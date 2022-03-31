Mock Draft Roundup

Colts 2022 Mock NFL Draft Roundup: Free Agency, Pro Days Wind Down

The Colts have seven picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Nos. 42 and 73 on Day 2. Who are some players NFL Draft experts think the team could consider with those picks? Get acquainted with a few names in the latest installment of our Mock Draft Roundup, which comes as free agency and college pro days wind down. 

Mar 31, 2022 at 04:30 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Selections: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (2nd round); Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers (3rd round)

Expert: Shane Hallam, Draft Countdown

Date of mock draft: March 21 (link)

---

Selection: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt

Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: March 23 (link)

---

Selections: Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota (2nd round); Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama (3rd round)

Expert: Thor Nystrom, NBC Sports Edge

Date of mock draft: March 24 (link)

---

Selection: Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama

Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network

Date of mock draft: March 24 (link)

---

Selections: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (2nd round), Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (3rd round), Velus Jones, WR, Tennessee (4th round)

Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: March 25 (link)

---

Selections: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (2nd round); David Bell, WR, Purdue (3rd round); Dominique Robinson, DE, Miami Ohio (4th round)

Expert: Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network

Date of mock draft: March 26 (link)

---

Selections: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa (2nd round); Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama (3rd round)

Expert: Tankathon.com Staff

Date of mock draft: March 27 (link)

---

Selections: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (2nd round); Davie Bell, WR, Purdue (3rd round)

Expert: Luke Easterling, DraftWire

Date of mock draft: March 28 (link)

---

Colts 2022 Mock Draft Picks, End Of March

Experts across the internet have a few guesses as to who the Colts will take with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Purdue receiver David Bell plays against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
1 / 10

Purdue receiver David Bell plays against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann plays during an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Mount Pleasant, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
2 / 10

Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann plays during an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Mount Pleasant, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) looks to pass the ball in the second half against the California Golden Bears during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)
3 / 10

Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) looks to pass the ball in the second half against the California Golden Bears during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

Lachlan Cunningham/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith (56) dives on the ball to recover a fumble in front of Houston linebacker Deontay Anderson (2) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
4 / 10

Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith (56) dives on the ball to recover a fumble in front of Houston linebacker Deontay Anderson (2) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama Jaguars wide receiver Jalen Tolbert runs the ball against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at an NCAA football on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
5 / 10

South Alabama Jaguars wide receiver Jalen Tolbert runs the ball against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at an NCAA football on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Dan Anderson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota offensive lineman Daniel Faalele (78) looks to make a block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
6 / 10

Minnesota offensive lineman Daniel Faalele (78) looks to make a block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
7 / 10

Alabama defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) warms up before the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
8 / 10

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) warms up before the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) looks to pass from the pocket during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Houston Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)
9 / 10

FILE - Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) looks to pass from the pocket during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Houston Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. The fourth-ranked Bearcats (13-0) get their shot in the CFP semifinal Cotton Bowl on Friday, Dec. 31 against No. 1 defending national champion Alabama. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton (18) during warm up before an NCAA football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
10 / 10

Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton (18) during warm up before an NCAA football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Previous mock draft selections are below from before free agency, the NFL Combine and Senior Bowl are below:

Selection: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News

Date of mock draft: March 7 (link)

---

Selections: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (2nd round); Nick Cross, S, Maryland (3rd round); Vincent Gray, CB, Michigan (4th round)

Expert: Ian Cumming, Pro Football Network

Date of mock draft: March 7 (link)

---

Selections: Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA (2nd round); Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky (3rd round)

Expert: Shane Hallam, Draft Countdown

Date of mock draft: March 7 (link)

---

Selection: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

Expert: Ric Serritella, NFL Draft Fan Nation

Date of mock draft: March 7 (link)

---

Selection: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Expert: Bleacher Report Staff

Date of mock draft: March 8 (link)

---

Selection: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Date of mock draft: March 8 (link)

---

Selection: Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

Expert: Jacob Schyvinck, NFL Mocks

Date of mock draft: March 8 (link)

---

Selection: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Expert: WalterFootball.com

Date of mock draft: March 9 (link)

---

Previous mock draft selections are below from before the Combine and after the Senior Bowl:

Selection: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

Expert: Eddie Brown, San Diego Union-Tribune

Date of mock draft: Feb. 10 (link)

Analysis: "The Colts have an aging Jack Doyle at tight end with Mo Alie-Cox facing free agency. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound McBride had a highly-productive senior season — 1,121 yards on 90 receptions — and showcased significant blocking prowess along the way."

---

Selections: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington (2nd round); John Metchie III, WR, Alabama (3rd round)

Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 14 (link)

---

Selection: Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

Expert: James Fragoza, Pro Football Network

Date of mock draft: Feb. 19 (link)

---

Selection: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

Expert: Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus

Date of mock draft: Feb. 21 (link)

---

Selection: Berhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Expert: WalterFootball.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 24 (link)

Analysis: "A former tight end, Bernhard Raimann is an athletic left tackle."

