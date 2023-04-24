Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: The final countdown

——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Peter King, NBC Sports
Analysis: "I don't believe the Colts will trade to two, so let's put a kibosh on that. This one has risen up over the last week or so, and I've heard so much here that I'm not sure at all what to believe. Seems way too high for Levis, and I will not be stunned if Roger Goodell announces Anthony Richardson here. Levis' IQ and football IQ are both strong, and that appeals to the Colts. He's a favorite of the Mannings, and that appeals to the Colts (though an overrated factor in the public's mind). And the Colts, it seems, have to pick Levis or Richardson to get off the quarterback-a-year merry-go-round. It wouldn't surprise me if coach Shane Steichen leaned Richardson and used Gardner Minshew or Nick Foles as the 2023 interim while getting Richardson ready for 2024. This will be an interesting pivot point of the draft, and Levis going here would leave Seattle and Detroit smiling widely at picks five and six."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Nate Davis, USA Today
Analysis: "It seems every year as the draft approaches, at least one prominent prospect finds himself trying to deflect negative narratives. On that front, the last few weeks have hardly been kind to Stroud, who seemed like a 1A choice – at worst – to Young on the quarterback front following the scouting combine. But even if Houston passes, hard to believe Stroud will tumble far, especially given the lack of stability Ballard and Co. have endured under center since Andrew Luck's shocking retirement four years ago. An exceptionally accurate passer with the Buckeyes (69.3% completion rate in college) who would benefit from the tutelage of new Indy HC (and QB guru) Shane Steichen, Stroud could certainly do worse than coming to a team that's usually competitive and featuring a RB (2021 rushing champ Jonathan Taylor) who could carry much of the load."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Nick Suss, Nashville Tennessean
Analysis: "He's not the most polished passer, but his skills are impossible to deny. The Colts gamble on his growth and hope they have a signal caller reminiscent of Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson, as Richardson often describes himself."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Bryant McFadden, CBS Sports
Analysis: "Arguably the second-best QB was available at four. There was nothing to think about for Indy."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Selection (No. 35 overall): Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Selection (No. 79 overall): Henry To'o To'o, LB, Alabama
Expert: Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com
Analysis: "While there is a lot of chatter about the Colts taking Will Levis, I think they are going to select Stroud. Stroud is a great fit for their offense, and his tape is exponentially better than what Levis or Anthony Richardson produced in college. If Houston passes on Stroud and he falls to Indianapolis, he could be a massive steal for the Colts."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Selection (No. 35 overall): Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
Selection (No. 79 overall): Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
Expert: Matt Miller, ESPN
Analysis: "The latest buzz around the NFL continues to focus on the Colts preferring Kentucky's Will Levis over Florida's Anthony Richardson due to his NFL-readiness and background in a pro-style offense, but none of that matters with Stroud surprisingly still on the board. After being schooled in Ohio State's timing-based system, Stroud has the arm strength, toughness and mobility to fit the Shane Steichen offense. He isn't Jalen Hurts, whom Steichen worked with in Philly, but he is a solid mover in and out of the pocket and has the arm talent to make every throw."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: April 23 (link)
Analysis: "Few teams are as desperate for a QB, and while a more refined prospect would be ideal, Richardson's supersized athleticism warrants the big swing. His speed alone should give him a high floor, and he can theoretically sit behind Gardner Minshew while learning Shane Steichen's system."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: April 23 (link)
Analysis: "Richardson was pretty impressive at his Pro Day; he's built like a defensive end, runs like a power back and can throw the football 80 yards and make it look easy. His athleticism and arm strength leave a lasting impression when you see him in person, as does the effortlessness with which he plays. But what he has in God-given ability, he lacks in experience, so his best landing spot at the next level will be to a team with a veteran quarterback who can man the reins for another year or two until he's ready to take the next step. And if managed properly, that next step could truly be special."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Selection (No. 35 overall): Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
Selection (No. 79 overall): Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Analysis: "Stroud's accuracy and strength from the pocket should make him the young starter the Colts desire, but only if they improve their offensive-line play and receiving corps."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire
Analysis: "Given new Colts head coach Shane Steichen's history as Philly's offensive coordinator, there's a legitimate thought that Indy could be in play for Anthony Richardson or Will Levis so that Steichen could run the quarterback run-based offense he ran with Jalen Hurts, and to great effect — certainly with Richardson. But Steichen also has a history with Philip Rivers, and he still values the more "traditional" quarterback attributes just as much. Nobody in this class has better ball placement than Stroud, he's more functionally mobile than people have thought, and he comes into the league able to run an NFL offense right away. I have compared Stroud to a more mobile Philip Rivers, so there you go."
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): John Michael Schmitz, iOL, Minnesota
Expert: Natalie Miller, Draft Wire
Analysis: "The Colts take zero risk in losing their potential signal caller of the future and jump up one pick to take the highest ceiling player in this entire class. Richardson and Steichen have a chance to make magic early in his career, and it's easy to see him starting right away."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Selection (No. 35 overall): O'Cyrus Torrence, iOL, Florida
Selection (No. 79 overall): Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M
Expert: Ian Valentino, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "The Indianapolis Colts should be locked into a quarterback here. It's easy to make the case for either C.J. Stroud or Richardson, depending on which is available. It's possible the Colts could have both players available if Houston opts to take a defender at No. 2 and Arizona doesn't trade out."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Tommy Garrett, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: April 21 (link)
Analysis: "Owning the highest ceiling of any QB in the class, Richardson is extremely raw but possesses undeniable elite traits. Look, taking the floor play at QB is like taking an iron off the tee and still hitting it into the bunker. The Colts are pulling out the big stick and going for it all. Head coach Shane Steichen helped turn Jalen Hurts from a proven winner in college to a Super Bowl-appearing quarterback MVP candidate that just signed a massive extension. While Richardson has nowhere near the same level of experience and polish as Hurts, he could be a Cam Newton-level superstar for the Colts and finally give them some stability at the position for the first time since Andrew Luck walked off the field in the closing hours of the 2019 preseason."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Bryan DeArdo, CBS Sports
Analysis: "Indianapolis gets a talented but raw quarterback who will look to snap the team's two-year playoff drought."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Selection (No. 35 overall): Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Selection (No. 79 overall): Cory Trice Jr., CB, Purdue
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Analysis: "Indianapolis could have a choice to make between two quarterbacks. In this instance, it is Will Levis and Anthony Richardson. It is my belief that the Colts would take Levis. The Colts have lacked stability at the position since Andrew Luck retired."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Will Brinson, CBS Sports
Analysis: "It's hard to imagine the Colts not taking a QB if only one is gone before them, given how Jim Irsay has pressed this offseason. Anthony Richardson could be the pick, but Levis might profile as more likely to win right now and save jobs."
