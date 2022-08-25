Matt Ryan To Face Tom Brady In Colts' Final Preseason Game Saturday At Lucas Oil Stadium Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

We've known for a while that the Colts will play the majority of their starters in Saturday night's preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
But what we didn't know was if Tom Brady, the longtime Colts nemesis and one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, would face off with Matt Ryan.
On Thursday, we got an answer: Yes, Brady will return to Lucas Oil Stadium and quarterback the Buccaneers on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday night will also be Ryan's first home game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
