
27 RB Trey Sermon - Kicking The Stigma

65 G Josh Sills - Kicking the Stigma
65 G Josh Sills - Kicking the Stigma

72 T Braden Smith - Watch Us Farm
72 T Braden Smith - Watch Us Farm

45 LB E.J. Speed - Uriel E. Owens Sickle Cell Disease Association
45 LB E.J. Speed - Uriel E. Owens Sickle Cell Disease Association

90 DT Grover Stewart - Bloom Project
90 DT Grover Stewart - Bloom Project

41 LB Grant Stuard - Stuardship Foundation
41 LB Grant Stuard - Stuardship Foundation

28 RB Jonathan Taylor - 100 Black Men of Indianapolis
28 RB Jonathan Taylor - 100 Black Men of Indianapolis

80 TE Jelani Woods - Kicking The Stigma
80 TE Jelani Woods - Kicking The Stigma

The player-led campaign began across the NFL in 2016 and has provided a platform to bring causes they are most passionate about to the forefront on gameday.  As such, players may wear specially painted cleats during this game to support the charitable organization of their choice.

This year, the Colts worked with Stadium Custom Kicks and Rodney Jackson of the Washington DC area, to customize the cleats.  Participating Colts this year include:

Table inside Article
No. Name Nonprofit or Cause
Irsay, Jim Kicking The Stigma
Irsay-Gordon, Carlie Kicking The Stigma
Jackson, Kalen Kicking The Stigma
Ballard, Chris Spinal Muscular Atrophy
Steichen, Shane Autism Society of Indiana
95 Adebawore, Adetomiwa Uriel E. Owens Sickle Cell Disease Assoc.
98 Agim, McTelvin Salvation Army
81 Alie-Cox, Mo Kicking The Stigma
47 Anderson, Liam Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis
39 Baker Jr., Darrell Autism Speaks
68 Boetteger, Ike Inspired Life
32 Blackmon, Julian kNot Today
38 Brown, Tony Giving Care to the Caregivers
96 Byran, Taven kNot Today
99 Buckner, DeForest kNot Today
42 Dabo, Marcel Kicking The Stigma
43 Denbow, Trevor Kicking The Stigma
1 Downs, Josh Back on My Feet
52 Ebukam, Samson T+S Foundation
4 Ehlinger, Sam TXAF
44 Franklin, Zaire National Breast Cancer Foundation
73 Freeland, Blake Kicking The Stigma
75 French, Wesley Operation Gratitude
75 Fries, Will Tunnels to Towers
7 Gay, Matt K'9's For Warriors
31 Goodson, Tyler Boys & Girls Clubs
83 Granson, Kylen KG's Kids
30 Hall, Darren Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services
64 Hambright, Arlington American Cancer Society
48 Harrison Jr., Ronnie Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis
93 Johnson II, Eric CJ Morgan Foundation
40 Jones, Jaylon Mental Health & Wealth
66 Kidd, Lewis Kicking The Stigma
78 Kelly, Ryan Count the Kicks
35 Lammons, Chris Lammons Loyalty Foundation
55 Land, Isaiah American Cancer Society
94 Lewis, Tyquan Alzheimer's Association
86 Mallory, Will Breast Cancer Foundation
92 Martin, Jake Hamilton Co. Humane Society
59 McGrone, Cameron Autism Speaks
6 McKenzie, Isaiah Got Her Back
2 Montgomery, D.J. Boys & Girls Clubs
23 Moore II, Kenny Boy Scouts of America
97 Muhammad, Al-Quadin Boys & Girls Clubs
56 Nelson, Quenton Weish4Ever
54 Odeyingbo, Dayo Turners Heroes
85 Ogletree, Drew Just a Pair of Shoes
50 Olubi, Segun Inclusive Sports Foundation
14 Pierce, Alec Riley Children's Foundation
11 Pittman Jr., Michael National Stuttering Foundation
79 Raimann, Bernhard Kicking The Stigma
46 Rhodes, Luke Global Christian Relief
8 Sanchez, Rigoberto American Cancer Society
34 Scott, Zavier Tim Tebow Foundation
27 Sermon, Trey Kicking The Stigma
65 Sills, Josh Kicking The Stigma
72 Smith, Braden Watch Us Farm
45 Speed, E.J. Lymphoma Research Foudation
90 Stewart, Grover Bloom Project
41 Stuard, Grant Stuardship Foundation
28 Taylor, Jonathan 100 Black Men of Indianapolis
80 Woods, Jelani Kicking The Stigma

For more info, visit Colts.com/mycausemycleats.

