Leo's Jared Sauder Named 2021 'Coach Of The Week' For Week 10

Jared Sauder of Leo High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today. 

Oct 26, 2021 at 08:40 AM
Sauder was nominated and selected for the award after his unbeaten Lions scored with nine seconds to go in the game to record a thrilling 32-29 come-from-behind win over Northeast Eight Conference rival East Noble. It was Leo's second win of the year over the Knights.

The following coaches also were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 10:

  • Region 1: Chris Skinner – Andrean 
  • Region 2: Stephen Moriarty – Tippecanoe Valley
  • Region 4: Adam Berry – Pioneer  
  • Region 5: Kyle Buresh – Mississinewa
  • Region 6: Jeff Smock – Lebanon
  • Region 7: Ott Hurrle – Scecina Memorial
  • Region 8:Kyle Padgett – Centerville  
  • Region 9: Jason Lowe – Springs Valley
  • Region 10: Blair Thompson – Salem

This season marks the 22nd year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout the state. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.

All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.

At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque. What's more, CenterPoint Energy will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.

For more information, visit Colts.com/HighSchoolFootball.

