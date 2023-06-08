Kylen Granson taking on veteran role in Year 3 with Colts

"He's already so in tuned with it," Granson said. "He's came up through it already so he's been a real good help. He's starting to pull like advance tech that like you know 'hold on, explain that to me Gardner.' But yeah it's really cool, it's kind of like with Mo (Alie-Cox) you know, if there is something I don't understand he can just explain it to me and then boom, that's that. We're on to the next, really nice having a vet in that sort of sense."

Steichen announced last week that the team will have two joint practices, first at Grand Park with the Chicago Bears and second with the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the Colts' preseason finale. Granson is looking forward to testing himself throughout training camp and in those joint practices ahead of an important season for him and the rest of the team's tight ends.

"It's going to be awesome," Granson said. "It's always like a game before the game. You know, live reps and live competition is always important. There is a difference between going against your own defense and going against another team's defense. … The speed is different, the tempo is different, the way we play is different because you're going against someone new, someone you've never seen before except for maybe a few glimpses on film. It just adds another factor, a little X-factor that you don't really account for and seeing how people adapt is key. I think that is why coaches always emphasize that the joint practices are so important because it allows them to see exactly what you can do when you are going up against another NFL athlete. Being able to show your stuff and being able to do it consistently, you know speaks a lot to who you are."