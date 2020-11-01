Mo Alie-Cox, Ryan Kelly Both Active For Colts Today Against Lions; Michael Pittman Jr. Set To Make Return

» Alie-Cox (knee) first appeared on the Colts' injury report on Oct. 14, and he would end up missing that week's home win over the Cincinnati Bengals before heading into the bye week. The third-year tight end, who has 11 receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns on the year, did not participate in Wednesday's practice, but was able to be a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. With Alie-Cox active, the team has all three of its top tight ends available alongside Jack Doyle and Trey Burton, both of whom scored touchdowns in the Week 6 win over the Bengals.

» Kelly suffered a knee injury during Wednesday's practice, head coach Frank Reich said, and did not participate in practice on Thursday and Friday. While Reich said the team would have confidence in 2020 fifth-round pick Danny Pinter if he had to make his first-career start at center against the Lions, the third-year Colts head coach said Kelly could possibly be cleared to play if he passed all physical tests before today's game. "Ryan — just the experience, his intelligence, his toughness. He is a pro, how he handles himself in meetings," Reich said about having confidence in Kelly without the benefit of much practice time this week. "The guys — they know he's our leader up there. He's our leader as far as communication, as far as getting us all on the same page. He's proven it time and time again. He's had to battle some injuries and he's done a great job of that. So if he's ready to go, even if it's only on one-day's work, we feel confident he'll play very well if he's in there."