---

Selections: John Metchie III, WR, Alabama (2nd); Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (3rd)

Expert: Luke Easterling, DraftWire

Date of mock draft: Feb. 25 (link)

---

Selections: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt (2nd); Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC (3rd); Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota (4th)

Expert: Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network

Date of mock draft: Feb. 26 (link)

---

Senior Bowl mocks:

Selection: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Date of mock draft: Jan. 19 (link)

---

Selection: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Expert: Walterfootball.com

Date of mock draft: Jan. 26 (link)

Analysis: "The Colts need a new left tackle, as Eric Fisher is just a temporary solution. A former tight end, Bernhard Raimann is an athletic left tackle."

---

Selection: Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

Expert: Luke Easterling, DraftWire

Date of mock draft: Jan. 27 (link)

---

Selection: Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State

Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network

Date of mock draft: Jan. 28 (link)

Analysis: "The Colts have bigger needs, but it's exciting to think about what a tandem of Martin Emerson and Rock Ya-Sin could do on the boundary. Throw in Pro Bowl slot defender Kenny Moore and Isaiah Rodgers, and this secondary could give offenses fits."

---

Selection: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Expert: Tankathon.com Staff

Date of mock draft: Feb. 2 (link)

---

Selection: Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia

Expert: Eddie Brown, San Diego Union-Tribune

Date of mock draft: Feb. 3 (link)

Analysis: "There are some questions about Kendrick's speed, but his wide receiver-like ball skills would shine in the Colts zone scheme."

---

Selection: Sean Rhyan, OT, UCLA

Expert: Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network

Date of mock draft: Feb. 5 (link)

Top 50 NFL Draft Prospects of 2022

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) compiled the following list of his top 50 draft-eligible prospects.

Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson runs during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
1 / 50

Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson runs during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
2 / 50

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame defensive back Kyle Hamilton (51) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
3 / 50

Notre Dame defensive back Kyle Hamilton (51) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati defensive back Sauce Gardner (14) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
4 / 50

Cincinnati defensive back Sauce Gardner (14) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
5 / 50

Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022
Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson catches a pass during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
6 / 50

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson catches a pass during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
7 / 50

Oregon defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (11) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis.(Todd Rosenberg via AP)
8 / 50

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (11) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis.(Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
9 / 50

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
10 / 50

Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State linebacker Jermaine Johnson II runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
11 / 50

Florida State linebacker Jermaine Johnson II runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie (26) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
12 / 50

Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie (26) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
USC wide receiver Drake London poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
13 / 50

USC wide receiver Drake London poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022
Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (05) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
14 / 50

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (05) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive back Derek Stingley Jr poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
15 / 50

LSU defensive back Derek Stingley Jr poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022
Purdue defensive lineman George Karlaftis runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
16 / 50

Purdue defensive lineman George Karlaftis runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
17 / 50

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive lineman David Ojabo runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
18 / 50

Michigan defensive lineman David Ojabo runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive back Dax Hill (53) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
19 / 50

Michigan defensive back Dax Hill (53) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington defensive back Kyler Gordon (16) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
20 / 50

Washington defensive back Kyler Gordon (16) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
21 / 50

Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (27) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
22 / 50

Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (27) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022
Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
23 / 50

Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (06) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
24 / 50

Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (06) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022
Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
25 / 50

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (21) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
26 / 50

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (21) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
27 / 50

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022
Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
28 / 50

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (24) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
29 / 50

Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (24) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith (48) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
30 / 50

Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith (48) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson defensive back Andrew Booth speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
31 / 50

Clemson defensive back Andrew Booth speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
32 / 50

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022
Minnesota linebacker Boye Mafe runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
33 / 50

Minnesota linebacker Boye Mafe runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
34 / 50

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022
Iowa State running back Breece Hall runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
35 / 50

Iowa State running back Breece Hall runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
36 / 50

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022
Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
37 / 50

Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baylor defensive back Jalen Pitre (59) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
38 / 50

Baylor defensive back Jalen Pitre (59) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Connecticut defensive lineman Travis Jones (14) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
39 / 50

Connecticut defensive lineman Travis Jones (14) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia linebacker Quay Walker (36) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
40 / 50

Georgia linebacker Quay Walker (36) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
41 / 50

Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
42 / 50

Penn State defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M defensive lineman Demarvin Leal (15) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
43 / 50

Texas A&M defensive lineman Demarvin Leal (15) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022
Alabama linebacker Christian Harris runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
44 / 50

Alabama linebacker Christian Harris runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
45 / 50

Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich catches a pass at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
46 / 50

UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich catches a pass at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
47 / 50

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022
Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
48 / 50

Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota offensive lineman Daniel Faalele poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
49 / 50

Minnesota offensive lineman Daniel Faalele poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022
Florida defensive back Kaiir Elam (09) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
50 / 50

Florida defensive back Kaiir Elam (09) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
