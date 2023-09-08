Colts players explain why they love the game of football

Heading into the Colts 2023 season opener, I asked around the locker room a simple question: why do you love football?

The responses I got showed that while every athlete had their own motivations, a common theme was how football helped them grow as men.

I also asked other questions to get a better sense of the players who will be taking the field this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here are their responses:

Why do you love football?

Guard Will Fries: I love football because of the bonds that you create with your teammates and the guys in the locker room, especially being on the o-line when we have to play as five guys together. You guys have to be really tight to be a good unit. So, doing stuff with those guys off the field and getting to know each other more, getting to hang out and busting chops – it's a lot of fun.

Defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis: The camaraderie of just being in the locker room. To be honest, it adds structure to my life. I've learned a lot through football like just how to structure and plan my day. It's good because when it's time to transition I can apply that same focus into my professional life.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II: Football and sports, in general, were a safe haven for me starting out as a kid. It grew into a passion and actually made me closer to my family. The support they gave me, the love they gave me – I think it's bigger than me at the end of the day as to why I love football.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson: Because of what it's given me. I still have socks, shirts and hoodies that I've gotten from football camps a long time ago that I still wear. It's the fact that football has given me a lot. When I couldn't buy any clothes, my mom couldn't get me any clothes, football gave me clothes. When I couldn't eat, I was eating at practice. We had a snack room in high school. I used to be in the snack room eating snacks because I didn't have any food at home. All the things that football has given me, I appreciate this game and I'm thankful for it. Just the connections I've made through it, just everything that it's given me, that's why I love this game and appreciate it. I feel like it's about having fun on the field, but I think I feel the game differently from other people because of how much it's given me and what it's given me.

When did it sink in for you that you could make it to the NFL?

Cornerback Darrell Baker Jr.: I feel like I always knew it from the start. Just the mindset that I had, being better than everybody and just winning a lot. That's just always been my goal.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.: I mean, I always believed from a young age – like I never really thought about it that way but from a young age my dad told me that I can do it, I can make it and I just believed it. One thing led to another, I got into high school, then I got into college and the next thing I know, I've gotten into the pros. It's not something that I thought about all the time I wasn't out there during my Pop Warner game like, 'Oh I gotta be a pro.' I was having fun with it.

Tight end Drew Ogletree: It kind of clicked when I first got here. When I first got here last year, it was kind of like, 'Man, all these guys went to Ohio State, Virginia and all these big schools.' And I'm coming in from a Division II and an FCS school, so it kind of gave me a little butterflies. But once I stepped on the field, I was like, 'Okay, this is the same game, it's the same 100 yards, same 53 [yards] going from sideline to sideline. So, I can play on this.'

Linebacker E.J. Speed: I was always told growing up, but it really clicked for me when I found my work ethic in college. I found my relentless work ethic in college, and I just noticed me starting to veer away from my peers from an athletic standpoint and from a mental standpoint. I just seen it, ran with it and eventually it became clear that I was better.

What is the biggest lesson you've learned from playing football?

Fries: I think just how to be mentally and physically tough, you know? Life can throw a lot of challenges at you and teach you a lot of adversity. You meet a lot of people along the way who teach you this or that, but the toughness to help you get through things is probably the biggest lesson you learn from it.

Moore II: Overall growth as a man, being able to manage my time and self-care. I think just being able to balance out life in general, with the game of football. Obviously, being a professional, this is my craft. This is my daily duty to do, so I think it's been everything that I am.

Pittman Jr.: Since playing football, I would probably say the biggest lesson is you can never disservice yourself by going 100 percent because if it doesn't happen, you can just say, 'Hey, I did everything that I possibly could, and it didn't work out and I think I can live with that.' So, that's always my goal, just give my 110 percent and then if it works out the way it should, that's great. And if it doesn't, I could look back and say, 'Hey, I did everything that I could.'