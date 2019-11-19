Vote Marlon Mack & Marvell Tell III For Weekly NFL Awards

INDIANAPOLIS — Fresh off a blowout home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Indianapolis Colts' Marlon Mack and Marvell Tell III are up for a couple NFL weekly awards.
Now it's up to Colts Nation to ensure they come away with the hardware.
Mack is one of three candidates for FedEx Ground Player of the Week, while Tell III is one of five candidates for Rookie of the Week.
You can vote for both Mack (click here) and Tell III (click here) as often as you want. Is there really any better way to spend your time here midway through the week as we await the Colts' massive Thursday Night Football matchup against the Houston Texans?
» Mack is looking to earn his second FedEx Ground Player of the Week award this season. Back in Week 1, he earned the most votes after running wild against the Los Angeles Chargers to the tune of 25 carries for a career-high 174 yards — an average seven yards per carry — and one touchdown.
Mack continued that theme Sunday in the Colts' 33-13 Week 11 victory over the Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium, running the ball 14 times for 109 yards and a touchdown in just more than a half of action before exiting the contest in the third quarter with a fractured hand.
Mack's highlight play was his 13-yard touchdown run at the 35-second mark of the first quarter, when he spun away from defenders in the interior not once, but twice, to get the space needed to rumble his way into the end zone.
Mack currently ranks fifth in the league with 862 rushing yards; in all, he has 192 carries for 862 yards (4.5 yards per carry) with four touchdowns.
Again: click here to vote for Marlon Mack as the Week 11 FedEx Ground Player of the Week.
——————
» Tell III turned in his best performance of the year on Sunday against the Jaguars. Earning his first-career start, Tell III had a career-best five tackles and three passes defensed.
The Colts' fifth-round (144th-overall) selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, Tell III has converted from college safety to NFL cornerback, and he's earned extensive playing time of late.
He's played in seven games total with one start and has logged 279 total snaps — 176 on defense and 103 on special teams — and has 15 tackles, a team-leading five passes defensed and one special teams stop; his five passes defensed ranks fifth and his one forced fumble ranks tied for sixth among all NFL rookies.
"He just looks more and more comfortable," Colts head coach Frank Reich said of Tell III on Monday. "I want to say more confident, but I think he has always been pretty confident. You can see he has a natural skillset for the position."
Again: click here to vote for Tell III as the Week 11 NFL Rookie of the Week.