Dear Colts Fans,

First, let me say THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU to the countless people who helped plan, execute, and finish a football season many thought would never happen.

As we saw in the early days of the pandemic, the world was a darker place without sports. We saw downtown businesses and workers struggle without sports and other events that help fuel Indiana's economy. And last summer, when we all saw and experienced the pain and struggle of so many of our fellow Americans, we saw sports continue to be a platform for awareness, discussion, and change. That's why it was so important to me and the NFL to push forward with the 2020 season.

As I said midseason, we didn't make it here alone. We sincerely thank:

Our local and state health officials – including the Marion County Public Health Department – who worked with us each week on the best ways to keep our fans safe.

Our partners in public safety, who were and continue to be an integral part of each game day.

The professionals at Lucas Oil Stadium, who went above and beyond this entire year to make the season possible.

The entire Colts front office, which pivoted daily to keep the season going and protect fans, players and staff.

And last, but not least, we thank our truly awesome fans who attended games, wore masks along with their jerseys, and followed the guidelines that allowed us to have a season. To those who weren't able to join us in person, we look forward to seeing you in 2021 for what I know will be a special season.

We don't yet know what this offseason will look like, but we will spend our time getting 1% better each and every day. We fell short this season, but Chris Ballard and Frank Reich have assembled and led an exciting, dynamic team that is poised for greatness and makes us proud, on and off the field. So I'm already excited for the 2021 season, because I'm convinced the best is yet to come!

In the meantime, we hope you and yours are safe, healthy and taking care of each other and those in need. Happy New Year, and here's to a kinder, healthier and more joyous 2021!