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Experts: Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com
Analysis: "The Colts have long searched for a quarterback. When Young becomes available at No. 3, owner Jim Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen wisely outbid other teams, jumping at the opportunity to land their franchise quarterback."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Selection (No. 35 overall): Jordan Addison, WR, USC
Selection (No. 79 overall): Chandler Zavala, iOL, North Carolina State
Experts: Trevor Sikkema and Connor Rogers, Pro Football Focus
Analysis: "I think this is a really great scenario for C.J. Stroud. And for a player who is one of the purest pocket passers in this class, I think the offense is already very close to [that]. He would be a great fit in Indianapolis." — Sikkema"
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Selection (No. 35 overall): Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech
Selection (No. 79 overall): Emil Ekiyor, iOL, Alabama
Expert: Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com
Analysis: "At this rate, it's fair to wonder if Texans general manager Nick Caserio is a sleeper agent working for the Colts. The Texans won a meaningless game late in the year versus Indianapolis, which hurt their draft choice and moved up the Colts in the order. Now, Caserio will allegedly be passing on C.J. Stroud, which will allow a franchise quarterback to fall into the Colts' lap. I hope Jim Irsay is paying Caserio well!"
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Adam Caplan, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "The Colts know they have to come out of this draft with a quarterback, and C.J. Stroud, who is one of the top two for this draft, is the call. While Young may be a little better processor of information at the snap, Stroud, from talking to some position coaches around the NFL, would be ready to start right away. Sure, the team is in major need of help at cornerback, but they have to solve their long-standing quarterback issue now — Stroud would get that done for them. And there will still be plenty of solid cornerback options in Rounds 2 or 3 for them."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus
Analysis: "Ballard prioritizes tools more so than any NFL general manager, and he has his choice here of two uber-toolsy prospects. Levis is more battle-tested and NFL-ready than Richardson. He can easily start right away for a roster that needs it."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Jonathan Jones, CBS Sports
Analysis: "There are plenty of teams that wouldn't touch Levis in the top 10 of any draft. Indy general manager Chris Ballard is a traits guy, and Levis certainly has them."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News
Analysis: "The Colts might need to swing a trade with the Cardinals slide up to No. 3 to ensure getting the third quarterback, but should Young and Stroud be gone, Richardson looks like the choice. He has massive arm and athletic upside to think he will click in Shane Steichen's offense after he coached Jalen Hurts so well in Philadelphia."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Selection (No. 35 overall): Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State
Selection (No. 79 overall): Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: April 19
Analysis: "The Colts jump at this opportunity, and Richardson could hit the ground running -- literally and figuratively -- with head coach Shane Steichen."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
Selection (No. 79 overall): Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
Expert: Curt Popejoy, Draft Wire
Selection (No. 4 overall): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: Scott Bair, AtlantaFalcons.com
Analysis: "This is a dream scenario for the Colts. Jim Irsay would be counting lucky stars."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Brianna Dix, Buccaneers.com
Analysis: "Richardson has become one of the most polarizing players in the 2023 draft class with arguably the highest ceiling but inconsistency/ inaccuracy concerns. Richardson upped his stock at the Combine, recording a record of 40.5 inches in the vertical leap and ran a blazing 4.43 (first among quarterbacks) in the 40-yard dash. He can make explosive plays as both a rusher and a passer, including his potential to gash with the deep ball. Richardson can effectively throw while on the move, executing rollouts and bootlegs. He is a threat on zone reads and in short-yardage situations. Although he lacks refinement, Richardson's speed and arm strength present a fascinating ceiling."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Stephen Holder, ESPN (via Los Angeles Times)
Analysis: "New coach Shane Steichen wants to implement a heavy passing attack that features numerous downfield attempts. Stroud's combination of accuracy and experience suggest he can handle this role as a rookie."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
Selection (No. 79 overall): Nick Saldiveri, T, Old Dominion
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Analysis: "Richardson was pretty impressive at his pro day; he's built like a defensive end runs like a power back and can throw the football 80 yards and make it look easy. His athleticism and arm strength leave a lasting impression when you see him in person, as does the effortlessness with which he plays. But what he has in God-given ability, he lacks in experience, so his best landing spot at the next level will be to a team with a veteran quarterback who can man the reins for another year or two until he's ready to take the next step. And if managed properly, that next step could truly be special."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame
Selection (No. 79 overall): Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
Expert: Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "You won't find a better QB/team fit in this entire 2023 NFL Mock Draft than Anthony Richardson to the Indianapolis Colts. The former Florida QB has dynamic creative ability, boasts impressive pocket manipulation, and has a cannon for an arm, enabling him to rattle off the punishing deep shots that are a key component of new head coach Shane Steichen's offense."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): O'Cyrus Torrence, iOL, Florida
Selection (No. 79 overall): Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
Expert: Todd McShay & Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN
Analysis: "Indy has to solve the problem under center. Richardson might not be ready to play right away, but the sky is the limit on his potential. With a huge arm and great mobility, he'd be a dynamic player running new coach Shane Steichen's offense."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Adetomiwa Adebawore, DE, Northwestern
Selection (No. 79 overall): Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
Expert: Tankathon.com Staff
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Arjun Menon and Brad Spielberger, Pro Football Focus
Analysis: "Will Levis seems like the quarterback at the center of the widest range of opinions in the public sphere. But the Colts desperately need to find a franchise signal-caller and can't afford to wait another year for that to happen. Given the surplus value of taking a quarterback over a non-quarterback in this spot, Levis makes the most sense for the Colts and gives new head coach Shane Steichen another big-armed passer, similar to what he had in Los Angeles with Justin Herbert."
