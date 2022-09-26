5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Chiefs Week 3

2. The Colts got big-time contributions from two rookies on offense.

Drilling deeper into that game-winning drive: With 75 seconds left and the ball at Kansas City's 26-yard line, Ryan put faith in two rookie pass-catchers.

On second and seven, Ryan connected with wide receiver Alec Pierce on a well-timed stop route for a gain of 14 – Ryan threw the ball while Pierce's back was still turned to the play, and Pierce did well to come down with a leaping catch at the 12-yard line. He targeted Pierce on the next play, though cornerback Jaylen Watson broke up the pass.

Then, on second and 10, Ryan found 6-foot-7 tight end Jelani Woods matched up man-to-man against 6-foot-0 safety Juan Thornhill and threw an accurate ball Woods came down with for the game-winning touchdown.

"I have a lot of belief in those guys," Ryan said. "I really think they're going to be good players in this league. They've shown it on the practice field. Maybe haven't seen it as much in the games to start this year, but I really think there's going to be a lot of improvement from them, but they stepped up, and the one thing, you just don't know until you're in those situations if guys have no flinch, and they just keep battling. Both those guys showed that today."

Pierce finished with three catches on five targets for 61 yards – 30 of those yards came on a go ball in the second quarter – while Woods became the 43rd rookie tight end since 1950 to have two touchdowns in a single game.

"That's the player we expect Jelani to be," Reich said. "Make the big play. He's a big man, and he's fast. You could just see his growth and maturity in the offseason, in training camp, especially when Drew (Ogletree) got hurt and a little bit more pressure put on him to come through, he's just continued to get better every week, and really happy for Jelani.