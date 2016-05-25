Le'Raven Clark Becomes Final Colts Draft Pick To Sign Rookie Contract

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts' rookie draft pick puzzle is officially complete.
On Wednesday, third-round pick Le'Raven Clark became the final draftee to ink his rookie deal.
At pick No. 82 back in April, the Colts selected Clark. During the team's offseason program, Clark has worked as a reserve right tackle.
In college, Clark started 51 straight games for Texas Tech. After starting at right guard as a redshirt freshman, Clark fortified the left tackle spot his last three seasons.
When draft evaluations began, the Colts were enamored with the freakish hands and arms of the 6-5, 316-pound Clark.
"He's got 36 1/4-inch arms," Ryan Grigson, a former offensive lineman, said after Clark was drafted. "I don't know if there's longer out there.
"Joe Philbin and I were reminiscing and talking about this player because early on in the process we were trying to find who were the most athletic guys out there and doing some comparison shopping. (Clark) was in that very small, elite group of movement skills and length to where you could stand alone and block sometimes. That's hard to come by. He can get in difficult positions even in the college film because there's some development there that needs to happen. But you see him use his athletic ability and length and do things you can't coach and that's a lot of times at offensive line, especially at tackle, that's a little comforting to buy your quarterback time. Even when the technique fails, you still have that length and those feet to be able to buy your quarterback that extra half a second that could equal a touchdown or a critical third-down conversion."