Selection (No. 2 overall, trade up with Houston Texans): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Peter Schrager, NFL Network
Analysis: "Would Indianapolis trade DeForest Buckner and the No. 4 overall pick to move up two spots? I think Houston would have to listen if it's offered. Remember, new Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans was with Buckner for three seasons in San Francisco, and "DeFo" just restructured his contract. If Buckner is not included in the trade, how about adding a second- or third-round pick instead? It's also worth noting that Stroud is represented by the same agent as Deshaun Watson; I wonder if this could play any role in the selection of the Ohio State quarterback, based on the acrimonious way Watson's time with the Texans ended."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports
Analysis: "Young, Anthony Richardson, Levis and C.J. Stroud all came off the board to start the draft, leaving the Seahawks in a situation where they can draft Jalen Carter — arguably the best talent in the entire draft."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today
Analysis: "Owner Jim Irsay summed up the current moment in the draft process with a seemingly meaningless tweet Sunday, leaving fans to decipher any intention behind how he decided to order the photos of the top four quarterbacks in the draft. Richardson earns this spot not due to Irsay placing him first among those photos, but instead for the remarkable potential he would bring to a franchise burned out on short-term solutions. If this pairing does materialize, it would be a boon to both Richardson and coach Shane Steichen, whose track record suggests he'd do a fine job of making use of the 6-4, 244-pounder's dazzling deep passing and singular mobility."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
Selection (No. 79 overall): Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Analysis: "Like the Texans, the Colts shouldn't be considered locks to select a quarterback in the top five this year. It would be understandable, however, if Indianapolis decides Richardson is worth the risk. There's been so much talk about Richardson's ceiling, but with his size, mobility and general feel as a passer, I am encouraged by Richardson's floor as an NFL QB. His development mentally will decide that ceiling."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Selection (No. 79 overall): Joe Tippman, iOL, Wisconsin
Expert: Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com
Analysis: "The Colts grab their quarterback of the future. Gardner Minshew gives them time to develop Richardson and turn him into their franchise quarterback. With all the elite quarterbacks in the AFC, Indianapolis needs a quarterback with a big-time skill set to get to Super Bowl contention."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports
Analysis: "Indianapolis makes history by taking Will Levis, as it's the first time in NFL Draft history that QBs go 1-2-3-4. Levis has gotten a bad wrap throughout the draft process, but he's still a top-10 pick. And with how the QBs flew off the board, he's pushed up to No. 4 here."
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Jared Dubin, CBS Sports
Analysis: "The Colts sacrifice third- and fifth-round picks to move up one spot and make sure they get their quarterback of choice. We've already seen that Shane Steichen can build an offense around a mobile quarterback, and he gets a chance to do it again here."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame
Selection (No. 79 overall): Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
Expert: Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: April 15 (link)
Analysis: "Anthony Richardson can have an NFL offense built around him, and if there's anyone to do it, it's Shane Steichen. The key here will be continually developing Richardson's game so opposing defensive coordinators don't get wise to their tricks."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
Expert: Jeff Ridson, Draft Wire
Date of mock draft: April 14 (link)
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: April 14 (link)
Analysis: "Indianapolis sounds locked into the idea of selecting a rookie quarterback. Most would expect Anthony Richardson to go in this situation but my gut says it would be Will Levis. If I think about it any longer, I may change my mind again, though."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: Kyle Yates, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "The Colts find themselves in a tough spot now at No. 4 overall. Bryce Young is an outlier in every sense of the word at his size, but the tape is excellent. However, he doesn't fit the size thresholds that Chris Ballard has traditionally locked onto at the QB position. This selection could come down to the owner of the team getting involved and providing an ultimatum. Jim Irsay has already spoken about Young in glowing terms this offseason, and he may overrule Ballard when it's time to turn the pick in. Young would certainly bring the fans in and provide a jolt of life to this franchise. Ballard may not have much of a choice if the draft plays out this way, but he'll still end up with one of the best quarterback prospects we've seen enter the NFL in a long time, even if he's undersized."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Charles Davis, NFL.com
Analysis: "In many mocks -- including my first go-around a few weeks ago -- the big-armed Levis falls out of the top 10. Witness the return! If this pairing comes to fruition, don't be surprised if Levis takes the first snap in Week 1, despite Indy's signing of Gardner Minshew in free agency."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): John Michael Schmitz, iOL, Minnesota
Selection (No. 79 overall): Jartavius Martin, S, Illinois
Expert: Tankathon.com Staff
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Bleacher Report Scouting Department
Analysis: "General manager Chris Ballard loves traits, and no quarterback in this year's class has better traits than Richardson. As a rare athlete for the position, Richardson is a talented quarterback who needs a little bit of love and care to reach his potential. On the bright side, Richardson offers exceptional scrambling ability, pocket management and the know-how to avoid sacks, not to mention he's a decent processor for a one-year starter. Richardson's issues mostly boil down to timing and accuracy, which can be fixed with a couple of seasons of sharp coaching from Shane Steichen and Co."
