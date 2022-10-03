Five Things Learned

Presented by

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Titans Week 4

The Colts did some good things on offense and defense, but lost the turnover battle, 3-0, and fell, 24-17, to the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 4. 

Oct 03, 2022 at 07:00 AM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

5_things_learned 1920x1080

1. The Colts fell behind early and lost the turnover battle.

The Colts left no margin for error against the Tennessee Titans in large part because of two factors: One, turning the ball over three times and having zero takeaways; second, falling behind 24-3 midway through the second quarter.

"When you lose the turnover battle the way we did and started the way we did, put ourselves behind the hole, and just not good enough," head coach Frank Reich said. "I'm proud of how we fought back, gave ourselves a chance at the end, but at the end of the day, not good enough."

The Colts also struggled to run the ball, with running back Jonathan Taylor (20 carries, 42 yards) held under three yards per carry for only the fourth time in his career. But the combination of falling behind early and losing the turnover battle 3-0 significantly increased the level of difficultly the Colts had to face throughout Sunday afternoon.

"You can find a way when you're down 17 to get the job done, but it makes it extremely difficult," quarterback Matt Ryan said. "Your margin for error from that point on is like zero. It's not a place you want to be often. Sometimes you're there and you've got to find a way and you've got to be resilient. But it does, it makes it very difficult to overcome, and it's certainly not what we're – it's not the intent going out there. We'd love to play from in front."

So far this season, the Colts have had 22 first-half possessions on which they've turned the ball over as many times (five) as they've scored (two touchdowns, three field goals); the other 12 drives have resulted in a punt or a turnover on downs. As a result, the Colts have been losing at halftime by an average of just over 10 points in their first four games.

The Colts battled back from three-score first-half deficits to tie the Houston Texans in Week 1, and had multiple chances to tie the Titans in Week 4. But this is a team that expects to avoid needing to put those comebacks together in the first place.

"We have to start better," running back Nyheim Hines said. "We have to run the ball better, we have to stay on the field. We can't keep putting Matt in positions where you got to drive us back down 14 or whatever it is. But it's really just been the offense. The defense has done their part, I think the defense has been (good). I don't think they scored in the second half today."

2. Team-wide, though, there were some encouraging things.

Let's pick up where Hines left off here with the Colts' defense, which didn't allow a point in the second half and only allowed three first downs. The Titans gained 39 yards on 20 second half plays and punted on their first four possessions, allowing the Colts' offense a number of opportunities to get back into the game.

"The league is all about adjusting to the adjustments," linebacker Zaire Franklin said. "I think we do a great job of making adjustments and as players and coaches, I just think for us it's setting that tone, when we come out, just playing better off the rip so we don't have to always work back from something."

(The Colts did allow 24 first-half points; Tennessee needed to gain more than 45 yards on one of their four scoring drives.)

On offense, Ryan threw for 356 yards – his second game with 350 or more passing yards in four games this season – while the Colts averaged 5.8 yards per play, more than a yard greater than the Titans' average of 4.7. The Colts converted 54 percent of their third downs, higher than the Titans' clip of 42 percent.

Those are all things the Colts believe they can build on as the season progresses. But to build on them, first they need to eliminate the kind of self-inflicted mistakes that led to Sunday's loss to the Titans.

"Still feel all of our goals are out in front of us," Reich said. "I feel like we're seeing some things that we want to see. We just need to play better. We need to execute better. We need to stop turning the ball over, and we need to get more turnovers, and we need to run the football a little bit better and start faster."

3. The Colts' tight ends had a fantastic afternoon in the receiving game.

Every Colts tight end set at least one career high on Sunday:

  • Mo Alie-Cox: Six receptions (his 65 yards were his second-highest total; his two touchdowns tied a career high)
  • Kylen Granson: Four receptions, 62 yards
  • Jelani Woods: 33 receiving yards (his one catch was a career-long, too)

Notably, Alie-Cox, Granson and Woods caught all 11 of their combined targets, and they all showed the kind of physicality needed to compete with a rugged Titans defense.

"Great for the tight ends, of course, but definitely still disappointed. We lost," Alie-Cox said. "At the end of the day, I could care less if I had two, three, four touchdowns — I'm trying to win the football game no matter what.

"... It definitely felt good to make plays, especially all three of us made plays, but when it comes down to it we just want to get the win."

Game Photos: Colts vs. Titans, Week 4

The Colts take on the Tennessee Titans in an AFC South Divisional matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In-Game_Photo_Gallery_1002_TEN
1 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_001
2 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_002
3 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_003
4 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_004
5 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_005
6 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_006
7 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_007
8 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_008
9 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_009
10 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_010
11 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_011
12 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_012
13 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_013
14 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_014
15 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_015
16 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_016
17 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_017
18 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_018
19 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_019
20 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_020
21 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_021
22 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_022
23 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_023
24 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_024
25 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_025
26 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_026
27 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_027
28 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_028
29 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_029
30 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_030
31 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_031
32 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_032
33 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_033
34 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_034
35 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_035
36 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_036
37 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_037
38 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_038
39 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_039
40 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_040
41 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_041
42 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_042
43 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_043
44 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_044
45 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_045
46 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_046
47 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_047
48 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_048
49 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_049
50 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_050
51 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_051
52 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_052
53 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_053
54 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_054
55 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_055
56 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_056
57 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_057
58 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_058
59 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_059
60 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_060
61 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_061
62 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_062
63 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_063
64 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_064
65 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_065
66 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_066
67 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_067
68 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_068
69 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_069
70 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_070
71 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_071
72 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_072
73 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_073
74 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_074
75 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_075
76 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_076
77 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_077
78 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_078
79 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_079
80 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_080
81 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_081
82 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_082
83 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_083
84 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_084
85 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_085
86 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_086
87 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_087
88 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_088
89 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_089
90 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_090
91 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_091
92 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_092
93 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_093
94 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_094
95 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_095
96 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_096
97 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_097
98 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_099
99 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_100
100 / 101
1002_TEN_InGame_098
101 / 101
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

