LUCK TO CANTON

INDIANAPOLIS –Andrew Luck has had an outstanding start to what hopefully is a marvelous and significant career.

Luck has helped lead the Colts to a 6-3 start, and the club currently is riding a four-game winning streak as it makes a push to stay in the AFC post-season picture.

One of the steps along the way has helped Luck return to a venue he visited in person earlier this year.

As part of the NFL's rookie symposium, Luck and other league rookies toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio last June.

While there, Luck observed displays and artifacts that honor America's most popular sport. Now, he is represented there, too.

The Colts sent the jersey Luck wore in the team's 23-20 victory over Miami on November 4 to the hall to put on display.

Luck completed 30-of-48 passes for 433 yards and two touchdowns against Miami. The yardage total set an NFL rookie record. Luck was outstanding on the day, hitting 13-of-17 third-down passes for 204 yards and a touchdown, doing so against one of the league's top defenses.

For the season, Luck has hit 208-of-362 passes for 2,631 yards, with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has rushed for 159 yards and a club seasonal position record five touchdowns.