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports
Analysis: "For as much as I feel a Titans-Cardinals trade is very possible, I can't fathom Jim Irsay and an on-the-hot-seat Chris Ballard allow the Titans to outbid them for this selection. The Colts trade No. 35 overall for this minuscule but vital move."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Anderson, DE, Alabama
Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News
Analysis: "The Colts won't force the issue on a quarterback and settle for Will Levis should Stroud, Young and Richardson all end up going ahead of them. They could wait and think about Hendon Hooker in the second round (No. 35 overall) while just taking a game-changing, potential dominant defender and best available overall player here."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Pro Football Focus Staff
Analysis: "There is no telling what the Colts could do in this draft. In this scenario, let's say they stay put. I still think they can get a young quarterback to invest in, whether that is the QB2 or QB3 in this class. That debate will likely come down to Kentucky's Will Levis or Ohio State's C.J. Stroud. Levis gets a lot of flack from draft readers who point out his lack of production — just 22 big-time throws to 24 turnover-worthy plays — over the past two seasons. But it seems the NFL is much higher on Levis than his numbers might indicate due to their belief in his physical tools and how much better he can be with some improved passing weapons (none of his wide receivers in 2022 earned a 73.0-plus receiving grade). Plus, if play under pressure is a point of emphasis for Colts general manager Chris Ballard, Levis' 58.1 passing grade under pressure beats out Stroud's 46.2. Levis' 72.9% adjusted completion percentage was also significantly higher than Stroud's 50.0%. Do with those numbers what you will — as will the Colts."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Benjamin Robinson, Football Outsiders
Analysis: "Many draftniks will be surprised by my sending Will Levis to the Colts over Anthony Richardson given how new head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard have a history of valuing elite athletes. Levis is toolsier than people think and the more accurate passer."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "I've been consistent in believing Anthony Richardson is a boom-or-bust prospect, and he will be overdrafted. But Colts head coach Shane Steichen had a big hand in developing Jalen Hurts, and Richardson has better physical tools."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Rhett Lewis, NFL.com
Analysis: "Arguably the biggest wild card of the draft, Richardson also possesses the highest upside. The Colts must come away with a QB of the future, and if they're deciding between Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis, who have similar floors as prospects, then why not take the player with the higher ceiling? To me, that's the uber-athletic, rocket-armed Richardson."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Selection (No. 35 overall): Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
Selection (No. 79 overall): Tuli Tuipulotu, DL, USC
Expert: Eddie Brown, San Diego Union-Tribune
Analysis: "GM Chris Ballard has tried to address the quarterback position through the trade market and it hasn't worked. Levis' senior season was a mixed bag compared to his impressive 2021 campaign — he lost his top receiver (Wan'Dale Robinson) and offensive coordinator to the NFL while dealing with nagging injuries — but he features the combination of arm talent, size (6-foot-4, 229 pounds) and mobility that usually sparks the imagination of an offensive coordinator. The team that drafts him will need a quarterback whisperer like the Bills had in Brian Daboll when they drafted Josh Allen and new head coach (and former Eagles offensive coordinator) Shane Steichen may be that guy."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Scott Bair, AtlantaFalcons.com
Analysis: "Colts go big on upside here and take Anthony Richardson, looking for a third elite quarterback they've taken in the top five."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Jordan Dajani, CBS Sports
Analysis: "The Colts aren't happy with being jumped over by the Raiders, but Will Levis is probably better suited to start Day 1 compared to Richardson. Will he be the better quarterback for years to come? Only time will tell."
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Joel Klatt, FOX Sports
Analysis: "He's got the highest ceiling out of these guys … Look at his skill set, his arm strength, his athleticism, all the things that he brings to the table, and it's very easy to see this guy being the best player on the field if he can polish some of those rough edges that we see, those accuracy and processing issues. I'm going to continue calling him the Rubik's cube. If you can figure out the Rubik's cube, it's beautiful, and he could potentially be the best player on the field."
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus
Date of mock draft: April 10 (link)
Analysis: "What happens from this spot onward depends entirely on how you evaluate the remaining top two quarterbacks. I buy into what Will Levis showed in 2021 in an NFL offense with better support around him, and if I'm the Colts, I can't risk losing him to a team willing to trade to No. 3 and jump me. They flip Arizona another pick to jump one spot and snag their guy, then pray Levis jumps back up in play with a better environment around him."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Anderson Jr., DE, Alabama
Selection (No. 35 overall): Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Selection (No. 79 overall): Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
Expert: Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com
Date of mock draft: April 10 (link)
Analysis: "With Anthony Richardson off the board, I'm not confident the Colts will take a quarterback at here at No. 4. I don't think they like Will Levis enough to take him this high in the 2023 NFL Draft."
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: April 9 (link)
Analysis: "Richardson was pretty impressive at his Pro Day; he's built like a defensive end, runs like a power back and can throw the football 80 yards and make it look easy. His athleticism and arm strength leave a lasting impression when you see him in person, as does the effortlessness with which he plays. But what he has in God-given ability, he lacks in experience, so his best landing spot at the next level will be to a team with a veteran quarterback who can man the reins for another year or two until he's ready to take the next step. And if managed properly, that next step could truly be special."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Selection (No. 35 overall): Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
Selection (No. 79 overall): Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati
Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: April 8 (link)
Analysis: "Will Levis may be QB4 of the 2023 NFL Draft group, but he still has a franchise-caliber ceiling in the right system. In Shane Steichen's vertically-oriented attack, Levis would be able to stress defenses down the field with his elite arm strength and talent. And ultimately, he has the quick release to move the chains in the short-range as well."
Selection (No. 8 overall, trade down with Atlanta Falcons): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports
Analysis: "Based on how this mock went, the Colts would probably prefer to trade down further than No. 8 to snap up Levis, but I don't know who is trading up to this spot right now. Still, they add draft capital by moving down and still get a QB to develop. Not ideal, but a good start."
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Analysis: "Richardson is the Josh Allen of this draft class: He misses some easier throws but possesses an overall passing and rushing skill set that will be tough to beat after a year or two of working with new Colts coach Shane Steichen."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
Selection (No. 79 overall): Tank Dell, WR, Houston
Expert: Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic
Analysis: "When the Colts finally decide on their QB of the future, the real focus here will be on GM Chris Ballard's opportunity — with significant draft capital — to fix the holes that have developed on what once was a sturdy roster. The turnaround can happen sooner than you might think, and this is a nice draft haul with which to work."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Analysis: "Indianapolis had to know that the decision could be taken out of their hands if they were not aggressive and that is exactly what has happened in this scenario. The Colts are left with the fourth quarterback but I do believe it is a good fit for Anthony Richardson."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Selection (No. 35 overall): Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
Selection (No. 79 overall): Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State
Expert: Jeff Risdon, Draft Wire
Date of mock draft: April 6 (link)
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Selection (No. 35 overall): Will McDonald IV, DE, Iowa State
Selection (No. 79 overall): Tank Dell, WR, Houston
Expert: Joe Broback, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "While I don't think Will Levis should go this high, I know a quarterback-needy team is going to take him in the Top 10. Here, Indianapolis takes a shot at a quarterback with upside but also some concerns. If the Colts can hone in on what Levis does well and help him become more consistent, this is a great pick. Levis has a lot of great tools to utilize as a quarterback, so it's easy to see why teams will give him a chance."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports
Analysis: "I cannot fathom the Colts trading back here, with Levis on the board and without a long-term answer at quarterback on the roster. Yes quarterbacks at 1, 2, 3, and 4 in this mock."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus
Analysis: "Richardson oozes ability. His highlight reel from his lone season as a starter rivals any you'll see from a college prospect. He's still a project, though, and finished with an 80.1 overall grade this past season."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
Selection (No. 79 overall): Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News
Analysis: "New offensive-minded coach Shane Steichen has hinted he's looking for a dynamic dual threat he could mold into a franchise QB, fresh off working with Jalen Hurts (6-1, 223 pounds) in Philadelphia. Richardson's off-the-charts athleticism and natural monster arm should do nicely. Assuming they don't trade for Lamar Jackson, this move can help the Colts break free from their cycle of recycled veteran pocket passers."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): John Michael Schmitz, iOL, Minnesota
Selection (No. 79 overall): Sydney Brown, S, Illinois
Expert: Tankathon.com Staff
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Pete Prisco, CBS Sports
Analysis: "They move up one spot to land Richardson, who new coach Shane Steichen could fit into his scheme, the same scheme Jalen Hurts ran for the Eagles. Richardson has a high ceiling, but he is raw. It might take some time."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Chris Emma, Audacy Sports
Analysis: "Richardson is one of the most fascinating quarterback prospects in years, a seemingly polarizing player whose potential either has teams enamored or not at all interested. He's built at 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds while boasting a 4.43 40-yard dash time and a rocket arm. Richardson could very well go to the Panthers with the No. 1 pick – and if the Colts make a bold move for Lamar Jackson, he could fall further. But Indianapolis could finally find its next franchise quarterback in Richardson."
