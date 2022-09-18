Matt Ryan 'Good' After Rolling Up Hand Late Against Jaguars 

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan said he's feeling "good" after appearing to roll up his right throwing arm/hand late in Sunday's road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sep 18, 2022 at 07:47 PM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

Ryan was able to stay in the game after the play, which occurred around the 6:30 mark of the fourth quarter. He was eventually replaced by backup quarterback Nick Foles for the Colts' final drive of the afternoon, though the game by that point was already well in hand for the Jaguars, who earned a 24-0 victory at TIAA Bank Field.

"Yeah, I'm good," Ryan told reporters after the game when asked about his hand. "Just, sometimes you get rolled up. It feels funny sometimes when you are out there, and then you shake it off and you are good."

Ryan landed on his right arm/hand late in the fourth quarter, with the Colts trailing 24-0. Facing a 3rd and 7 from the Jacksonville 8-yard line with 6:29 left in the game, Ryan, lined up in the shotgun, took the snap from center Ryan Kelly and almost immediately started rolling out to his right to buy time, scanning his options downfield.

Feeling the pressure building from his right, Ryan planted his feet and started to throw towards the direction of wide receiver Parris Campbell near the 5-yard line. As he let go of the ball, however, Ryan started falling to the grass; then, almost immediately, he was hit by defensive end Adam Gotsis. Ryan braced his fall with both arms, though it looked he landed awkwardly on his right arm/hand.

The pass fell incomplete and Ryan took a couple extra seconds to get up, though he would remain in the game.

The play was a microcosm of the entire afternoon for the Colts' offense, which struggled to contain a talented Jaguars' defensive front. In all, Jacksonville (1-1) was credited with 11 quarterback hits and five sacks, one of which leading to a forced fumble. That pressure was also a contributing factor to three Ryan interceptions on the day.

Ryan noted a number of areas the Colts (0-1-1) can address when it comes to improving their pass protection — not all of which lie on the shoulders of the offensive linemen.

"Yeah, I think, No. 1, we've got to make sure when we go back and look at it we're in all the right calls. That's partly my responsibility as well. So, I've got to do a great job of that," said Ryan, who has missed just three games since being selected third overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2008 NFL Draft. "Then, I've got to do a great job of getting the ball out. You know, trying to understand and we knew coming into it it's a good pass-rush team, understanding the ball has to come out. I have to do my part that way.

"Then, make good decisions with the football, too. Even when there is pressure, and that's part of playing this position is being able to hang in there, make good decisions under duress, and we turned the football over too much."

Ryan and the Colts hope for a quick rebound for next Sunday's 2022 home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0), whose defense has five sacks in two games so far this season, led by two from defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Advertising