TUNE IN: Shane Steichen Introductory Press Conference @ 12:15 P.M.

The press conference will be streamed live 

Feb 14, 2023 at 09:25 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

The Indianapolis Colts today officially named Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as the team's new head coach. He has 13 years of coaching experience, including the last 12 seasons in the NFL. Steichen helped the Eagles reach Super Bowl LVII.

Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay and General Manager Chris Ballard will introduce Steichen today at 12:15 p.m. in Gridiron Hall at the team's Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. The press conference will be streamed live Colts Facebook page and @Colts Twitter account.

Following the live stream the full press conference will be available on-demand on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app, Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.

Shane Steichen Arrives in Indianapolis

New Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen arrived at the Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Football Center on February 14, 2023.