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
Expert: Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "There was a bidding war for the Cardinals' top-three pick in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Although this is a slightly more significant trade package than the Bears and 49ers trade back in the day, multiple teams wanted to move up for Anthony Richardson. Richardson's skill set matches perfectly with Shane Steichen's vertical passing attack, and his athleticism paired with Jonathan Taylor will cause defensive fits vs. the run."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
Selection (No. 79 overall): Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina
Expert: Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus
Analysis: "Colts general manager Chris Ballard is a traits-based drafter through and through. No quarterback possesses better physical traits — maybe ever — than Richardson. The fit makes too much sense."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: The 33rd Team Staff
Analysis: "The Colts have tried to replace Andrew Luck but have not found the right quarterback for this offense. C.J. Stroud has all the tools to be a top passer and should fit nicely with this scheme. New coach Shane Steichen has experience developing young quarterbacks and probably is eager to work with the Ohio State product."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today
Analysis: "Talk about odd pairings. Richardson, a 6-4, 244-pound passer with 4.43-second speed in the 40-yard dash and a spotty college resume, hardly seems like the kind of quarterback that Chris Ballard would want to stake his career on after the Colts GM was unmoved by so many other young passers in recent years. At this point, though, Ballard needs to make a big swing, and his options at No. 4 might be somewhat limited. Regardless, the Colts should take comfort in knowing that new coach Shane Steichen looks like a strong candidate to accelerate Richardson's development given his work tapping into Jalen Hurts' rushing ability while fine-tuning the quarterback's play as a pocket passer."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Bryce Young, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Josh Downs, WR, UNC
Selection (No. 79 overall): Andre Carter II, DE, Army
Expert: Curt Popejoy, Draft Wire
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times
Analysis: "The Colts run up to the podium in this scenario. Stroud has all the tools to be successful right off the bat."
Selection (No. 7 overall, trade down with Las Vegas Raiders): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: April 2 (link)
Analysis: "The Colts need a quarterback in the worst way but they don't want to compound matters by overdrafting one here. Instead, they trade down, pick up some draft capital and get one of the most athletic players in this class. Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a big-time player who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed -- he ran a 4.38 40 at the combine -- to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support. (Trade details: LV gets No. 4 overall pick; IND gets picks No. 7 and No. 38)."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama
Selection (No. 35 overall): Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Selection (No. 79 overall from WAS): Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M
Expert: Ian Valentino, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: April 1 (link)
Analysis: "The Indianapolis Colts seem to be at odds within their own front office about what to do at quarterback. Owner Jim Irsay said he's not at all interested in handing out a fully guaranteed contract, meaning Lamar Jackson may be out of consideration. However, general manager Chris Ballard said the team has to look into Jackson because of his talent.
If the Colts plan on making an aggressive offer for Jackson after the 2023 NFL Draft, they could instead add an elite EDGE in Will Anderson Jr. and then move their 2024 and 2025 first-round picks for Jackson. This should be a much more attractive option for new head coach Shane Steichen than developing Will Levis or tailoring his scheme to protect Bryce Young from hits."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: April 1 (link)
Analysis: "New Colts head coach Shane Steichen just spent the past two seasons developing Jalen Hurts, making it seem like Anthony Richardson would be the pick here instead of Will Levis. Richardson, one of the most athletic QB prospects in NFL history, also has the most upside of any signal-caller in this class."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Bruce Feldman, The Athletic
Date of mock draft: March 31 (link)
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Kent Platte, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "Back-to-back-to-back-to-back quarterbacks is not something that happens often, but the need for QBs is at an all-time high in 2023, and the Colts have finally stopped kidding themselves into thinking they can get by with any veteran they like. Will Levis would be getting a lot more hype if he wasn't in the same offseason as Richardson and Stroud.
