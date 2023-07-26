How Mo Alie-Cox expects tight ends to be used in a Shane Steichen-led offense

Upon the announcement that Shane Steichen had been hired to be the Colts' new head coach, one of the position groups most excited about his arrival were the tight ends.
"He [Shane] has a different fire about him," Mo Alie-Cox said on Camp Chats on the Colts Audio Network. "Frank Reich was more even-keeled and reserved, but Shane gets you pumped up and ready to run through a wall for him."
In his past tenures as the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles OC, Steichen has helped tight ends like Hunter Henry and Dallas Goedert have the best seasons of their careers.
"We watched the film of the Eagles from the past two years and you just see Goedert everywhere on the field," Alie-Cox said. "He's out wide playing on the outside and you don't see tight ends do that often. So, it is going to be super exciting to see how he incorporates us in this offense."
With the Colts, Steichen currently has seven tight ends on the roster, including Alie-Cox.
Though it is no secret that not all of them will make the final 53-man roster, Alie-Cox said that fact has not bogged him or his peers down.
"You just have to embrace the competition," Alie-Cox said. "That's what this league is all about. In our room, we have a lot of jokesters and happy guys, so we're always laughing and joking. Everyone's morale is high right now, albeit it's day one, but everyone is in a good spot right now.
"It's up to the coaches to divvy up the reps. I wouldn't want that job because you have seven guys and it's 15 plays per period. But we got to get it done."