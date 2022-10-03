Merrillville's Brad Seiss Named 2022 'Coach of the Week' for Week 7

Indianapolis – Brad Seiss of Merrillville High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.
Seiss was nominated and selected for the award after his Class 5A-No. 2 Merrillville Pirates raced past Duneland Conference rival Class 5A-No. 7 Valparaiso, 37-10. Since 2019, the Pirates are 39-6 with two conference titles, three sectionals, and three regional crowns.
The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 7:
Region 2: Nate Andrews, NorthWood
Region 3: Grant Moser, South Adams
Region 4: Brett Lambert, North Judson
Region 5: Jon Kirschner, Hamilton Heights
Region 6: Justin Pelley, Western Boone
Region 7: Eric Quintana, Roncalli
Region 8: Larry Wright, Sheridan
Region 9: Tony Lewis, Jasper
Region 10: Daniel McDonald, Providence
This season marks the 23rd year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.
All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league, or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school, and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors, and other football representatives from across the state.
At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation and a commemorative plaque. Additionally, CenterPoint Energy will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.