Linebacker Burning Questions Heading Into Training Camp

"Last year he showed what he's about. Last year what he did, brought a little bit of attention to himself in an individual standpoint, but made a lot of big plays for our defense. Do I think he can be beyond that? No, I don't think he can, I know he can. Has he reached the ceiling yet? No way. No way. So if we can just keep him on track and then keep him going the way he's done the last couple of years, he'll progress. He'll be where we want him to be or at least get him closer to that ceiling anyway."