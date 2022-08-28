5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Buccaneers Preseason Week 3

Three of Ryan's five completions went to Pittman, including a 17-yard strike that got the Colts to Tampa Bay's one-yard line in the first quarter. It's no surprise Ryan's burgeoning rapport with Pittman shined on Saturday – completions between those two were a staple of the last month of training camp.

"It makes it easier right when guys are very, very talented," Ryan said. "He's an incredible worker. You guys probably know that having been around. It's still new to me – seeing the way he attacks every day, the amount of time that he puts into it. There's no shortcut to it in this league. You've got to earn it and the way he works makes it easy for a quarterback like me to be on the same page with him."