Vote Marlon Mack & Marvell Tell III For Weekly NFL Awards

» Mack is looking to earn his second FedEx Ground Player of the Week award this season. Back in Week 1, he earned the most votes after running wild against the Los Angeles Chargers to the tune of 25 carries for a career-high 174 yards — an average seven yards per carry — and one touchdown.

Mack continued that theme Sunday in the Colts' 33-13 Week 11 victory over the Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium, running the ball 14 times for 109 yards and a touchdown in just more than a half of action before exiting the contest in the third quarter with a fractured hand.

Mack's highlight play was his 13-yard touchdown run at the 35-second mark of the first quarter, when he spun away from defenders in the interior not once, but twice, to get the space needed to rumble his way into the end zone.

Mack currently ranks fifth in the league with 862 rushing yards; in all, he has 192 carries for 862 yards (4.5 yards per carry) with four touchdowns.