LUCAS OIL STADIUM AGAIN RANKED BEST NFL VENUE

For the second straight year, Stadium Journey Magazine has named Lucas Oil Stadium the best NFL venue. Opened in 2008, the state-of-the-art facility is a must-see on the Indianapolis landscape.

Oct 05, 2012 at 09:31 AM
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS –Lucas Oil Stadium has been named the best venue in the NFL by Stadium Journey Magazine. This marks the second consecutive year that Lucas Oil Stadium has earned the honor.

The rankings are based on a variety of factors, including service, food and beverage, atmosphere, neighborhood, fans, access, return on investment and extras.  Each area is rated from zero to five stars with five being the best.  The overall composite score is the "FANFARE Score."

This year, Lucas Oil Stadium notched a 4.9 overall FANFARE Score, scoring five star ratings in six of the seven categories.

Paul Swaney, the president and co-founder of the magazine says, "Indianapolis has the best downtown sports scene in the United States.  Every venue in Indianapolis is top notch, and a trip to see the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium is no different.  In fact, it may be the best sports experience in the world.  That may seem like hyperbole, but go to a Colts game and you will agree that it is a top notch venue.

"Lucas Oil Stadium opened in time for the 2008 season.  It is the second smallest venue in the NFL in terms of overall capacity (62,421), but can be expanded for events up to 70,000 fans.  The stadium has already hosted a Final Four (2010), and will once again host the college basketball event in 2015.  The stadium is also the host of the Big Ten Football Championship game through 2015.

"In 2012, Lucas Oil Stadium hosted Super Bowl XLVI, the first time the Super Bowl had been played in a cold weather city since Minneapolis hosted the event in 1992 at the Metrodome.

"The venue has a retractable roof with a window that opens to a view of downtown Indianapolis.  The decision of whether or not the roof is open is made at least 90 minutes before kickoff, although the team will try to make the decision and announce to fans somewhere between 2-3 hours before kickoff.  The roof is able to open or close in under 11 minutes.  The goal is for fans to know whether or not they may want to bring a jacket or sweatshirt with them or leave it in the car."

The complete official review by Swaney can be found at: http://www.stadiumjourney.com/stadiums/lucas-oil-stadium-s91

ABOUT STADIUM JOURNEY MAGAZINE

Stadium Journey Magazine is a web venture with the goal to become a world-class community resource for sports fans, built around optimizing the experience of attending live sporting events. They provide tips and information through reviews of pro and college sports stadiums. They also rely on fans to provide tips and information about their favorite home stadium, or a first time impression.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

