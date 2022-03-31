Colts 2022 Mock NFL Draft Roundup: Free Agency, Pro Days Wind Down

news

The Colts do not have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and the first selection they own is the 47th overall pick. Who are some players experts think the Colts will target with that pick, plus in the third and fourth rounds? Get acquainted with a few names in the second installment of the Colts 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup, which comes on the eve of the NFL Scouting Combine.