The former bested him so much in testing that Levis simply opted not to bother, while the latter put on such a show at the Combine that his own strong showing seemed muted. Levis pairs top-tier athleticism with a very strong arm and has the kind of ceiling that should get Colts fans excited even if the floor is lower than they'd like."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Selection (No. 35 overall): Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
Selection (No. 79 overall): A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest
Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports
Analysis: "The Colts are ecstatic to land Stroud without having to move any draft picks in the process."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com
Analysis: "My model tends to be conservative, so this pick surprised me a bit. Typically, my model wouldn't have a QB with relatively few career starts (Richardson) going ahead of a player with a similar overall rating and more starts (Will Levis). However, Richardson's fit with new coach Shane Steichen puts the Florida passer over the top. Steichen played a big part in transforming Jalen Hurts from a college star into a Super Bowl starter -- in part, by building off of Hurts' rushing ability. Combine Richardson's potential for a similar level of progression with Jonathan Taylor's prolific production and Richardson's NFL learning curve becomes a bit smoother."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Jason McIntyre, FOX Sports
Date of mock draft: March 29 (link)
Analysis: "Would you rather trade for and pay Lamar Jackson or have C.J. Stroud on his rookie deal? You take the former MVP, for sure. But Stroud enables GM Chris Ballard to fortify the roster going forward."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Joe Broback, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "Anthony Richardson has all of the tools to be the best quarterback in this class. At his peak, he's better than everyone else. He just needs to be more consistent. The ceiling is enticing, and the Indianapolis Colts could be sold if he drops to them here."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech
Expert: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
Analysis: "Adding a quarterback is a top priority, given that free-agent signing Gardner Minshew currently sits first on Indianapolis' depth chart -- but the grades on the available QB1 prospects do not match the Colts' draft position. Wilson would give the team a young, energetic pass rusher to pair with Kwity Paye on the edges."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Experts: Diante Lee & Nate Tice, The Athletic
Analysis: "Young is willing to stay in the pocket (almost to a fault), and he only threw 12 interceptions in his 949 collegiate passing attempts, which speaks to his processing skills as Alabama put the entire offense on his shoulders. I worry about the kind of punishment Young will take behind the Colts' offensive line, and he will have to master his timing on throws over the middle of the field. It's an appealing prospect to marry him with Shane Steichen, who demonstrated how to build an offense around his quarterback's skills. It should allow Young to open up Steichen's playbook even more as a drop-back passer."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Antonio Johnson, DB, Texas A&M
Selection (No. 79 overall): Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
Expert: Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com
Analysis: "Anthony Richardson is raw, but has a huge arm and great athleticism. He had a great 2022 debut, but struggled versus Kentucky the following week. He was inconsistent after that, but he looked great at the combine."
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Eric Edholm, NFL.com
Analysis: "The Colts could move up one spot to prevent another team from jumping ahead of them to pick Richardson."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
Selection (No. 79 overall): Henry To'o To'o, LB, Alabama
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Analysis: "Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger remain from last season's team while Matt Ryan is now a free agent. The Colts also signed Gardner Minshew, which means the team now has ... three backup quarterbacks on the roster. Put another way: They're still targeting a QB in the draft and the question becomes, which one falls to them if they stay at No. 4, and if it comes down to, say, Anthony Richardson or Will Levis, who will get the nod? We're still sorting through who will be our QB3 and QB4, but given what new coach Shane Steichen and Jalen Hurts were able to do together in Philly, it's not hard to imagine the new staff falling in love with Richardson."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Expert: Brad Spielberger, Pro Football Focus
Analysis: _"Gonzalez was built in a lab to be an NFL cornerback, with a sturdy 6-foot-1, 197-pound frame, 32-inch arms and freakish athleticism. Gonzalez's 4.38-second 40-yard dash places in the 89th percentile among cornerbacks in PFF's database, his 41.5-inch vertical ranks in the 97th percentile and his 11-foot-1 broad jump is in the 96th percentile. _
Explosive, straight-line-speed athletes sometimes struggle with agility and fluidity, but if you looked up "oily hips" in the football cliché dictionary, you'd see a picture of Gonzalez.
We saw cornerbacks get drafted at No. 3 and No. 4 overall last year, and with the Colts boasting a fairly loaded defensive line, they instead land their replacement for All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore, whom they recently traded away to the Dallas Cowboys."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: James Fragoza, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: March 25 (link)
Analysis: "Stroud to Carolina? Love it. Young to Houston? Perfect. Anthony Richardson to Indianapolis? Same as the answer you hope to receive when taking a knee: YES. Shane Steichen might revert to Reich's philosophy if one of Stroud, Young, or Levis lands with the Colts, but with Richardson under center, we could see the offense the Eagles deployed with Jalen Hurts last season."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports
Analysis: "This mock draft kicks off with the Carolina Panthers taking Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, followed by the Houston Texans drafting former Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young. Four quarterbacks ended up in the top six of the draft with Will Levis packing his bags en route to Indianapolis and Anthony Richardson landing in the perfect situation for him — backing up Jared Goff in Detroit and getting to play with a talented supporting cast."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Pete Prisco, CBS Sports
Analysis: "They might have to trade up one to get him, but for now they stay put and he falls into their laps. The word is they really like Will Levis and see his skills translating to the NFL game. Levis is liked a lot more by NFL people than the draft Twitter cult."
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Analysis: "Colts head coach Shane Steichen helped Jalen Hurts fulfill his potential over the past couple of seasons in Philadelphia -- he has to see that same kind of upside in the freakish Richardson. To prevent getting leapfrogged by another team interested in the former Gator, the Colts give the Cardinals third-round picks in 2023 and '24 as well as a fourth-rounder this year -- similar to the Bears' one-slot swap with the 49ers for the right to draft Mitch Trubisky."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports
Analysis: "I'm fairly confident that unless the Colts acquire Lamar Jackson or something, they will take a QB here. Gardner Minshew isn't the long-term answer, but he allows you to bring Richardson along slowly while not being a significant roadblock to keeping him off the field if he earns the chance. A lot has to go right for Richardson to reach his potential, but the potential is franchise-changing."
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: March 23 (link)
Analysis: "Arizona trades down one spot initially. Indianapolis has held its cards close to the vest. Some teams are being more transparent in their searches while the Colts are operating a bit more behind closed doors. It would not be a surprise if they went for Will Levis or Anthony Richardson."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Charles Davis, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: March 23 (link)
Analysis: "Colts GM Chris Ballard and new head coach Shane Steichen have already added a trusted veteran quarterback in Gardner Minshew, but this gifted young signal-caller is their future."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports
Analysis: "Glorious development for the Colts. They don't have to move up to land Richardson and get a big, ultra-athletic quarterback for Shane Steichen."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News
Analysis: "New offensive-minded coach Shane Steichen has hinted he's looking for a dynamic dual threat he could mold into a franchise QB, fresh off working with Jalen Hurts (6-1, 223 pounds) in Philadelphia. Richardson's off-the-charts athleticism and natural monster arm should do nicely. Assuming they don't trade for Lamar Jackson, this move can help the Colts break free from their cycle of recycled veteran pocket passers."
