LUCK TO CANTON

Andrew Luck has helped the Colts find the way to the end zone and victory column over the first nine games of the season. It did not take long for an artifact of the record-setting rookie to make its way to Canton.

Nov 09, 2012 at 05:54 AM
luck-04.jpg

[

2012-carey-250x250.jpg

]()

INDIANAPOLIS –Andrew Luck has had an outstanding start to what hopefully is a marvelous and significant career.

Luck has helped lead the Colts to a 6-3 start, and the club currently is riding a four-game winning streak as it makes a push to stay in the AFC post-season picture.

One of the steps along the way has helped Luck return to a venue he visited in person earlier this year.

As part of the NFL's rookie symposium, Luck and other league rookies toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio last June.

While there, Luck observed displays and artifacts that honor America's most popular sport.  Now, he is represented there, too.

The Colts sent the jersey Luck wore in the team's 23-20 victory over Miami on November 4 to the hall to put on display.

Luck completed 30-of-48 passes for 433 yards and two touchdowns against Miami.  The yardage total set an NFL rookie record.  Luck was outstanding on the day, hitting 13-of-17 third-down passes for 204 yards and a touchdown, doing so against one of the league's top defenses.

For the season, Luck has hit 208-of-362 passes for 2,631 yards, with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions.  He has rushed for 159 yards and a club seasonal position record five touchdowns.

Luck has four 300-yard games this year, tying the club and league mark set by Peyton Manning in 1998.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts 2023 Head Coach Search: Full List Of Interviews, Candidates

The Colts over the last few weeks have conducted several interviews for the team's head coaching position. Here's a recap of where things stand:

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Jan. 23

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back for 2023 this week with a focus on quarterbacks, as well as a few Day 2 selections. Check it out below.

news

Colts Interview New York Giants Defensive Coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale For Head Coach Position

Martindale's aggressive defense helped propel the Giants to the playoffs in 2022.

news

Colts Interview New York Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka For Head Coach Position

Kafka spent five seasons coaching for Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Giants in 2022.

news

Colts Interview Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn For Head Coach Position

Quinn's Cowboys defense has helped Dallas reach the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

news

Colts Interview Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan For Head Coach Position

The Bengals' offense, under Callahan, has ranked seventh in points per game in each of the last two seasons.

news

Colts Interview Green Bay Packers Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia For Head Coach Position

Bisaccia has 21 years of experience as an NFL special teams coordinator.

news

Colts Interview Jeff Saturday For Head Coach Position

Saturday spent the final eight games of the 2022 season as the Colts' interim head coach.

news

Colts Interview Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen For Head Coach Position

Steichen guided the Eagles to the NFL's second-highest points per game average in 2022.

news

Colts Interview Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn For Head Coach Position

Glenn has spent the last two seasons with the Lions after serving as the New Orleans Saints' secondary coach from 2016-2020.

news

Colts Interview Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson For Head Coach Position

The Lions had the NFL's fifth-highest scoring average in 2022 under Johnson.

news

Colts Interview Los Angeles Rams Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris For Head Coach Position

Morris was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-2011, and has been the Rams' defensive coordinator since 2021.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising