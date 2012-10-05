LUCAS OIL STADIUM AGAIN RANKED BEST NFL VENUE

]()

INDIANAPOLIS –Lucas Oil Stadium has been named the best venue in the NFL by Stadium Journey Magazine. This marks the second consecutive year that Lucas Oil Stadium has earned the honor.

The rankings are based on a variety of factors, including service, food and beverage, atmosphere, neighborhood, fans, access, return on investment and extras. Each area is rated from zero to five stars with five being the best. The overall composite score is the "FANFARE Score."

This year, Lucas Oil Stadium notched a 4.9 overall FANFARE Score, scoring five star ratings in six of the seven categories.

Paul Swaney, the president and co-founder of the magazine says, "Indianapolis has the best downtown sports scene in the United States. Every venue in Indianapolis is top notch, and a trip to see the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium is no different. In fact, it may be the best sports experience in the world. That may seem like hyperbole, but go to a Colts game and you will agree that it is a top notch venue.

"Lucas Oil Stadium opened in time for the 2008 season. It is the second smallest venue in the NFL in terms of overall capacity (62,421), but can be expanded for events up to 70,000 fans. The stadium has already hosted a Final Four (2010), and will once again host the college basketball event in 2015. The stadium is also the host of the Big Ten Football Championship game through 2015.

"In 2012, Lucas Oil Stadium hosted Super Bowl XLVI, the first time the Super Bowl had been played in a cold weather city since Minneapolis hosted the event in 1992 at the Metrodome.

"The venue has a retractable roof with a window that opens to a view of downtown Indianapolis. The decision of whether or not the roof is open is made at least 90 minutes before kickoff, although the team will try to make the decision and announce to fans somewhere between 2-3 hours before kickoff. The roof is able to open or close in under 11 minutes. The goal is for fans to know whether or not they may want to bring a jacket or sweatshirt with them or leave it in the car."

The complete official review by Swaney can be found at: http://www.stadiumjourney.com/stadiums/lucas-oil-stadium-s91

ABOUT STADIUM JOURNEY MAGAZINE