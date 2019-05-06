Life Experiences Helped Turn E.J. Speed Into A Player With 'Really Big Upside'

Indianapolis Colts rookie linebacker E.J. Speed has gone through a lot in his life which has helped mold him into the unexpected fifth-round pick who general manager Chris Ballard said has “really big upside.”

May 06, 2019 at 09:58 AM
Arthur_Jake
Jake Arthur

Colts.com Contributor

ej-speed-tarleton-state-draft
Tarleton State Athletics

INDIANAPOLIS — When the name "E.J. Speed" hit the ticker during the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, non-NFL personnel across the country questioned, in unison, "Who?"

The linebacker's name didn't really hit the map until a jaw-dropping pre-draft workout in March, but once it happened the Colts and the rest of the league went to work.

Colts southwest area scout Byron Lusby was tasked with vetting the Tarleton State product, and quite a bit came up in the process. Speed isn't just some random small-school prospect. There's a lot to unpack when it comes to this player.

Speed wasn't always overlooked. Coming out of high school as an athletic quarterback, he was recruited by bigger FBS schools like Oklahoma State, Colorado and Colorado State. However, Speed had something keeping him close to home.

"Yes, there were opportunities, but my brother who was adopted, named Paul Snead, he was adopted, coming out of little league football for us and he got diagnosed with cancer in December of my senior year in high school," Speed explained. "So I decided to stay close to him with the chances that he would get over cancer and come and play with me at a closer school, about 45 minutes away from my house.

"He ended up passing away in April, so that didn't work out," Speed continued. "But in all, I was excited because I thought Tarleton was a great school with a great coaching staff, athletic directors and the family I talked to was just amazing. So it worked out."

When Speed arrived as a true freshman at Tarleton in 2013, he converted to wide receiver and redshirted. He then received a medical redshirt the following season and converted to defensive end. He finally hit the field for the Texans in 2015 and eventually found his way at linebacker.

Through four years of gameplay, Speed garnered Second-Team All-Lone Star Conference honors twice including 2016 when he led all FCS players with five forced fumbles.

But Speed also had an off-the-field incident that merited serious vetting by the Colts; eventually the most serious of the charges against him were dropped, however.

Speed has vowed to leave those unfortunate events in the past.

"I mean, selling myself to teams was based on the football field, but the legal issue was just something that me and a lot of guys learned from and just distancing myself from guys that aren't going in the same direction as me," Speed said.

General manager Chris Ballard and the Colts are willing to take chances on players who may have slipped up before as long as they aren't truly bad apples.

"We do our work. Look, if the character thing – I can't emphasize it enough. Kids make mistakes. They make mistakes," Ballard said about Speed. "That doesn't mean that they're bad kids. It doesn't mean that they're bad people. Kids make mistakes. He made a mistake. The people he was hanging around – we did our work."

As a player, it's easy to see Speed has potential but is a little raw as a prospect. After all, he is still young to the linebacker position (and defense in general), so he's an ascending player.

"You can just look at my history from the Lone Star Conference. Danieal Manning, Johnny Knox, J'Marcus Webb – we all, we drafted. I worked in Kingsville where I coached all those players so I know the conference really well," Ballard said regarding Speed and his background being from a lower level of competition. "We comb, our scout went in there and had a grade on him. He had a great workout. We were combing the numbers. He had an unbelievable workout. We started studying him more and we just see a guy that's got really big upside as an inside backer."

At 6-3, 227, Speed has a great frame for the Colts' system, although he could likely stand to fill it out a little more. He also has experience playing off the edge in both three and four-man fronts as well as off-ball linebacker, so he's a versatile player.

Speed is especially explosive when coming off the edge as both a pass rusher and getting after the ball carrier.

Movement is arguably Speed's strongest suit. He plays with really good — you guessed it — speed, and range in pursuit of the ball carrier. He can cover sideline to sideline and changes direction seamlessly. Speed also has good agility to avoid blockers in the open field.

Although he is newer to defense, he is already developing good instincts for getting to the ball, and he stays aware and keeps his eye on it. When he makes contact, he tries to make the ball carrier feel it.

This needs to become more consistent, but Speed has the ability when ball carrier is approaching to stack the blocker and shed them when the ball gets there.

