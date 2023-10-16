Coach of the Week

Lawrence Central's Will Patterson Named 2023 'Coach of the Week' for Week 9

Will Patterson of Lawrence Central High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Corteva Agriscience, headquartered in Indianapolis, the Colts announced today.

Oct 16, 2023 at 02:12 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
2023-colts-COW

The Class 6A unranked Bears (4-5) defeated 6A-No.10 Carmel (5-4) at home 21-17. The Bears' win over Carmel was their first over the Greyhounds since 1974.

The following coaches also were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 9:

Region 1: Dan Kukulski - Boone Grove

Region 2: Bart Curtis - Warsaw

Region 3: Monte Mawhorter - West Noble

Region 4: Mike Johnson - Logansport

Region 5: Jon Kirschner - Hamilton Heights

Region 6: Brian Dugger - Martinsville

Region 8: Ryan Cole - Centerville

Region 9: Jason Lowe - Spring Valley

Region 10: Daniel McDonald - Providence

This season marks the 24th year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree. 

All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.

At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque. What's more, Corteva Agriscience will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.