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Danny Kelly, The Ringer
Analysis: "The Colts decide to go get their man, trading up one spot with the Cardinals to ensure no other QB-needy teams jump them. Richardson is raw, with just 13 starts on his résumé, but he boasts truly rare physical skills as both a passer and runner. New head coach Shane Steichen could implement a Jalen Hurts–style plan around his new quarterback, bringing a read-option and run-centric scheme that highlights Richardson's skill set while giving him the opportunity to hone his abilities as a passer."
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN
Analysis: "Is it possible Ballard likes either Levis or Anthony Richardson as his top passer in this class? Yes, absolutely. In that case, this could be a win-win deal for both teams. The bottom line is the Colts have a solid roster, but they're not going to win without better quarterback play. Barring a dramatic trade for Lamar Jackson — which would cost two first-round picks — they should move up to ensure they get Levis.
Levis, a 6-foot-4 QB with a huge arm who played in a pro-style offense at Kentucky, had an inconsistent 2022 season. He didn't play with elite talent, though, and he forced too many throws at times. Indianapolis has the playmakers to help him out as a rookie. New coach Shane Steichen helped Jalen Hurts take a massive leap for the Eagles, and he should be excited to coach up another high-ceiling player."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
Analysis: "Will Levis could easily be the pick here, but Richardson's unbelievable athleticism would be a fun fit in Shane Steichen's offense."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Selection (No. 35 overall): Antonio Johnson, DB, Texas A&M
Selection (No. 79 overall): Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
Expert: Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com
Analysis: "The Colts need to find a permanent solution at quarterback, rather than play musical chairs at the position. In my previous scenario, the Colts were trading up with the Bears to leapfrog the divisional rival Texans to obtain the quarterback they want in this class. Now, they have to hope that the team that moves up to No. 3 doesn't take the signal-caller they like. Perhaps they'll make the move themselves.
Will Levis has a big arm and could be chosen in the top 10."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
Selection (No. 79 overall): Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State
Expert: Tankathon.com Staff
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: The 33rd Team Staff
Analysis: "The Colts move from No. 4 to No. 3, giving up pick No. 35 to the Arizona Cardinals to secure the deal. Indianapolis might need to block another team from getting to this spot to ensure they get their passer of the future in Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. Levis has to iron out accuracy concerns, but new Colts coach Shane Steichen's work with Jalen Hurts makes Indianapolis an appealing spot for Levis to improve."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus
Analysis: "The Colts are in an interesting spot where they are getting at best the QB3 in the class, but at the same time they need to start that player immediately. So in a debate between two toolsy quarterbacks, Levis laps Anthony Richardson in terms of NFL readiness. That's not surprising given who Levis was coached by (former Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen and former Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello) and his age (turns 24 in June).
Levis finished fourth in the country last year in passing yards under pressure from the pocket (707), which will serve him well behind the rebuilding Colts offensive line."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Selection (No. 35 overall): Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Selection (No. 79 overall): Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina
Expert: Jeff Ridson, Draft Wire
Analysis: "When the owner comes out and says the team is taking a quarterback at the top, listen to him. Levis carries some legit risk but the potential reward is also very high."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports
Analysis: "The bad news for the Colts is that they're no longer getting their first (or second) choice among the top QBs. The thin silver lining, though, is that they most likely won't have to trade up if they want one of the remaining signal-callers. That's the case here, as Indianapolis lands Will Levis without having to give up any assets."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Selection (No. 79 overall): Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "Just as Carolina is my favorite fit for Stroud, the Colts are my favorite fit for Anthony Richardson. Richardson's generational athletic talent needs a creative offensive mind to be truly maximized, and as Shane Steichen showed with Jalen Hurts, he can be that mind. Richardson may take his lumps early, but he has takeover potential."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Analysis: "If Indianapolis does not become more aggressive, then the possibility exists that the Colts could be left with their fourth option at the quarterback position. Or, they could get their top quarterback. No one knows how they view the position."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
Selection (No. 79 overall): Andre Carter II, DE, Army
Expert: Curt Popejoy, Draft Wire
Date of mock draft: March 17 (link)
Analysis: "The Colts will face plenty of pressure to land their quarterback of the future in this draft. We know it won't be at No. 1, and we figure it won't be at No. 2, either. It will be a big win if they can stay at No. 4 and still get a top-tier talent like Richardson."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "Anthony Richardson blew the roof of Lucas Oil Stadium with his performance at the 2023 NFL Combine. With the Colts in desperate need of a quarterback, the chances are that he'll return there as the fourth overall selection in April. GM Jim Irsay has already alluded to the Colts as "going to have to find a young quarterback to develop."
Meanwhile, Richardson's magical athletic ability and arm talent gives Shane Steichen a quarterback capable of rattling off the punishing deep shots that he likes to dial up in his offense. Richardson's ability to manipulate the pocket and NFL frame should help him avoid an early battering in the NFL."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Steve Avila, G, TCU
Selection (No. 79 overall): Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
Expert: Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus
Analysis: "The Colts will face plenty of pressure to land their quarterback of the future in this draft. We know it won't be at No. 1, and we figure it won't be at No. 2, either. It will be a big win if they can stay at No. 4 and still get a top-tier talent like Richardson."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Natalie Miller, Draft Wire
Analysis: "The Colts take zero chances in anyone leap frogging them for a quarterback and move up one spot with the Cardinals to secure their next franchise quarterback. New head coach Shane Steichen has experience with getting the most out of athletic quarterbacks and he gets his hands on the most athletic quarterback we have seen come out since Cam Newton. It will be on him to design the offense around and develop the young dynamo quarterback from Florida."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Joe Broback, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "Indianapolis runs the risk of missing on their guy if they stay put, but this 2023 NFL Mock Draft allows them to do that. Anthony Richardson put on an explosive show at the NFL Combine, which shouldn't have surprised anyone.
