After Injury-Plagued 2020 Seasons, Marlon Mack, Parris Campbell Flash In Preseason Opener

The Colts were eagerly anticipating the opportunity to use what they deemed their "1-1" punch at running back heading into last season after the team used a second-round pick on Wisconsin star Jonathan Taylor to complement the veteran Mack, who was coming off his first-career 1,000-yard rushing season.

Unfortunately, Mack would go down with a season-ending Achilles injury in just the second quarter of the 2020 opener against the Jaguars.

Taking over as the lead back, Taylor seemingly improved with each passing week. He eventually finished his rookie season with 232 carries for 1,169 yards (5.0 avg.) — third-most in the NFL — with 11 touchdowns, as well as 36 receptions for 299 yards (8.3 avg.) and another score through the air.

Heading into the offseason, the Colts knew Taylor was going to be their "bell cow" at running back moving forward, but they also decided to re-sign Mack, a free agent, knowing how important his talent and veteran presence were going to be at the position alongside fellow veterans Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins.

Mack got the start at running back on Sunday with Taylor and Hines sitting out Sunday's preseason opener. His best play of the day was his first rushing attempt — on 2nd and 7 from the Indianapolis 38-yard line, Mack took the handoff from Eason off the left tackle and broke free for a nine-yard gain.

After an injury-plagued rookie year, Campbell, meanwhile, was expected to explode as the Colts' primary slot receiver heading into the 2020 season. In fact, the Ohio State product had a solid season opener against the Jaguars last year, finishing with six receptions for 71 yards and two rushing attempts for 16 yards.

But early in the following week's matchup against the Vikings, Campbell would go down clutching his knee near the sideline after taking a hard hit on a seven-yard rushing attempt. He would be carted off the field, and later ruled out for the remainder of the season.