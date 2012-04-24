LUCK TO INDIANAPOLIS









INDIANAPOLIS –A new era in Colts football will start on Thursday evening just after eight o'clock when Indianapolis will select quarterback Andrew Luck with the first pick in the NFL Draft.

Colts General Manager Ryan Grigson announced the news on Tuesday at the conclusion of the club's first voluntary mini-camp workout. Grigson indicated that in fairness to Luck and the media schedule he will face in New York at the draft, that he wanted to take any remaining suspense out of the equation if Luck were going to be the club's selection.

The addition of Luck will be a component to the building process in Indianapolis. Grigson has added eight players through unrestricted free agency or trades leading into this week's draft, a process where the club currently owns 10 selections over the seven rounds. Luck will be the first pick, and it marks the fourth time in the team's Indianapolis era that it held the top choice in the draft.