As someone who often blitzed the quarterback, Speed is mindful to get his hands into passing lanes so as to disrupt the ball.

One big thing that should benefit Speed's game by arriving in Indianapolis is gaining more play strength. That, coupled with developing more block-shedding moves will help him get off of blocks easier.

"Speed is my biggest factor, and elusiveness, and playmaking ability. I love to make spectacular plays. It's like a fetish for me to make spectacular plays that I feel like no one else can make, Speed said when asked to describe his game. "So that's basically my game – just always searching for a big play that can change the game."

With the Colts, Speed is likely to start out seeing a fair amount of WILL and MIKE linebacker as well as special teams roles.

"We think he can play WILL, MIKE or SAM. In this scheme, ideally you would like them to be able to play all three spots. Anthony Walker can line up and play all three spots. Darius Leonard can play all three spots. Those guys are valuable, especially when somebody goes down and you've got to flip them," Ballard said. "We'll put (Speed) at WILL to start, but at the end of the day we are hoping that he can play all three spots."

After the winding road he's taken to get to the NFL, Speed is in a good place and excited to get to work with the Colts.

"I feel good," he said. "I feel like we are getting a lot of work done. We are heading the in right direction, and Coach Flus (Matt Eberflus) is a great influence on coaching and everything – being able to really push you to your extremes and getting you to the level that you want to be at in the league."

Related Content

news

Colts Friday Fun Fact: Kwity Paye Is A Rhode Island Rarity

This week's edition of the Colts Friday Fun Fact looks at some tidbits about the Colts' 2021 NFL Draft class. 
news

Colts Announce Jersey Numbers For 2021 NFL Draft Class

See what numbers the seven players drafted by the Colts last week will wear in the upcoming season, as well as some returning players' new numbers. 
news

Colts Sign 5 2021 NFL Draft Picks

The Colts announced Thursday the signing of five of their 2021 NFL Draft picks.
news

Colts Sign 5 Undrafted Free Agents

The Colts signed WR Tarik Black, LB Anthony Butler, RB Deon Jackson, LB Isaiah Kaufusi and WR Tyler Vaughns on Thursday. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Why Chris Ballard Targeted D-Line In NFL Draft

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about last week's NFL Draft and what might be next for Kwity Paye, Kylen Granson and Mike Strachan. 
news

Colts' Draft Pick Will Fries Knows From Experience Kwity Paye Is A 'Great Player'

Offensive lineman Will Fries, picked in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Colts, had annual battles with Kwity Paye while the two played college ball in the Big Ten East. 
news

Experts Grade Colts' 2021 NFL Draft Class

How did the Colts do in the 2021 NFL Draft? Various national experts weighed in after the conclusion of the draft over the weekend. 
news

Colts 2021 Draft: 10 Takeaways, From The D-Line Competition To Sam Ehlinger's Fit

The Colts wrapped up the 2021 NFL Draft with seven selections: DE Kwity Paye, DE Dayo Odeyingbo, TE Kylen Granson, S Shawn Davis, QB Sam Ehlinger, WR Mike Strachan and OG Will Fries. Here are 10 big takeaways from a big weekend in Indianapolis. 
news

Will Fries Gives Colts Position Flexibility Along The Offensive Line

The Indianapolis Colts went to the offensive line for their final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting versatile Penn State guard/tackle Will Fries in the seventh round (248th overall). What does Fries bring to the table?
news

Mike Strachan 'Going To Give Championship Effort' As Late-Round Pickup At Wide Receiver

The Indianapolis Colts used a seventh-round pick on Saturday to select 6-foot-5 wide receiver Mike Strachan. What does the Charleston product bring to the table?
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft: Six Takeaways From Day 3, Rounds 4-7

The Colts wrapped up the 2021 NFL Draft with five picks on Saturday. How do Frank Reich and Chris Ballard feel about the newest members of their team? 
news

Colts Add To Quarterback Depth With Texas Dual-Threat Standout Sam Ehlinger

After adding a new starting quarterback this offseason in Pro Bowler Carson Wentz, the Indianapolis Colts continued to pad their depth at the position Saturday by selecting Texas product Sam Ehlinger in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. What does Ehlinger bring to the table?
2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising