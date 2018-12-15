Lucas Oil Stadium Roof Closed For #DALvsIND

Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay said today that the Lucas Oil Stadium roof will be closed for tomorrow’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dec 15, 2018 at 05:06 PM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

roof-closed

INDIANAPOLIS — Here's your Lucas Oil Stadium roof/window update for tomorrow's Week 15 game against the Dallas Cowboys:

» Colts owner Jim Irsay announced today that the roof will be closed:

Advertising