From breast cancer awareness to promoting education, Colts players explain inspiration behind My Cause, My Cleats initiatives

Grant Stuard

Inspired by the bible verse Matthew 18:5, Stuard and his wife Josie were inspired to start the Stuardship Foundation while they were students at the University of Houston. One of the biggest initiatives of the foundation is to host an annual football camp in Houston which allows kids coming out of difficult circumstances to see that it's possible to make it out.

"For me, it's all about that intimate connection and relationship with them and they can really see that they can do it," Stuard said. "They really can see guys like me and other guys that went to the University of Houston coming back to the Third Ward. We got it out the mud however we grew up. I grew up with a mom and dad who were both drug addicts. My dad was in prison, and I was still able to accomplish my goals. That started in the classroom and started by just applying myself and it was really fueled by my relationship with Jesus. So, for me, that's what's important for me to go out and do these types of events.