How Mo Alie-Cox expects tight ends to be used in a Shane Steichen-led offense

Upon the announcement that Shane Steichen had been hired to be the Colts' new head coach, one of the position groups most excited about his arrival were the tight ends.

"He [Shane] has a different fire about him," Mo Alie-Cox said on Camp Chats on the Colts Audio Network. "Frank Reich was more even-keeled and reserved, but Shane gets you pumped up and ready to run through a wall for him."

In his past tenures as the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles OC, Steichen has helped tight ends like Hunter Henry and Dallas Goedert have the best seasons of their careers.