4. Will Fries tagged in at right guard.

The Colts made a switch on their offensive line for Week 4, with 2021 seventh-round pick Will Fries starting in place of Danny Pinter at right guard.

"Tough decision," Reich said. "We like Danny. You hate to pull a guy, especially a guy like Danny. It's always a week-to-week thing. It's a week-to-week thing.

"We just felt it was more about Will and that he had earned the right to get a shot to see what he could do. He's been looking good in practice. We thought he earned an opportunity to see what he could do, and we'll take a look at the tape and evaluate it from there."

According to Pro Football Focus, Fries allowed two pressures in 42 pass blocking snaps.

Notably – and this goes for the entire pass protection group – the Colts did not allow an unblocked pressures on Sunday. Those were an issue in Week 3 against the Chiefs.

5. Shaquille Leonard and Jonathan Taylor sustained injuries.

Leonard is in the concussion protocol while Taylor sustained an ankle injury on a third-and-two play on which he lost a fumble in the fourth quarter. Taylor said his ankle is "feeling good" but with just three full days between Sunday's Week 4 game and Thursday's Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos, his status will be closely watched this week.

The Colts will release practice reports – which are usually estimations of a player's participation if there were practice, since teams generally conduct walkthroughs ahead of Thursday Night Football – on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week. Wednesday's practice report will include final game designations (questionable/doubtful/out).

Colts Arrive at Lucas Oil Stadium for Divisional Matchup versus the Titans

The Colts have arrived at Lucas Oil Stadium ahead of their Week 4 AFC South Divisional matchup versus the Tennessee Titans.

Arrivals_Photo_Gallery1002_TEN
1 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_002
2 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_017
3 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_046
4 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_052
5 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_050
6 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_053
7 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_051
8 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_037
9 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_004
10 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_047
11 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_044
12 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_048
13 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_006
14 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_049
15 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_043
16 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_042
17 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_038
18 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_041
19 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_040
20 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_039
21 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_035
22 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_031
23 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_036
24 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_034
25 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_032
26 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_019
27 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_030
28 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_033
29 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_054
30 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_028
31 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_029
32 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_027
33 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_056
34 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_026
35 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_023
36 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_025
37 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_018
38 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_024
39 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_020
40 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_022
41 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_005
42 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_008
43 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_021
44 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_013
45 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_014
46 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_016
47 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_012
48 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_055
49 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_015
50 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_009
51 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_011
52 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_010
53 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_007
54 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_001
55 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_045
56 / 57
1002_TEN_Arrivals_003
57 / 57
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Chiefs Week 3

The Colts stymied one of the most efficient and explosive offenses in the NFL and got key contributions from a number of rookies in their 20-17 Week 3 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Jaguars Week 2

The Colts were shut out, 24-0, in their Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Here are five things we learned from Sunday's game:

news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Texans Week 1

The Colts tied the Houston Texans, 20-20, on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Here are five things we learned, from the Colts' poorly-timed mistakes to some of the positive signs we saw in Texas.

news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Buccaneers Preseason Week 3

The Colts played their starters on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one last dress rehearsal ahead of their Sept. 11 season opener in Houston. Here are five big things we learned from the Colts' 27-10 win in their final preseason game:

news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Lions Preseason Week 2

The Colts didn't play the majority of their starters in Saturday's 27-26 preseason loss to the Detroit Lions as Lucas Oil Stadium, but there were plenty of important developments and moments during the afternoon. Here are five big things we learned from the Colts' second preseason game:

news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Bills Preseason Week 1

The Colts opened their 2022 preseason with a 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at Highmark Field, but there was plenty more to the game than the final score. Here are five big things we learned from the Colts' preseason curtain-lifter:

news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 18

The Colts fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 26-11, in Week 18. Get inside what players and coaches said about the defeat in the final 5 Things Learned of the 2021 season.

news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Raiders, Week 17

The Colts fell to the Las Vegas Raiders, 23-20, and will enter Week 18 with a 9-7 record. Get inside what the Colts' loss means with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned.

news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Cardinals, Week 16

The Colts beat the Arizona Cardinals, 22-16, on Christmas night to improve to 9-6 on the season. Get inside the Colts' resilient victory with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned.

news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Patriots, Week 15

The Colts beat the New England Patriots, 27-17, on Saturday to improve to 8-6 on the season. Get inside the Colts' resounding, three-phase victory with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned.

news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Texans, Week 13

The Colts shut out the Houston Texans, 31-0, on Sunday to improve to 7-6 on the season. Get inside the Colts' dominant victory with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising