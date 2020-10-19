Monroe Central's John Hochstetler Named Ninth 2020 'Coach Of The Week' 

John Hochstetler of Monroe Central High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Indianapolis Colts said today.

Oct 19, 2020 at 06:18 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
IMG_7339

Indianapolis – John Hochstetler of Monroe Central High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Indianapolis Colts said today. 

Hochstetler was nominated and selected for the award after his Class 1A, No. 9-ranked Golden Bears won their fourth straight game by defeating Class 2A Shenandoah 28-7. With the win, Monroe Central claims the Mid-Eastern Conference championship for the first time since 2016.

The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 9:

Table inside Article
Region Coach/School
1 Brad Seiss – Merrillville
2 Matt Thacker – Fairfield
3 Josh Gerber – Norwell
4 John Hendryx – Winamac
6 Jayme Comer – Danville
7 Ott Hurrle – Indps. Scecina Memorial
8 Kyle Ralph – New Palestine
9 Scott Buening – Southridge
10 Rick Zimmerman – South Decatur

This season marks the 21st year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout the state. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.

All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.

At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque. What's more, Anthem will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund, as well as a donation of about 2,000 meals to a food shelter of the coach's choice.

For more information, visit Colts.com/HighSchoolFootball.

Related Content

news

Hard Work Paying Off For New Prairie's Hunter Whitenack

news

2020 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week 8

The Indiana Football Digest Insider is weekly recap of news, facts, trends, and streaks around Indiana high school football.
news

Silver Creek's David Papenhaus Named Eighth 2020 'Coach Of The Week' 

David Papenhaus of Silver Creek High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Indianapolis Colts said today.

news

Boonville's Devin Mockobee Groomed For Success, Born To Serve

news

2020 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week 7

The Indiana Football Digest Insider is weekly recap of news, facts, trends, and streaks around Indiana high school football.
news

Tri-West's Jason Ward  Named Seventh 2020 'Coach Of The Week' 

Jason Ward of Tri-West High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield
news

Lafayette Jefferson's Speedster Thomas Hogan Has Embraced The Learning Process

news

2020 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Six

The Indiana Football Digest Insider is weekly recap of news, facts, trends, and streaks around Indiana high school football.
news

Andrean's Chris Skinner Named Sixth 2020 'Coach Of The Week' 

Chris Skinner of Andrean High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Indianapolis Colts said today.  
news

Valparaiso's Dynamic Duo Of Jones And Dingman Propel No. 2 Valparaiso

news

2020 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week 5

The Indiana Football Digest Insider is weekly recap of news, facts, trends, and streaks around Indiana high school football.
JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON NOV. 8TH

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON NOV. 8TH

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 8th as they welcome a maximum of 12,500 fans vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Get Tickets

Advertising