The 6'4", 244-pound former Gator confirmed everything we thought he'd be, and now it comes down to which team believes in his potential. Indianapolis is looking for their future star, and Richardson has the talent to be that guy for them."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Carmen Vitali & David Helman, FOX Sports
Analysis: "I'd send a chunk of my signing bonus to Josh Allen if I were Will Levis or his agents. Allen also produced mixed results despite incredible talent during his college career, but he's gone on to become one of the NFL's most dynamic quarterbacks. Long desperate for a franchise quarterback, I don't think Jim Irsay will be able to resist trying to replicate that success with Levis' cannon arm and sturdy frame."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): B.J. Ojulari, DE, LSU
Selection (No. 79 overall): Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
Expert: Tankathon.com Staff
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports
Analysis: "Ideal scenario for the Colts. They don't have to trade up and can still land the highly polished Stroud at No. 4."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Ben Standig, The Athletic
Analysis: "Whether or not the Colts would be landing on their fourth QB choice, Levis represents Indianapolis' first young building-block QB since Andrew Luck retired, and without parting with trade assets. The two-year starter at Kentucky with a self-described "cannon" for a right arm is the more immediate fit over the athletically stunning but raw Richardson. Should the Colts' increasingly impatient owner Jim Irsay or general manager Chris Ballard disagree, perhaps they pursue a trade-up with the Cardinals — or call the Ravens about Lamar Jackson."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Gordon McGuinness, Pro Football Focus
Analysis: "High-end play wins Super Bowls, and no one has a higher end in this class than Richardson. Now, what are the chances he reaches that or even comes close?
The Colts might not wind up with one of the top two quarterbacks in the class, but they also don't have to give up future draft capital and still land a potential franchise signal caller. Richardson registered 19 big-time throws and forced 39 missed tackles as a runner this past season."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama
Selection (No. 79 overall): Josh Downs, WR, UNC
Expert: Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com
Analysis: "Under the previous Colts regime, I think Frank Reich would have pushed for Will Levis over Richardson. However, I could see Richardson being a fit for Shane Steichen given Steichen's work with Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia. Clearly, Indianapolis needs its future franchise quarterback, and I could see Steichen having an easy sales job on Jim Isray.
In 2022, Richardson completed only 54 percent of his passes for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. On the ground, he put up 629 yards and nine touchdowns. He was excellent against Utah in the season opener, leading Florida to a comeback win, but he was horrible against Kentucky, costing the Gators a win due to horrible accuracy and turnovers. After playing poorly versus South Florida, Richardson had a huge day taking on Tennessee. Late in the season, Richardson struggled against Georgia and Florida State. Thus, he is far too raw and inconsistent to be a viable NFL starter. Richardson definitely needed to return to school for 2023 to improve before going pro, but he decided to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft."
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: March 12 (link)
Analysis: "We've heard from sources that the Colts are also going to be in the moving-up business, and there may now be an elevated sense of urgency given that the Panthers have already secured the No. 1 spot. Levis spent a lot time at the combine explaining why the 2022 season went the way it did. In his defense, he was banged up, his offensive line had been decimated, he had a new offensive coordinator and he was working with young wide receivers. And Levis didn't make excuses for any of this when we spoke with him in Indy. The physical tools are undeniable, but is he the next Josh Allen?"
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
Selection (No. 79 overall): Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston
Expert: Eddie Brown, San Diego Union-Tribune
Analysis: "GM Chris Ballard has tried to address the quarterback position through the trade market and it hasn't worked. Frankly, I'm surprised the Colts lost to the Panthers in the top overall pick sweepstakes. Richardson oozes athletic upside — his combine performance set the standard going forward for the position — but his footwork and post-snap recognition leave a lot to be desired. The team that drafts him will need a quarterback whisperer like the Bills had in Brian Daboll when they drafted Josh Allen and new head coach (and former Eagles offensive coordinator) Shane Steichen may be that guy."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama
Selection (No. 35 overall): Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
Selection (No. 79 overall): Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
Expert: Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "New Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen would've been happy to let either of the quarterbacks fall to him at No. 4, but with the movement necessary from two teams to sneak into the top three, the Colts have to settle for the best player in the draft in Will Anderson Jr.
Sure, an edge defender isn't their biggest need, but Anderson is too good to pass up here. He's as technically refined as any pass rusher of the past decade and transforms the Colts' defense immediately."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today
Analysis: "At 6-4, 244 pounds with 4.43-second speed in the 40-yard dash and arm strength to marvel at, Richardson is a singular physical talent – so much so that he can't be ruled out of the running for the No. 1 overall selection at this point. With only 393 career pass attempts at Florida, however, he's still tinkering with his footwork and touch. New coach Shane Steichen might be the perfect person to take on the role of Richardson's mentor, with his tutelage of Jalen Hurts serving as a potential roadmap for another dual-threat quarterback. But taking Richardson might necessitate the addition of a veteran who can be a bridge starter in the early going."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
Selection (No. 79 overall): Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State
Expert: Tankathon.com Staff
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News
Analysis: "Before Richardson shined in the Combine's agility testing, new offensive-minded coach Shane Steichen hinted at the podium he was looking for a dynamic dual threat he could mold into a high-upside franchise QB, fresh off working with Jalen Hurts (6-1, 223 pounds) in Philadelphia. Richardson ran, jumped and flipped his way to dominance and then showed off his jaw-dropping arm strength in the passing drills. Assuming they don't trade for Lamar Jackson, this move can help the Colts break free from their cycle of recycled veteran pocket passers."
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: The 33rd Team Staff
Analysis: "The Indianapolis Colts have to be nervous that a team will move up to No. 3 and take their quarterback, so they make the move themselves and take uber-talented QB Anthony Richardson (scouting report). Richardson is a high-risk, high-reward pick. He's a good fit with new coach Shane Steichen, who will try to do what he did with Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Selection (No. 35 overall): Antonio Johnson, DB, Texas A&M
Selection (No. 79 overall): Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
Expert: Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com
Analysis: "The Colts need to find a permanent solution at quarterback, rather than play musical chairs at the position. In my previous scenario, the Colts were trading up with the Bears to leapfrog the divisional rival Texans to obtain the quarterback they want in this class. Now, they have to hope that the team that moves up to No. 3 doesn't take the signal-caller they like. Perhaps they'll make the move themselves.
Will Levis has a big arm and could be chosen in the top 10."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech
Expert: Ryan McChrystal, Sharp Football Analysis
Date of mock draft: March 10 (link)
Analysis: "The Panthers' move to number one greatly increases the odds that one of the top two pass-rushers is on the board for Indy. If this is the case, and the don't Colts opt for a quarterback or a trade down, Anderson or Wilson would likely be the backup plan. With Yannick Ngakoue expected to sign elsewhere, the Colts need a new premier pass-rusher."