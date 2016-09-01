Lions Prep Begins Right Away For Colts

"Obviously when they are healthy, I know what they are going to look like," Pagano said. "I know how they are going to play. I know their DNA, whether they are injured or not. You know that we are going to play for 60 minutes. We've got a tough football team. We got to get some guys back, and back on the offensive line, specifically the corner positions. These 48 hours are going to be critical from a health standpoint, and making some tough calls."

At the cornerback position specifically, Indianapolis saw yet another player, Tevin Mitchel, go down with an injury Thursday against the Bengals, as the Arkansas product injured his hamstring in the first half and didn't return.

With most of the team's top cornerbacks dealing with injuries with varying severity, Pagano said some tough decisions are going to have to be made sooner than later.