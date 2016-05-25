Le'Raven Clark Becomes Final Colts Draft Pick To Sign Rookie Contract

"Joe Philbin and I were reminiscing and talking about this player because early on in the process we were trying to find who were the most athletic guys out there and doing some comparison shopping. (Clark) was in that very small, elite group of movement skills and length to where you could stand alone and block sometimes. That's hard to come by. He can get in difficult positions even in the college film because there's some development there that needs to happen. But you see him use his athletic ability and length and do things you can't coach and that's a lot of times at offensive line, especially at tackle, that's a little comforting to buy your quarterback time. Even when the technique fails, you still have that length and those feet to be able to buy your quarterback that extra half a second that could equal a touchdown or a critical third-down conversion."