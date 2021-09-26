LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Titans Week 3

See all the action on the field at Nissan Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.
Colts Elevate DeMichael Harris, Brett Hundley To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 3 Game vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts today elevated wide receiver DeMichael Harris and quarterback Brett Hundley to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
5 Things To Watch: Colts At Titans, Week 3
Get inside this week's Colts-Titans matchup with a look at Carson Wentz, Eric Fisher, Xavier Rhodes, Derrick Henry and Michael Pittman Jr.
Braden Smith, Jordan Glasgow Ruled Out For Week 3 Game vs. Tennessee Titans; Carson Wentz Game-Time Decision
Coach Frank Reich made the announcement after Friday's practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
Colts Mailbag: Red Zone Field Goals, Derrick Henry, Julio Jones
The Colts head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans this week and fans had questions about last weekend's loss to the Rams and how this defense will try to contain Derrick Henry and Julio Jones. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag.
Colts Daily Notebook: Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley Stay Ready As Carson Wentz Gets Treatment On Sprained Ankles
Eason and Hundley talked about their mindset ahead of the Colts' Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans.
Colts Daily Notebook: Carson Wentz Feeling Better, But Does Not Practice Wednesday
Wentz did not participate in Wednesday's practice but said he's feeling better after suffering sprains in both his ankles in the Colts' Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Robert Mathis, Reggie Wayne, Bob Sanders Among Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Nominees
It's Mathis' first time eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, while Wayne is making his third appearance.
Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 3 Game Vs. Tennessee Titans
The Colts released their Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:
Frank Reich: Carson Wentz Has Sprains In Both Ankles, Too Early To Know Status For Week 3 Game vs. Tennessee Titans
Wentz was injured in the fourth quarter of the Colts' 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Rams, Week 2
The Colts liked what they saw from Carson Wentz before his ankle injury, but the team's issues in the red zone were the story from Week 2's 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Carson Wentz's Day Ends With Ankle Injury, But Colts Come Away Impressed With QB In Loss to Rams
Carson Wentz suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter but showed plenty of encouraging signs, from his toughness to his operation of the offense, in the Colts' Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.