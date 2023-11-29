Colts, Irsays to highlight nonprofits, charitable causes with 'My Cause My Cleats'

My Cause My Cleats celebrates the positive impact that players make in their communities by providing them with a unique opportunity to highlight the charitable partners that they are passionate about on their cleats. On December 3 at the Tennessee Titans, more than 60 members of the Colts organization, including players, Head Coach Shane Steichen, General Manager Chris Ballard, and the Irsay family will sport custom-designed cleats and footwear.
More than 60 Indianapolis Colts players – as well as the Irsay family, General Manager Chris Ballard and Head Coach Shane Steichen – will wear customized cleats and shoes that highlight charitable organizations in Indiana and across the country during this season's My Cause My Cleats game this coming Sunday at Tennessee.
The player-led campaign began across the NFL in 2016 and has provided a platform to bring causes they are most passionate about to the forefront on gameday. As such, players may wear specially painted cleats during this game to support the charitable organization of their choice.
This year, the Colts worked with Stadium Custom Kicks and Rodney Jackson of the Washington DC area, to customize the cleats. Participating Colts this year include:
|No.
|Name
|Nonprofit or Cause
|Irsay, Jim
|Kicking The Stigma
|Irsay-Gordon, Carlie
|Kicking The Stigma
|Jackson, Kalen
|Kicking The Stigma
|Ballard, Chris
|Spinal Muscular Atrophy
|Steichen, Shane
|Autism Society of Indiana
|95
|Adebawore, Adetomiwa
|Uriel E. Owens Sickle Cell Disease Assoc.
|98
|Agim, McTelvin
|Salvation Army
|81
|Alie-Cox, Mo
|Kicking The Stigma
|47
|Anderson, Liam
|Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis
|39
|Baker Jr., Darrell
|Autism Speaks
|68
|Boetteger, Ike
|Inspired Life
|32
|Blackmon, Julian
|kNot Today
|38
|Brown, Tony
|Giving Care to the Caregivers
|96
|Byran, Taven
|kNot Today
|99
|Buckner, DeForest
|kNot Today
|42
|Dabo, Marcel
|Kicking The Stigma
|43
|Denbow, Trevor
|Kicking The Stigma
|1
|Downs, Josh
|Back on My Feet
|52
|Ebukam, Samson
|T+S Foundation
|4
|Ehlinger, Sam
|TXAF
|44
|Franklin, Zaire
|National Breast Cancer Foundation
|73
|Freeland, Blake
|Kicking The Stigma
|75
|French, Wesley
|Operation Gratitude
|75
|Fries, Will
|Tunnels to Towers
|7
|Gay, Matt
|K'9's For Warriors
|31
|Goodson, Tyler
|Boys & Girls Clubs
|83
|Granson, Kylen
|KG's Kids
|30
|Hall, Darren
|Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services
|64
|Hambright, Arlington
|American Cancer Society
|48
|Harrison Jr., Ronnie
|Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis
|93
|Johnson II, Eric
|CJ Morgan Foundation
|40
|Jones, Jaylon
|Mental Health & Wealth
|66
|Kidd, Lewis
|Kicking The Stigma
|78
|Kelly, Ryan
|Count the Kicks
|35
|Lammons, Chris
|Lammons Loyalty Foundation
|55
|Land, Isaiah
|American Cancer Society
|94
|Lewis, Tyquan
|Alzheimer's Association
|86
|Mallory, Will
|Breast Cancer Foundation
|92
|Martin, Jake
|Hamilton Co. Humane Society
|59
|McGrone, Cameron
|Autism Speaks
|6
|McKenzie, Isaiah
|Got Her Back
|2
|Montgomery, D.J.
|Boys & Girls Clubs
|23
|Moore II, Kenny
|Boy Scouts of America
|97
|Muhammad, Al-Quadin
|Boys & Girls Clubs
|56
|Nelson, Quenton
|Weish4Ever
|54
|Odeyingbo, Dayo
|Turners Heroes
|85
|Ogletree, Drew
|Just a Pair of Shoes
|50
|Olubi, Segun
|Inclusive Sports Foundation
|14
|Pierce, Alec
|Riley Children's Foundation
|11
|Pittman Jr., Michael
|National Stuttering Foundation
|79
|Raimann, Bernhard
|Kicking The Stigma
|46
|Rhodes, Luke
|Global Christian Relief
|8
|Sanchez, Rigoberto
|American Cancer Society
|34
|Scott, Zavier
|Tim Tebow Foundation
|27
|Sermon, Trey
|Kicking The Stigma
|65
|Sills, Josh
|Kicking The Stigma
|72
|Smith, Braden
|Watch Us Farm
|45
|Speed, E.J.
|Lymphoma Research Foudation
|90
|Stewart, Grover
|Bloom Project
|41
|Stuard, Grant
|Stuardship Foundation
|28
|Taylor, Jonathan
|100 Black Men of Indianapolis
|80
|Woods, Jelani
|Kicking The Stigma