Larry "Bud" Wright of Sheridan High School Named Eighth Coach of the Week for 2016

Coach Wright was nominated and selected for this award after defeating Taylor High School, 49-6. The win was Coach Wright's 400th of his career, the only coach in Indiana to ever reach that mark. Also, he has now moved into the top 10 nationally in victories for high school head football coaches.

The 2016 season marks the seventeenth year the Indianapolis Colts will be recognizing outstanding Indiana High School football coaches through the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week program, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

All high school head coaches in the state of Indiana are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on his team, school and community, as well as performance of the team. The honorees are selected by a panel of high school football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from all regions of the state.

Each Monday, following a high school football game weekend, one head coach will be announced. At the conclusion of the high school football season, each winning coach will receive a framed certificate signed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Colts Head Coach Chuck Pagano, Colts General Manager Ryan Grigson and Colts Youth Football Commissioner Mike Prior, as well as a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation. In addition, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will contribute $1,000 for the school's athletic fund.

The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 8: Region 1 - Dave Sharpe - LaPorte Region 6 - Brian Crabtree – North Vermillion Region 2 – Jordan Leeper - Bremen Region 7 - Mic Roessler - Brebeuf Region 3 – Jim Rowland – New Haven Region 8 – WINNER Region 4 – Pat Shanley - Jefferson Region 9 - Andy Owen - Central Region 5 – Mark Lefebvre – North Miami Region 10 - R.J. Hartsfield - Salem