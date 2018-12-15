Lucas Oil Stadium Roof Closed For #DALvsIND

INDIANAPOLIS — Here's your Lucas Oil Stadium roof/window update for tomorrow's Week 15 game against the Dallas Cowboys:
» Colts owner Jim Irsay announced today that the roof will be closed:
INDIANAPOLIS — Here's your Lucas Oil Stadium roof/window update for tomorrow's Week 15 game against the Dallas Cowboys:
» Colts owner Jim Irsay announced today that the roof will be closed:
Mo Alie-Cox knew big plays were coming his way this season — he just had to wait for the right opportunities. That patience paid off Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, as the big tight end hauled in a single-game career-best two touchdown receptions in Indy's big road win.
The Indianapolis Colts' offense wants to establish the run in order to open up the rest of the playbook — something that didn't come to fruition in the team's first three games. But Sunday's road win over the Miami Dolphins saw an at-times dominant rushing attack for the Colts, helping Indy earn its first win of the season.
Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 4 game of the 2021 season against the Miami Dolphins.
As the Colts head to Miami to face the Dolphins this weekend, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 4?
Don't miss out on an exciting lineup of gameday events. Here's everything Colts Nation can look forward to as the season continues.
The Colts will look for their first win of 2021 on Sunday against Jacoby Brissett and the Miami Dolphins. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag.
The Colts released their Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:
Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 3 game of the 2021 season against the Tennessee Titans.
Right tackle Braden Smith was announced Friday as out for today's game.
As the Colts head to Tennessee to face the Titans in an AFC South clash, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 3?
The Colts head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans this week and fans had questions about last weekend's loss to the Rams and how this defense will try to contain Derrick Henry and Julio Jones. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag.